New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanopatterning Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0131222/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. UV Nanoimprint Lithography, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.6% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hot Embossing Lithography segment is readjusted to a revised 19.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $525.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.8% CAGR
The Nanopatterning market in the U.S. is estimated at US$525.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$837.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.2% and 15.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13% CAGR.
Other Technologies Segment to Record 16.9% CAGR
In the global Other Technologies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$510.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$579.4 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 169-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0131222/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Nanotechnology - A Curtain Raiser
Nanoscience - Breaking Conventional Size Barriers
Nanotechnology Market Gathering Momentum
Recent Market Activity
Nanopatterning - A Prelude
Market Outlook
Nanoimprint Lithography - Expanding Applications
Global Competitor Market Shares
Nanopatterning Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AMO GmbH (Germany)
Canadian Photonics Fabrication Centre (Canada)
EV Group (Austria)
IMS Chips (Germany)
Micro Resist Technology GmbH (Germany)
Nanonex Corp. (USA)
NanoOpto Corp. (USA)
Nano-Terra, Inc. (USA)
NIL Technology ApS (Denmark)
NTT Advanced Technology Corporation (Japan)
Obducat AB (Sweden)
PROFACTOR GmbH (Austria)
SET Corporation SA (France)
SUSS MicroTec AG (Germany)
SVG Optronics Co., Ltd. (China)
Toppan Photomasks, Inc. (USA)
Transfer Devices, Inc. (USA)
Vistec Electron Beam GmbH (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Nanoimprint Lithography (NIL) - The Dominant Technology
Tracing the Technology’s Development Timeline
NIL Enables Cost-Effective Production of Photonics
Major NIL Applications
Expanding Applications Benefit Market Growth
NIL Find Applications in the Nanophotonics Sector
Soft UV-NIL - A Promising Technology
NIL with a Soft Stamp
Microcontact Printing - A Growing Market
3D Nanopatterning - An Emerging Technique
Development of Industrial Processes for Patterning Materials on
Nanoscale
Electronic Devices - A Major Market for Nanopatterning
Demand for Nanopatterned Surfaces in Biomedical Applications
Use of NanoGraft Technologies in Treatment of Coronary Artery
Disease
Growing Demand for Nanopatterning in Biological Applications
Turing Nanopatterns in Insect Corneas to Shed Light on
Formation of 3D Patterns in Living Organisms
Demand from Nano-optics Boosts Nanopatterning Market
Nanosensors - Opportunities in Store
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Nanopatterning Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Nanopatterning Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Nanopatterning Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: UV Nanoimprint Lithography (Technology) World Market
by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: UV Nanoimprint Lithography (Technology) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: UV Nanoimprint Lithography (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Hot Embossing Lithography (Technology) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Hot Embossing Lithography (Technology) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Hot Embossing Lithography (Technology) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Other Technologies (Technology) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Other Technologies (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Semiconductor & Other Microelectronics (Application)
Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Semiconductor & Other Microelectronics (Application)
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Semiconductor & Other Microelectronics (Application)
Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Nanopatterning Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: Nanopatterning Market in US$ in the United States by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 20: United States Nanopatterning Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Nanopatterning Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States Nanopatterning Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Nanopatterning Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 24: Nanopatterning Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Nanopatterning Market Analysis in Canada in US$ by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 26: Nanopatterning Market in Canada: Historic Review in
US$ by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: Canadian Nanopatterning Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Canadian Nanopatterning Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Nanopatterning Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian Nanopatterning Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Nanopatterning Market in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 32: Nanopatterning Market in Japan in US$ by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Nanopatterning Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Nanopatterning in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Japanese Nanopatterning Market in US$ by Application:
2012-2019
Table 36: Nanopatterning Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Nanopatterning Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 38: Chinese Nanopatterning Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 39: Nanopatterning Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Nanopatterning in US$ by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Nanopatterning Market Review in China in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Nanopatterning Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Nanopatterning Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Nanopatterning Market Demand Scenario in US$
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Nanopatterning Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: European Nanopatterning Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Nanopatterning Market Assessment in US$ by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 47: European Nanopatterning Historic Market Review in US$
by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 48: Nanopatterning Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: European Nanopatterning Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 50: Nanopatterning Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Nanopatterning Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: French Nanopatterning Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 53: French Nanopatterning Historic Market Analysis in US$
by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Nanopatterning Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Nanopatterning Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: French Nanopatterning Historic Market Review in US$
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Nanopatterning Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: German Nanopatterning Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 59: Nanopatterning Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: German Nanopatterning Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Nanopatterning Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: German Nanopatterning Market in Retrospect in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Nanopatterning Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Nanopatterning Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 65: Italian Nanopatterning Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 66: Nanopatterning Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Italian Demand for Nanopatterning in US$ by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Nanopatterning Market Review in Italy in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Nanopatterning Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Nanopatterning Market in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 71: Nanopatterning Market in the United Kingdom in US$ by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 72: United Kingdom Nanopatterning Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Nanopatterning in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: United Kingdom Nanopatterning Market in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Nanopatterning Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 76: Rest of Europe Nanopatterning Market Assessment in
US$ by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 77: Rest of Europe Nanopatterning Historic Market Review
in US$ by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 78: Nanopatterning Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Rest of Europe Nanopatterning Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 80: Nanopatterning Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Rest of Europe Nanopatterning Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Nanopatterning Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Nanopatterning Historic Market Analysis
in US$ by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Nanopatterning Historic Market Analysis
in US$ by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Nanopatterning Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Nanopatterning Historic Market Review in
US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Nanopatterning Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 88: Nanopatterning Market Analysis in Rest of World in
US$ by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 89: Nanopatterning Market in Rest of World: Historic
Review in US$ by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of World Nanopatterning Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of World Nanopatterning Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Nanopatterning Market in Rest of World: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of World Nanopatterning Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 37
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0131222/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: