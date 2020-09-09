New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329768/?utm_source=GNW

Government measures to curtail movement of people and good sand the worst ever economic downturn will together bring down the energy industry in the year 2020. Lockdowns are bringing electricity consumption in malls, hotels, gyms, schools, shops to almost zero. Utilities are staring at a severe cash crunch as revenues sharply decline and spot prices of electricity plummet. Energy storage deployments worldwide will decline steeply from earlier projections for the year 2020. As finances dry-up for consumers and businesses alike, sales of energy storage systems for homes, building and industrial processes will decline.



Given that uninterrupted power supply is the backbone of economic development, interest in thermal energy storage solutions will bounce back when the economic climate clears. In the post COVID-19 period, demand for efficient, reliable, and economical energy storage technologies; and continued shift towards renewable energy sources and the resulting need to efficiently harness, store and utilize wind and solar energy will remerge to spur growth. Few of the benefits of TES technology include high efficiency with the ability to recover over 98% of stored energy; can be discharged over both short and long durations; operational and cost benefits; enables effective peak load balancing and encourages electricity generation during non-peak hours. Few of the trends which underlined growth in the pre-corona virus period included increased integration of renewable in utilities, the resulting loss of base load energy generation and the ensuing importance of energy storage technologies in enabling grid stability; popularity and dominance of sensible heat storage technology given its low cost and simplicity in design and architecture; rise in the number of concentrated solar power projects and increased demand for sensible heat storage technology; growing number of wind farms and higher use of TES systems for efficient harnessing, storage and utilization of wind energy; rising prominence of phase change materials-based systems over molten salt-based thermal storage. Although currently in hiatus, these trends will resurface to drive market gains in the long-term period.



The urgent need to make the energy infrastructure more efficient and less polluting will continue to rank as the primary driver of growth in developed markets. Several countries in Europe will also continue to place increased emphasis on energy efficiency initiatives which will require active integration of renewable energy into the main power grid thus spurring the need for thermal energy storage solutions. Asia-Pacific including China is a major market and in a business as usual post COVID-19 scenario, growth in the region will beled by factors such as growing economies; increased investments in energy infrastructure development and upgrade; continuous rise in electricity demand; growing problem of and high economic cost of unreliable power supply; abundant availability of renewable energy and concerted government efforts to use renewable to meet energy needs in a safe and reliable way.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329768/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Pandemic: A Looming Global Recession and Impact on

Energy Storage Industry

Superior Attributes and Multiple Benefits of Thermal Energy

Storage Technology Drive Widespread Market Adoption

Thermal Energy Storage (TES): Efficient and Economical Capture

of Energy during Lean Period for Fueling Cooling Needs of the

Peak Period

Expanding Share of Intermittent Renewable Energy Sources and

the Resulting Need for Energy Storage: The Fundamental Growth

Driver

Global Energy Production by Energy Source (2017, 2020, 2030 and

2040): Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and

Percentage Share for Petroleum, Nuclear, Natural Gas, Coal

and Renewables

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy

Sources Worldwide by Country

Booming Renewable Energy Sector Benefits Penetration of Energy

Storage Technologies

Energy Storage Technologies: Classification

Key Energy Storage Technologies & Applications for Electrical,

Chemical, Electrochemical, Mechanical and Thermal Energy

Thermal Energy Storage Vital for Development Efficient,

Disruption-Resistant Grids

Thermal Energy Storage: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Recent Market Activity

