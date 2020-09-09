New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wearable Electronics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180729/?utm_source=GNW
After smartphones and tablets, smart wearables is the new innovation taking the technology to a fevered pitch in the consumer electronics industry. These tiny devices hold the potential to replace smartphones, make the many benefits of digital health real and achievable, enable the rise of hyper-connected interactive enterprises, and make clothing smart, fashionable, functional and comfortable. Benefits of wearables devices include lightweight, extreme portability, durable, easily transportable, convenience, ease-of-use and comfort. Smartwatch is the most popular form and dominant factor for wearables. Other evolving new designs include smart glasses, goggles, bracelets, armbands, necklaces, lanyards, pins, clips, headbands, headsets, belts, shoes, shirts, Jackets and pants, among others. The biggest area of impact in electronic wearables is in the healthcare industry. Medical grade wearables are poised to create a revolution in personalized digital healthcare. Wearables will enable telehealth via remote patient monitoring (RPM) capabilities making healthcare services more efficient, self-determined and cost efficient. Opportunities in this space are immense as the current healthcare system seeks to utilize telehealth to advance value based care goals. A key benefit of telehealth is its ability to drive positive patient experience and eliminate access barriers to offer patient-centric and convenient care. Wearables will also play a key role in precision medicine by providing physicians better knowledge of patients’ health. Integration of sensors such as physiological sensors and biochemical sensors will provide continuous monitoring of a patient’s vital signs and timely clinical decisions can be taken such as therapy modifications based on subtle changes observed in health patterns.
From simple biophysical/ biochemical monitoring (BP & diabetes), continuous innovation will expand applications to more advanced continuous arrhythmia detection and monitoring blood pulse signals from human femoral, carotid and radial arteries. Another exciting area of innovation is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled “Healthbot” applications in smartwatches designed to help patients with disease/therapy management and counselling. Healthbots have the potential to expand the outreach of healthcare services especially in countries and regions where doctor to patient ratio is low thus creating a bottleneck in accessing primary care services. In the addition to healthcare, clothing also represents and emerging area of opportunity for wearables. Innovative development of flexible, transparent graphene electrodes and their integration into commonly used textile fibers will be the first step forward in revolutionizing e-textiles. Significant R&D resources are therefore being sunk into developing processes and engineering techniques to integrate graphene in textiles as it hold the key that will unlock a new universe of commercial application opportunities in the coming years. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 67.9% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 28.4% over the analysis period supported by the fact that the country leads the world in digital health adoption.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180729/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Wearable Technology: The Transition from Science Fiction to
Reality
Historical Journey of Wearable Technology
Applications & Solutions of Wearable Electronics
Wearable Electronics Market: Expanding Applications of
Miniaturized, High Performance Wearable Devices Boosts
Prospects
Wrist-Wear Dominates Global Wearable Electronics Market
Consumer Electronics: The Largest End-Use Market
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Regions at the Forefront of
Future Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wearable Electronics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Apple, Inc. (USA)
Bose Corporation (USA)
Epson America, Inc. (USA)
Fitbit, Inc. (USA)
Garmin Ltd. (USA)
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)
Lifesense Group B.V. (The Netherlands)
Lumus Ltd. (Israel)
Misfit, Inc. (USA)
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (USA)
ReSound (Denmark)
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Shimmer Research, Inc. (Ireland)
Sony Corporation (Japan)
Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)
Titan Industries Ltd. (India)
Vuzix Corporation (USA)
Xiaomi Corporation (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Internet Connectivity and Growing Consumer Demand for
Advanced Wearable Devices Fuels Market Prospects
Rapid Increase in Penetration Rate of Internet: 2018 Vs. 2009
Rising Number of IoT and Connected Devices Drive Growth in
Wearable Electronics Market
World IoT Market: Number of Connected Devices (in Million) for
Years 2016, 2018E, 2020P and 2022P
Market Share Scenario of Connected Devices in Global Internet
of Things (IoT) by Geographic Region: 2019 & 2024
Growing Prominence of Wearable Tech in Healthcare Propels
Market Growth
Global Digital Healthcare Opportunity (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Chronic Diseases Management: A Key Focus Area
Need for Continuous Monitoring of Elderly Patients as Part of
Chronic Disease Management Drives Growth: Number of People
Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years
2019 and 2030
Rising Consumer Awareness about Health & Fitness Spells Growth
for Wearables
Potential Role for Wearable Electronics in Patient Monitoring
and Tracking Systems
Smart Clothing Gains Acceptance in Neonatal Monitoring
Wearables Technology Makes Diabetes Manageable
Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for Wearable
Electronics Market: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes
(in Millions) by Region for 2019 and 2045
ECG Monitoring Wearables: A Promising Area of Growth
Increasing Significance of Wearables in Pain Management
Wearable Sleep Monitoring Technology
Wearable EEG Monitors
Smart Medical Textile Garments: An Emerging Area of Interest
Wrist Wear: A Revolutionary Wearable Phenomenon Fuels Growth
Hybrid Smartwatch Sales Drive Market Growth
Smart Glasses for Multiple Industry Applications
With Wearable Computing Gaining Mainstream Attention, the Time
is Ripe for Mobility in the Realm of Augmented Reality
Growing Technology & Commercialization Activity Surrounding AR
to Benefit Development of Smart AR Glasses: Global Market for
Augmented Reality Hardware, Software & Applications (in US$
Million) for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2022
Global % Share Breakdown of Wearable AR Devices in the Market
by Form Factor (2019)
Activity Trackers to Lead Growth in Wearable Sports and Fitness
Devices Market
A Comparative Review of Popular Fitness Trackers
Increasing Obesity Levels Underpin Market Growth
Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and
Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025
Smart Clothing Transforming the Wearable Technology Products
Market
Smart Fabrics: The Next Big Wave of Wearables
Novel Opportunities for Smart Fabrics across Various Sectors
Healthcare
Transportation
Sports & Fitness
Workwear
Microencapsulation & Nanotechnologies: Harbingers of Future Growth
Hearables, the Smart Headphones, Come to the Fore
Increasing Popularity of Wearables in Infotainment & Gaming
Industry
Enterprise Applications of Wearables Present Growth Potential
for Wearable Electronics Market
Wearable Technology Boosts CRM
Rising Adoption of Wearable Technology in Industrial Sector
Drives Growth
Cloud Computing Drives the Momentum in Wearable Electronics Market
Combination of AI and Wearable Technology Transforms the
Wearable Electronics Market
Global Market for Wearable AI in US$ Billion for the Years
2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Development of Low Power Electronics: An Opportunity for
Wearable Electronics Market
Ultra-low Power Microcontrollers Extend Battery Life of High-
Performing, New Generation Wearable Devices: Global Ultra-low
Power Microcontroller Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
A Peek into Enabling Technologies
Technical Aspects of Wearable Devices
Sensor Integration for Advanced Wearable Technology
