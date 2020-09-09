New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wearable Medical Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180733/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 23% over the period 2020-2027. Diagnostic Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.3% CAGR and reach US$30.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Therapeutic Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 27.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.5% CAGR



The Wearable Medical Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.5% and 19.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 220-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Apple, Inc.

Everist Health

Fitbit, Inc.

Garmin International, Inc.

Google LLC

Medtronic, Inc.

Nike, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Polar Electro Oy

Sotera Wireless, Inc.

Vital Connect, Inc.

Withings











I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wearable Medical Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Wearable Medical Devices Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Wearable Medical Devices Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Diagnostic Devices (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Diagnostic Devices (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Therapeutic Devices (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Therapeutic Devices (Product) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Handheld (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Handheld (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Headband (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 10: Headband (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Strap/Clip/Bracelet (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 12: Strap/Clip/Bracelet (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Shoe Sensors (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 14: Shoe Sensors (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 15: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Sports & Fitness (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 18: Sports & Fitness (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Remote Patient Monitoring (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 20: Remote Patient Monitoring (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: Home Healthcare (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 22: Home Healthcare (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Wearable Medical Devices Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 23: United States Wearable Medical Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 24: United States Wearable Medical Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Wearable Medical Devices Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Wearable Medical Devices Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 27: United States Wearable Medical Devices Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Wearable Medical Devices Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 29: Canadian Wearable Medical Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 30: Wearable Medical Devices Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2020 and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Wearable Medical Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Wearable Medical Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 33: Canadian Wearable Medical Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 34: Canadian Wearable Medical Devices Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 35: Japanese Market for Wearable Medical Devices: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 36: Japanese Wearable Medical Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wearable

Medical Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Wearable Medical Devices Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 39: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wearable

Medical Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 40: Wearable Medical Devices Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 41: Chinese Wearable Medical Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 42: Chinese Wearable Medical Devices Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Wearable Medical Devices in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Chinese Wearable Medical Devices Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 45: Chinese Demand for Wearable Medical Devices in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 46: Chinese Wearable Medical Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Wearable Medical Devices Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 47: European Wearable Medical Devices Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 48: European Wearable Medical Devices Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Wearable Medical Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 50: European Wearable Medical Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 51: European Wearable Medical Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 52: European Wearable Medical Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 53: European Wearable Medical Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 54: European Wearable Medical Devices Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Wearable Medical Devices Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: French Wearable Medical Devices Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: Wearable Medical Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 58: French Wearable Medical Devices Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



Table 59: Wearable Medical Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 60: French Wearable Medical Devices Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Wearable Medical Devices Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Wearable Medical Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 63: Wearable Medical Devices Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 64: Wearable Medical Devices Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 65: Wearable Medical Devices Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 66: Wearable Medical Devices Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Wearable Medical Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Italian Wearable Medical Devices Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 69: Italian Demand for Wearable Medical Devices in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 70: Italian Wearable Medical Devices Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 71: Italian Demand for Wearable Medical Devices in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 72: Italian Wearable Medical Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Wearable Medical Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: United Kingdom Wearable Medical Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 75: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Wearable Medical Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 76: Wearable Medical Devices Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Wearable Medical Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 78: Wearable Medical Devices Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Wearable Medical Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 80: Rest of Europe Wearable Medical Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 81: Rest of Europe Wearable Medical Devices Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 82: Rest of Europe Wearable Medical Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 83: Rest of Europe Wearable Medical Devices Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 84: Rest of Europe Wearable Medical Devices Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Wearable Medical Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Wearable Medical Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 87: Wearable Medical Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 88: Asia-Pacific Wearable Medical Devices Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2020 and 2027



Table 89: Wearable Medical Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Wearable Medical Devices Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Wearable Medical Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Wearable Medical Devices Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2020 and

2027



Table 93: Rest of World Wearable Medical Devices Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 94: Rest of World Wearable Medical Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 95: Rest of World Wearable Medical Devices Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 96: Rest of World Wearable Medical Devices Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 86





