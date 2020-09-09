Singapore, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Level01 Technologies & AGDelta have today signed a new partnership to integrate their best of breed DeFi Platform and Digital Wealth Network to launch a new experience for AI-guided P2P derivatives trading in conventional and digital assets.



AGDelta is the region’s leading digital wealth platform provider for private and public investments to private banks, asset managers, family offices and tech-driven challenger banks and Level01 Technologies, a licensed DeFi P2P derivatives trading platform have formed a partnership to offer combined and enhanced financial services to their respective client base.



Combining AGDelta award-winning data-driven distribution capabilities for the buy-side and Level01 speciality in decentralized P2P AI-guided derivatives trading with proprietary fair pricing algorithm, the partnership will bring significantly enhanced investment products and liquidity to market.



“Our latest partnership with AGDelta will allow us to extend our P2P and alternative financing arrangements through it’s clientele combined with enhanced digital wealth and distribution capabilities to the Level01 Ecosystem. We believe that this will lead us to greater transparency, efficiency, flexibility and enhanced liquidity for capital markets products offered by our DeFi trading platform.” said Jonathan Loi, Founder of Level01 Technologies.

“This collaboration with Level01 Technologies is a logical step to combine best of breed buy and sell side capabilities to meet market demand for increasingly interesting private, alternative and digital asset opportunities. We welcome Level01 unique offering to our network and strongly believe this will be the regions first industrial strength platform to cater for the convergence between conventional securities and digital securities and how they are traded.” said Andrew Au, CEO of AGDelta

About Level01

Level01 is the World’s 1st DeFi Platform with AI-guided Derivatives Trading

The platform allows institutional and private investors to trade directly peer-to-peer on smart contract blockchain infrastructure on both conventional as well as digital asset/crypto underlyings. It overlays this experience with it’s proprietary FairSense AI for fair value pricing of all contracts on its trading platform. Listed on 3 major crypto exchanges, the LVX token has experienced strong investor interest and growing volume. Level01 will be launching it’s upcoming STO in Q4 2020 and was featured recently in Forbes and Investing as one of the most promising DeFi projects in 2020.

About AGDelta

AGDelta is a leading award-winning FinTech offering an open B2B and B2B2C Digital Wealth Investments Network to private banks, asset managers, financial intermediaries, family offices and Ultra High Networth Individuals. It’s solutions support both conventional, alternative as well as emerging Digital Asset investments making them more Accessible, Safer and more relevant.

AGDelta holds the rare distinction of being the only FinTech Company that has won both the highly coveted Top Singapore MAS and Hong Kong HKMA/ICT FinTech Awards, formed an industry consortium platform with 6 global investments banks which has grown to over 20 banks in the region and electronically transacted over $1.5 Trillion USD in multi-asset wealth investments, processed since GoLive in over 12 countries in Asia and EMEA.



