8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. UV Nanoimprint Lithography, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.6% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hot Embossing Lithography segment is readjusted to a revised 19.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $525.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.8% CAGR



The Nanopatterning market in the U.S. is estimated at US$525.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$837.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.2% and 15.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13% CAGR.



Other Technologies Segment to Record 16.9% CAGR



In the global Other Technologies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$510.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$579.4 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 169-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AMO GmbH

Canadian Photonics Fabrication Centre

EV Group

Micro Resist Technology GmbH

Nanonex Corp.

NanoOpto Corp.

Nano-Terra, Inc.

NIL Technology ApS

NTT Advanced Technology Corp.

Obducat AB

PROFACTOR GmbH

SET Corporation SA

SUSS MicroTec AG

SVG Optronics Co., Ltd.

Toppan Photomasks, Inc.

Transfer Devices, Inc.

Vistec Electron Beam GmbH







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Nanotechnology - A Curtain Raiser

Nanoscience - Breaking Conventional Size Barriers

Nanotechnology Market Gathering Momentum

Recent Market Activity

Nanopatterning - A Prelude

Market Outlook

Nanoimprint Lithography - Expanding Applications

Global Competitor Market Shares

Nanopatterning Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Nanoimprint Lithography (NIL) - The Dominant Technology

Tracing the Technology’s Development Timeline

NIL Enables Cost-Effective Production of Photonics

Major NIL Applications

Expanding Applications Benefit Market Growth

NIL Find Applications in the Nanophotonics Sector

Soft UV-NIL - A Promising Technology

NIL with a Soft Stamp

Microcontact Printing - A Growing Market

3D Nanopatterning - An Emerging Technique

Development of Industrial Processes for Patterning Materials on

Nanoscale

Electronic Devices - A Major Market for Nanopatterning

Demand for Nanopatterned Surfaces in Biomedical Applications

Use of NanoGraft Technologies in Treatment of Coronary Artery

Disease

Growing Demand for Nanopatterning in Biological Applications

Turing Nanopatterns in Insect Corneas to Shed Light on

Formation of 3D Patterns in Living Organisms

Demand from Nano-optics Boosts Nanopatterning Market

Nanosensors - Opportunities in Store



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 37