United States: The Single Largest TES Market

Developing Regions Offer Huge Untapped Market Growth Potential

for TES

Despite Competition from Latent Heat Storage, Sensible Heat

Technology Sustains Dominance

Various Thermal Storage Technologies: Brief Details of

Efficiency, Storage Time, Power and Capacity

Offering Better Alternative to Molten Salt Model, PCM Systems

Emerge as Fastest Growing Segment

Thermal Energy Storage (TES): Product Overview

Thermal Storage Technologies

TES Systems for Ice/Cool Storage

Solar Power TES Systems

Inter-Seasonal Thermal Storage Systems

Small-Scale Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Systems

High-Temperature Thermal Energy Storage

Full and Partial Thermal Energy Storage Systems

Thermal Storage Media

Competitive Landscape



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Drivers for TES Market

Market Restrains

CSP Combines with TES to Provide Grid Flexibility

Methods to Store Heat: Key Storage Means

Utilities: Largest & Fastest Growing End-Use Sector for Thermal

Energy Storage Systems

Energy Storage Market to Chart Growth Path in 2021 and Beyond

Need for Improved Energy Management amidst Increasing Demand

for Electricity Benefits Market Expansion

Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of Oil

Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030

and 2040

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Power Sectors in China and

the US

Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for TES Systems

Global Spend on Smart Grid Technologies by Region (2014, 2017 &

2020): Percentage Breakdown of Cumulative Spending for Asia-

Pacific (incl. China), Europe, Latin America, and North

America

Growing Investments in Renewable Energy Projects Drive Strong

Demand for TES Solutions

Global Investments in Electricity Networks and Storage (In US$

Billion): 2000, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2019

Global Grid Connected Energy Storage by Technology: Percentage

Breakdown of Installed Capacity for 2014, 2017 and 2020

TES Gains Traction in Managing Inconsistencies of Wind & Solar

Power Generation

Global Levelized Cost (US$ Per MWh) of Energy Storage

Technologies in Utilities by Type: 2015 and 2030

Global Wind and Solar Installed Capacity (GW) for the Years

2011, 2017, 2020 and 2022

TES Pairing with Solar Generation: Opportunities Galore for

Electric Utilities

Important Role of TES in Commercialization of Solar Thermal

Energy Plants

Growing Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Lucrative

Market Growth Opportunities

TES Techniques Offer Increased Efficiency in Buildings

Demand for TES in HVAC & Refrigeration Systems on the Rise

TES? Energy Efficiency Augments its Application

TES Set to Address Peak Demand for Air Conditioning

Utility Load Factors

Stable and Secure Grid

Impact of Climate Change on Air Conditioning

Developments in Controls

TES Extends Cost & Energy Savings to Cold Storage Chains

Growing Investments on Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale

Adoption of TES Systems

Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025E)

Educational Institutes Seek to Leverage TES to Achieve

Associated Cost Savings

Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Aid Market Growth

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Innovations & Advancements

Recent Select Innovations in Brief

Notable TES Innovations of Recent Past

Issues & Challenges: A Note on Factors Hampering Market

Prospects for TES Technologies



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy

Storage (TES) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage (TES)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Water by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Water by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Water by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Molten Salt by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Molten Salt by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Molten Salt by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Phase Change

Material (PCM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Phase Change Material (PCM)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Phase Change Material

(PCM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Sensible by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Sensible by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Sensible by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Latent by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Latent by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Latent by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Thermochemical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Thermochemical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Thermochemical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Utility by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Utility by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Utility by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial &

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Commercial & Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for Commercial & Industrial

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 30: World 12-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

COVID-19 Crisis: US Energy Storage Market to Witness Reduced

Demand

The Urgent Need to Reduce Water and Electricity Consumption

Drive Strong Demand for TES Solutions

Thermal Energy Storage to Offset Escalating Electricity Cost

Different Types of TES Systems for Use in CSPs

Rising Number of Thermal Energy Storage Projects Benefit Market

Prospects

Efficiency of TES Highly Influenced by Climatic Conditions

New Emission Regulations Bodes Well for the Energy Storage

Solutions Market

NYC Utility?s Ambitious Plans for Energy Efficiency

Incentives under ConEd?s Demand Management Program by Storage

Technology

Long-term Outlook for Solar Energy to Drive Demand

Favorable US Policies to Improve Solar Power Generation

Capabilities

TES Solutions Offer Immense Potential for Earning Green

Building LEED Certification

Ice Cub & Ice Bear Energy Storage Systems: TES Innovations from

Ice Energy

Energy Storage Market in the US: A Macro Perspective

Current Value and Application of Storage Systems

Impediments to Energy Storage

Demand for Distributed Energy Storage to Surge despite the Crisis

Increased Focus on Distributed Storage in the State of California

Market Analytics

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy

Storage (TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change

Material (PCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage (TES)

by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change Material (PCM)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 33: USA 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water,

