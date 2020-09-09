New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wearable Electronics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180729/?utm_source=GNW

After smartphones and tablets, smart wearables is the new innovation taking the technology to a fevered pitch in the consumer electronics industry. These tiny devices hold the potential to replace smartphones, make the many benefits of digital health real and achievable, enable the rise of hyper-connected interactive enterprises, and make clothing smart, fashionable, functional and comfortable. Benefits of wearables devices include lightweight, extreme portability, durable, easily transportable, convenience, ease-of-use and comfort. Smartwatch is the most popular form and dominant factor for wearables. Other evolving new designs include smart glasses, goggles, bracelets, armbands, necklaces, lanyards, pins, clips, headbands, headsets, belts, shoes, shirts, Jackets and pants, among others. The biggest area of impact in electronic wearables is in the healthcare industry. Medical grade wearables are poised to create a revolution in personalized digital healthcare. Wearables will enable telehealth via remote patient monitoring (RPM) capabilities making healthcare services more efficient, self-determined and cost efficient. Opportunities in this space are immense as the current healthcare system seeks to utilize telehealth to advance value based care goals. A key benefit of telehealth is its ability to drive positive patient experience and eliminate access barriers to offer patient-centric and convenient care. Wearables will also play a key role in precision medicine by providing physicians better knowledge of patients’ health. Integration of sensors such as physiological sensors and biochemical sensors will provide continuous monitoring of a patient’s vital signs and timely clinical decisions can be taken such as therapy modifications based on subtle changes observed in health patterns.



From simple biophysical/ biochemical monitoring (BP & diabetes), continuous innovation will expand applications to more advanced continuous arrhythmia detection and monitoring blood pulse signals from human femoral, carotid and radial arteries. Another exciting area of innovation is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled “Healthbot” applications in smartwatches designed to help patients with disease/therapy management and counselling. Healthbots have the potential to expand the outreach of healthcare services especially in countries and regions where doctor to patient ratio is low thus creating a bottleneck in accessing primary care services. In the addition to healthcare, clothing also represents and emerging area of opportunity for wearables. Innovative development of flexible, transparent graphene electrodes and their integration into commonly used textile fibers will be the first step forward in revolutionizing e-textiles. Significant R&D resources are therefore being sunk into developing processes and engineering techniques to integrate graphene in textiles as it hold the key that will unlock a new universe of commercial application opportunities in the coming years. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 67.9% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 28.4% over the analysis period supported by the fact that the country leads the world in digital health adoption.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180729/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Wearable Technology: The Transition from Science Fiction to

Reality

Historical Journey of Wearable Technology

Applications & Solutions of Wearable Electronics

Wearable Electronics Market: Expanding Applications of

Miniaturized, High Performance Wearable Devices Boosts

Prospects

Wrist-Wear Dominates Global Wearable Electronics Market

Consumer Electronics: The Largest End-Use Market

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Regions at the Forefront of

Future Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wearable Electronics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Apple, Inc. (USA)

Bose Corporation (USA)

Epson America, Inc. (USA)

Fitbit, Inc. (USA)

Garmin Ltd. (USA)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)

Lifesense Group B.V. (The Netherlands)

Lumus Ltd. (Israel)

Misfit, Inc. (USA)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (USA)

ReSound (Denmark)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Shimmer Research, Inc. (Ireland)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)

Titan Industries Ltd. (India)

Vuzix Corporation (USA)

Xiaomi Corporation (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Internet Connectivity and Growing Consumer Demand for

Advanced Wearable Devices Fuels Market Prospects

Rapid Increase in Penetration Rate of Internet: 2018 Vs. 2009

Rising Number of IoT and Connected Devices Drive Growth in

Wearable Electronics Market

World IoT Market: Number of Connected Devices (in Million) for

Years 2016, 2018E, 2020P and 2022P

Market Share Scenario of Connected Devices in Global Internet

of Things (IoT) by Geographic Region: 2019 & 2024

Growing Prominence of Wearable Tech in Healthcare Propels

Market Growth

Global Digital Healthcare Opportunity (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Chronic Diseases Management: A Key Focus Area

