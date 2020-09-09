New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329768/?utm_source=GNW
Government measures to curtail movement of people and good sand the worst ever economic downturn will together bring down the energy industry in the year 2020. Lockdowns are bringing electricity consumption in malls, hotels, gyms, schools, shops to almost zero. Utilities are staring at a severe cash crunch as revenues sharply decline and spot prices of electricity plummet. Energy storage deployments worldwide will decline steeply from earlier projections for the year 2020. As finances dry-up for consumers and businesses alike, sales of energy storage systems for homes, building and industrial processes will decline.
Given that uninterrupted power supply is the backbone of economic development, interest in thermal energy storage solutions will bounce back when the economic climate clears. In the post COVID-19 period, demand for efficient, reliable, and economical energy storage technologies; and continued shift towards renewable energy sources and the resulting need to efficiently harness, store and utilize wind and solar energy will remerge to spur growth. Few of the benefits of TES technology include high efficiency with the ability to recover over 98% of stored energy; can be discharged over both short and long durations; operational and cost benefits; enables effective peak load balancing and encourages electricity generation during non-peak hours. Few of the trends which underlined growth in the pre-corona virus period included increased integration of renewable in utilities, the resulting loss of base load energy generation and the ensuing importance of energy storage technologies in enabling grid stability; popularity and dominance of sensible heat storage technology given its low cost and simplicity in design and architecture; rise in the number of concentrated solar power projects and increased demand for sensible heat storage technology; growing number of wind farms and higher use of TES systems for efficient harnessing, storage and utilization of wind energy; rising prominence of phase change materials-based systems over molten salt-based thermal storage. Although currently in hiatus, these trends will resurface to drive market gains in the long-term period.
The urgent need to make the energy infrastructure more efficient and less polluting will continue to rank as the primary driver of growth in developed markets. Several countries in Europe will also continue to place increased emphasis on energy efficiency initiatives which will require active integration of renewable energy into the main power grid thus spurring the need for thermal energy storage solutions. Asia-Pacific including China is a major market and in a business as usual post COVID-19 scenario, growth in the region will beled by factors such as growing economies; increased investments in energy infrastructure development and upgrade; continuous rise in electricity demand; growing problem of and high economic cost of unreliable power supply; abundant availability of renewable energy and concerted government efforts to use renewable to meet energy needs in a safe and reliable way.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
COVID-19 Pandemic: A Looming Global Recession and Impact on
Energy Storage Industry
Superior Attributes and Multiple Benefits of Thermal Energy
Storage Technology Drive Widespread Market Adoption
Thermal Energy Storage (TES): Efficient and Economical Capture
of Energy during Lean Period for Fueling Cooling Needs of the
Peak Period
Expanding Share of Intermittent Renewable Energy Sources and
the Resulting Need for Energy Storage: The Fundamental Growth
Driver
Global Energy Production by Energy Source (2017, 2020, 2030 and
2040): Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and
Percentage Share for Petroleum, Nuclear, Natural Gas, Coal
and Renewables
Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy
Sources Worldwide by Country
Booming Renewable Energy Sector Benefits Penetration of Energy
Storage Technologies
Energy Storage Technologies: Classification
Key Energy Storage Technologies & Applications for Electrical,
Chemical, Electrochemical, Mechanical and Thermal Energy
Thermal Energy Storage Vital for Development Efficient,
Disruption-Resistant Grids
Thermal Energy Storage: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Recent Market Activity
United States: The Single Largest TES Market
Developing Regions Offer Huge Untapped Market Growth Potential
for TES
Despite Competition from Latent Heat Storage, Sensible Heat
Technology Sustains Dominance
Various Thermal Storage Technologies: Brief Details of
Efficiency, Storage Time, Power and Capacity
Offering Better Alternative to Molten Salt Model, PCM Systems
Emerge as Fastest Growing Segment
Thermal Energy Storage (TES): Product Overview
Thermal Storage Technologies
TES Systems for Ice/Cool Storage
Solar Power TES Systems
Inter-Seasonal Thermal Storage Systems
Small-Scale Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Systems
High-Temperature Thermal Energy Storage
Full and Partial Thermal Energy Storage Systems
Thermal Storage Media
Competitive Landscape
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Drivers for TES Market
Market Restrains
CSP Combines with TES to Provide Grid Flexibility
Methods to Store Heat: Key Storage Means
Utilities: Largest & Fastest Growing End-Use Sector for Thermal
Energy Storage Systems
Energy Storage Market to Chart Growth Path in 2021 and Beyond
Need for Improved Energy Management amidst Increasing Demand
for Electricity Benefits Market Expansion
Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of Oil
Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030
and 2040
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Power Sectors in China and
the US
Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for TES Systems
Global Spend on Smart Grid Technologies by Region (2014, 2017 &
2020): Percentage Breakdown of Cumulative Spending for Asia-
Pacific (incl. China), Europe, Latin America, and North
America
Growing Investments in Renewable Energy Projects Drive Strong
Demand for TES Solutions
Global Investments in Electricity Networks and Storage (In US$
Billion): 2000, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2019
Global Grid Connected Energy Storage by Technology: Percentage
Breakdown of Installed Capacity for 2014, 2017 and 2020
TES Gains Traction in Managing Inconsistencies of Wind & Solar
Power Generation
Global Levelized Cost (US$ Per MWh) of Energy Storage
Technologies in Utilities by Type: 2015 and 2030
Global Wind and Solar Installed Capacity (GW) for the Years
2011, 2017, 2020 and 2022
TES Pairing with Solar Generation: Opportunities Galore for
Electric Utilities
Important Role of TES in Commercialization of Solar Thermal
Energy Plants
Growing Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Lucrative
Market Growth Opportunities
TES Techniques Offer Increased Efficiency in Buildings
Demand for TES in HVAC & Refrigeration Systems on the Rise
TES? Energy Efficiency Augments its Application
TES Set to Address Peak Demand for Air Conditioning
Utility Load Factors
Stable and Secure Grid
Impact of Climate Change on Air Conditioning
Developments in Controls
TES Extends Cost & Energy Savings to Cold Storage Chains
Growing Investments on Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale
Adoption of TES Systems
Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025E)
Educational Institutes Seek to Leverage TES to Achieve
Associated Cost Savings
Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Aid Market Growth
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Innovations & Advancements
Recent Select Innovations in Brief
Notable TES Innovations of Recent Past
Issues & Challenges: A Note on Factors Hampering Market
Prospects for TES Technologies
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329768/?utm_source=GNW