Molten Salt and Phase Change Material (PCM) for the Years 2015,

2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy

Storage (TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and

Thermochemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage (TES)

by Technology - Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2015 through 2019



Table 36: USA 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical for the Years 2015, 2020 &

2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy

Storage (TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage (TES)

by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and Residential

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 39: USA 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utility, Commercial & Industrial and Residential for the Years

2015, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy

Storage (TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change

Material (PCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change Material

(PCM) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 42: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water,

Molten Salt and Phase Change Material (PCM) for the Years 2015,

2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy

Storage (TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and

Thermochemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 45: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical for the Years 2015, 2020 &

2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy

Storage (TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 48: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utility, Commercial & Industrial and Residential for the Years

2015, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Japan?s Focus on Renewable Energy Drives Healthy Market Growth

for TES Systems

Market Analytics

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy

Storage (TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change

Material (PCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change Material

(PCM) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 51: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water,

Molten Salt and Phase Change Material (PCM) for the Years 2015,

2020 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy

Storage (TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and

Thermochemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 54: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical for the Years 2015, 2020 &

2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy

Storage (TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 57: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utility, Commercial & Industrial and Residential for the Years

2015, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

Post COVID-19 Pandemic Slowdown, Energy Storage Industry in

China to Rebound

Market Analytics

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy

Storage (TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change

Material (PCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: China Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change Material

(PCM) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 60: China 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water,

Molten Salt and Phase Change Material (PCM) for the Years 2015,

2020 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy

Storage (TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and

Thermochemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: China Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 63: China 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical for the Years 2015, 2020 &

2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy

Storage (TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: China Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 66: China 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utility, Commercial & Industrial and Residential for the Years

2015, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Europe?s Goal to Reduce Carbon Emissions Boost Demand for

Thermal Energy Storage

Three TES-based Approaches Proposed for Improving Energy

Efficiency

Potential of Thermal Energy Storage Undermined by European

Regulatory System

Market Analytics

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy

Storage (TES) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 69: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy

Storage (TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change

Material (PCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change Material

(PCM) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 72: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water,

Molten Salt and Phase Change Material (PCM) for the Years 2015,

2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy

Storage (TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and

Thermochemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 75: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical for the Years 2015, 2020 &

2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy

Storage (TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 78: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utility, Commercial & Industrial and Residential for the Years

2015, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy

Storage (TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change

Material (PCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: France Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change Material

(PCM) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 81: France 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water,

Molten Salt and Phase Change Material (PCM) for the Years 2015,

2020 & 2027



Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy

Storage (TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and

Thermochemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: France Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 84: France 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical for the Years 2015, 2020 &

2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy

Storage (TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: France Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 87: France 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utility, Commercial & Industrial and Residential for the Years

2015, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy

Storage (TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change

Material (PCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change Material

(PCM) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 90: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy

Storage (TES) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change Material (PCM) for the

Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy

Storage (TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and

Thermochemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 93: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy

Storage (TES) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical for the Years

2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy

Storage (TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 96: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy

Storage (TES) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Utility, Commercial & Industrial and Residential for the

Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy

Storage (TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change

Material (PCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change Material

(PCM) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 99: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water,

Molten Salt and Phase Change Material (PCM) for the Years 2015,

2020 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy

Storage (TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and

Thermochemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 102: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical for the Years 2015, 2020 &

2027



Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy

Storage (TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 105: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utility, Commercial & Industrial and Residential for the Years

2015, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy

Storage (TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change

Material (PCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage (TES)

by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change Material (PCM)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 108: UK 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water,

Molten Salt and Phase Change Material (PCM) for the Years 2015,

2020 & 2027



Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy

Storage (TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and

Thermochemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage (TES)

by Technology - Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2015 through 2019



Table 111: UK 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical for the Years 2015, 2020 &

2027



Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Energy

Storage (TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage (TES)

by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and Residential

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2015 through 2019



Table 114: UK 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage

(TES) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utility, Commercial & Industrial and Residential for the Years

2015, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 115: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Thermal

Energy Storage (TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase

Change Material (PCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329768/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001