Need for Continuous Monitoring of Elderly Patients as Part of

Chronic Disease Management Drives Growth: Number of People

Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years

2019 and 2030

Rising Consumer Awareness about Health & Fitness Spells Growth

for Wearables

Potential Role for Wearable Electronics in Patient Monitoring

and Tracking Systems

Smart Clothing Gains Acceptance in Neonatal Monitoring

Wearables Technology Makes Diabetes Manageable

Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for Wearable

Electronics Market: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes

(in Millions) by Region for 2019 and 2045

ECG Monitoring Wearables: A Promising Area of Growth

Increasing Significance of Wearables in Pain Management

Wearable Sleep Monitoring Technology

Wearable EEG Monitors

Smart Medical Textile Garments: An Emerging Area of Interest

Wrist Wear: A Revolutionary Wearable Phenomenon Fuels Growth

Hybrid Smartwatch Sales Drive Market Growth

Smart Glasses for Multiple Industry Applications

With Wearable Computing Gaining Mainstream Attention, the Time

is Ripe for Mobility in the Realm of Augmented Reality

Growing Technology & Commercialization Activity Surrounding AR

to Benefit Development of Smart AR Glasses: Global Market for

Augmented Reality Hardware, Software & Applications (in US$

Million) for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2022

Global % Share Breakdown of Wearable AR Devices in the Market

by Form Factor (2019)

Activity Trackers to Lead Growth in Wearable Sports and Fitness

Devices Market

A Comparative Review of Popular Fitness Trackers

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpin Market Growth

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and

Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

Smart Clothing Transforming the Wearable Technology Products

Market

Smart Fabrics: The Next Big Wave of Wearables

Novel Opportunities for Smart Fabrics across Various Sectors

Healthcare

Transportation

Sports & Fitness

Workwear

Microencapsulation & Nanotechnologies: Harbingers of Future Growth

Hearables, the Smart Headphones, Come to the Fore

Increasing Popularity of Wearables in Infotainment & Gaming

Industry

Enterprise Applications of Wearables Present Growth Potential

for Wearable Electronics Market

Wearable Technology Boosts CRM

Rising Adoption of Wearable Technology in Industrial Sector

Drives Growth

Cloud Computing Drives the Momentum in Wearable Electronics Market

Combination of AI and Wearable Technology Transforms the

Wearable Electronics Market

Global Market for Wearable AI in US$ Billion for the Years

2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Development of Low Power Electronics: An Opportunity for

Wearable Electronics Market

Ultra-low Power Microcontrollers Extend Battery Life of High-

Performing, New Generation Wearable Devices: Global Ultra-low

Power Microcontroller Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

A Peek into Enabling Technologies

Technical Aspects of Wearable Devices

Sensor Integration for Advanced Wearable Technology

Battery Power: An Important Criterion for Success

Technology Advancements Power Wearable Electronics Market

Collaboration Vital for Innovations in Wearable Tech

Key Challenges Confronting Wearable Electronics Market

Common Issues with Wearable Electronics

Wearables Attract Venture Capital Funding



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Wristwear by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Wristwear by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Eyewear by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Eyewear by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Hearables by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Hearables by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Bodywear by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Bodywear by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Memory by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Memory by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Sensor by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Sensor by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Display by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Display by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Connectivity by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Connectivity by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for PCBs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for PCBs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Components

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Components by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 29: World Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise &

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Enterprise & Industrial

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 32: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Wearable Electronics Market in the US: An Overview

Penetration of Wearables among Adults in the US: Adult Wearable

Users as % of Population

Americans Rise Up to ?Quantified Self?

Evolving Healthcare in the US to Drive Demand for Wireless Devices

Wearable Devices to Mitigate Medical Concerns of Elderly

Individuals

US Population Breakdown by Age Group (in %) for 2019

Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables,

Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,

Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 35: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,

Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 36: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,

Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables,

Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,

Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,

Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,

Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 44: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 45: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables,

Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,

Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 47: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,

Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,

Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 50: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Wearable Technology Adoption on the Rise in China

Chinese Wearable Electronics Market Share Analysis (in %): 2019

Table 51: China Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables,

Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,

Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 53: China Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,

Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 54: China 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,

Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 56: China 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Wearable Electronics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019

Market Analytics

Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables,

Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,

Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,

Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,

Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 63: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 64: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 65: France Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables,

Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,

Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,

Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: France 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,

Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 69: France Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 70: France 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 71: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables,

Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,

Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,

Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,

Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 75: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 76: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and

Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 77: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables,

Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,

Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,

Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,

Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 81: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 82: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 83: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Electronics

by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,

Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Electronics

by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and

Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,

Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 87: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Electronics

by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise &

Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 88: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 89: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables,

Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Electronics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,

Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Electronics by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Memory, Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other

Components for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 93: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Electronics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise &

Industrial and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Indian Wearables Market: A High Growth Sector

Indian Wearable Electronics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables,

Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Electronics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,

Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Electronics by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Memory, Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other

Components for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Electronics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise &

Industrial and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 101: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables,

Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 102: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Electronics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,

Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Electronics by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Memory, Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other

Components for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 105: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 106: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Electronics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise &

Industrial and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 125

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180729/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001