Battery Power: An Important Criterion for Success
Technology Advancements Power Wearable Electronics Market
Collaboration Vital for Innovations in Wearable Tech
Key Challenges Confronting Wearable Electronics Market
Common Issues with Wearable Electronics
Wearables Attract Venture Capital Funding
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Wristwear by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Wristwear by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Eyewear by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Eyewear by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Hearables by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Hearables by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Bodywear by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Bodywear by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Memory by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Memory by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Sensor by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Sensor by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Display by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Display by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Connectivity by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Connectivity by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for PCBs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for PCBs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Components
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Components by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 27: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 29: World Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise &
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Enterprise & Industrial
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 32: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Wearable Electronics Market in the US: An Overview
Penetration of Wearables among Adults in the US: Adult Wearable
Users as % of Population
Americans Rise Up to ?Quantified Self?
Evolving Healthcare in the US to Drive Demand for Wireless Devices
Wearable Devices to Mitigate Medical Concerns of Elderly
Individuals
US Population Breakdown by Age Group (in %) for 2019
Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables,
Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,
Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 35: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,
Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 36: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,
Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables,
Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,
Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 41: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,
Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,
Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 44: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 45: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables,
Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,
Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 47: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,
Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,
Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 50: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Wearable Technology Adoption on the Rise in China
Chinese Wearable Electronics Market Share Analysis (in %): 2019
Table 51: China Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables,
Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,
Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 53: China Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,
Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 54: China 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,
Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 56: China 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Wearable Electronics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019
Market Analytics
Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables,
Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,
Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,
Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,
Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 63: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 64: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 65: France Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables,
Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,
Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,
Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: France 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,
Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 69: France Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 70: France 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 71: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables,
Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,
Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,
Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,
Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 75: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 76: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and
Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 77: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables,
Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,
Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,
Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,
Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 81: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 82: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 83: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Electronics
by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,
Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Electronics
by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and
Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,
Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 87: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Electronics
by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise &
Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 88: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 89: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables,
Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Electronics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,
Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Electronics by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Memory, Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other
Components for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 93: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Electronics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise &
Industrial and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Indian Wearables Market: A High Growth Sector
Indian Wearable Electronics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables,
Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Electronics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,
Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Electronics by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Memory, Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other
Components for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Electronics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise &
Industrial and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 101: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables,
Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 102: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Electronics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,
Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Electronics by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Memory, Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other
Components for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 105: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 106: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Electronics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise &
Industrial and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 125
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180729/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: