New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180721/?utm_source=GNW

For effective human machine collaboration, the importance of Human Machine Interface (HMI) cannot be overstated. A key growth driver in the market is the rapid pace of digital transformation which increasingly puts humans and machines together. Digitalization is defined as the use of digital technologies to transform business models in a manner that enables new value creation opportunities and opens up new revenue avenues for companies. Digitalization is longer an option for businesses but a necessity to compete in a changing world increasingly underscored by tough economic fundamentals. Virtually all businesses have embraced digitization and have begun the journey of digital transformation. Billions of dollars are being injected into the transformation process, opening up attractive opportunities for myriad allied markets that encompass semiconductors, hardware, software, cloud services, and platform providers, among others. Technologies at the forefront of this digital transformation include cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Mobility/Social Media, Cybersecurity, 3D Printing, and Wearable Technology. Top industries at the forefront of digitalization include health & pharma, automotive, process and discrete manufacturing, oil and gas, telecom and finance.



As budgets allotted for digital transformation become bigger, billions of dollars will need to be justified and their ROI measured. Companies will be under pressure to show benefits accruing from their growing technology budgets. The scenario is poised to benefit a wide range of markets for enabling hardware and software platforms including human machine interface (HMI). Digitalization means increased use of computers and digital machines. Their efficient use plays a major role in influencing ROI on CAPEX investments. In this regard, the importance of human machine interface (HMI) cannot be overstated. HMI is defined as a user interface through which humans can interact with machines. Up until now the Graphical User Interface (GUI) has been the dominant display format for signaling and controlling machines, automation systems, and process control systems. GUI will continue to dominate albeit in the midst of growing competition from improving Natural Language Processing (NLP) and voice based HMI. Beginning from simple punched cards, keypads, monitors, touchpads to the advanced panels of today, HMI has and continues to evolve towards the envisioned path of conversational HMI. The physical form factor of HMI also continues to evolve from machine installed HMI to wearable HMI, setting into motion the rise of HMI 4.0. A well designed HMI is absolutely critical in increasing the odds of making a successful digital transformation journey. Smart HMI systems help in reducing costs and increasing efficiency of automation projects implemented by companies. Smart HMIs will improve the efficiency with which workers interact with machines resulting in higher productivity in the use of the machine, which in turn translates into higher ROI for the company. HMI can make or break the success of all machines and devices ranging from consumer products, medical devices, industrial machines, military devices, cars to planes. The United States, Japan and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 65.7% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period supported by the Chinese government`s ambitious plans to empower the Chinese economy to become internationally competitive via digitalization.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180721/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

In This Age of Digitalization, HMI Acquires New Significance

A Universal Feature for all Electronic & Digital Devices, HMI

to Benefit from the Growing Momentum of Digital Transformation

of Businesses: Global Digital Transformation Opportunity (In

US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Limited (Switzerland)

Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

American Industrial Systems, Inc. (USA)

Beijer Electronics, Inc. (Sweden)

Eaton Corporation Inc. (USA)

Emerson Electric Co. (USA)

Honeywell Process Solutions (USA)

Kontron S&T AG (Germany)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Yokogawa Electric Corp. (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Autonomy-Connectivity-Electrification-Electronification Spur

the Importance of Easy-to-Use HMI in the Automotive Industry

Digital HMI to Witness Strong Penetration in the Automotive

Instrument Cluster Market Still Dominated by Analog HMI:

Global Automotive Instrument Cluster Market (In US$ Billion)

by Type for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023

As In-Vehicle Connectivity & the Resulting Information Overload

Floods the Car, Driver Focused HMI Emerges into the Spotlight

As In-Vehicle Connectivity Solutions Grow in Commercial Value,

HMI Becomes a Key Engineering Essential Vital for the

Successful Design of Safe Connected Cars: Global OEM

Connected Car Solutions for Passenger Cars (In 000 Units) by

Type for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2024

Digital Transformation in the Oil & Gas Industry Spurs Demand

for Advanced Panel HMI

Growing Importance of Digital Oilfield Accelerates HMI Demand

Active Integration of IIoT and M2M Communication in Oil & Gas

Infrastructure Widens Opportunities

As Digital Technologies Penetrate the Oil & Gas Industry to

Relieve Cost & Efficiency Pressures, HMI Draws Increased

Interest: Global Spending on Digital Oilfield Technologies:

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Strong Penetration of Industrial Automation Concept Spurs

Growth of HMI

Unprecedented Rise in Investments on Industrial Automation

Brings HMI into the Spotlight for Controlling & Monitoring

Machines & Processes: Global Industrial Automation Market (In

US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 & 2026

HMI Technologies Take Center Stage in Industrial Automation

Ecosystem

PC-based HMI Remains Popular in Industrial Environments

Evolution of IoT Drives Robust Innovation in HMI Technology

Growing IoT Ecosystem Across Industries Bring the Value of

Intuitive HMI Designs Into the Spotlight: Global Number of IoT

Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018,

2020, 2022 & 2025

Touchscreen Enhanced With Haptics & Ultra-Haptics: The Current

Focus Area for Innovation

Haptics Facilitate Seamless Interaction with Virtual Models

UltraHaptics Bring In New Era of Touchless Screens

HD Haptics Emerge to Enhance User Experience

Rising Demand for Mobility and Efficiency: Strong Growth Driver

for Mobile HMI Solutions

Multi-Modal HMI Gains in Popularity

Backlighting for HMI: ?Light Guide Film Technology? in Focus

From Graphical User Interface to Natural Language User

Interfaces, the Transition Has Begun

AR/VR Emerge as Attractive Technologies to Bridge the Current

Human/Machine Gap

Augmented Reality Makes Inroads into the Automotive HMI Market

with the Next Generation Automotive Grade Heads-Up Displays

AI Enabled HMI: From Science Fiction to Commercial Deployment

Intersection of Natural Language Processing (NLP) & Artificial

Intelligence Marks the First Step Forward in Redefining HMI in

the Age of Intelligence: Global AI in NLP (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2024

Affective Computing: The Future of all Emotional Human-Machine

Interactions

Developments in Affective Computing Bodes Well for the

Development of Next Generation Futuristic Emotionally Aware

HMI Solutions: Global Market for Affective Computing (In US$

Million) for the Years 2020, 2022 & 2024

Holographic HMI to Witness Strong Adoption in the Enterprise/

Industrial Sector

As the World Moves to the 3rd Wave of Mobility Called

Productive Mobility as Evidenced by the Explosion of BYOW,

Holographic HMI & Wearable HMI Will Witness Robust Growth &

Adoption: Global Market for Enterprise Wearables (In US$

Million) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2020 and 2025

Chat Bots & Digital Assistants: A New Paradigm in HMI Waiting

to Disrupt the Market

Expanding Implementation of Conversational Bots Underlines the

Unleashing of Conversational UX as the HMI of the Future:

Global Chatbot Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2020,

2023, 2026 and 2028



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Display Terminals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Display Terminals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Display Terminals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Interface Software

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Interface Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Interface Software by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PCs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Industrial PCs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PCs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverages

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Packaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product - Display Terminals,

Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Solutions by Product - Display Terminals, Interface Software,

Industrial PCs and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Display Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs

and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil &

Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare,

Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product - Display Terminals,

Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Product - Display Terminals, Interface

Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Display Terminals, Interface Software,

Industrial PCs and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil &

Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,

Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product - Display Terminals,

Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Product - Display Terminals, Interface

Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Display Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs

and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil &

Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare,

Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product - Display Terminals,

Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: China Historic Review for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Product - Display Terminals, Interface

Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Display Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs

and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil &

Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: China Historic Review for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare,

Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product - Display Terminals,

Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Product - Display Terminals, Interface

Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Display Terminals, Interface Software,

Industrial PCs and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil &

Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,

Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product - Display Terminals,

Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: France Historic Review for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Product - Display Terminals, Interface

Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Display Terminals, Interface Software,

Industrial PCs and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil &

Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: France Historic Review for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,

Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product - Display Terminals,

Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Product - Display Terminals, Interface

Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Display Terminals, Interface Software,

Industrial PCs and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil &

Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,

Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product - Display Terminals,

Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Product - Display Terminals, Interface

Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Display Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs

and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil &

Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare,

Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product - Display Terminals,

Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: UK Historic Review for Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Solutions by Product - Display Terminals, Interface Software,

Industrial PCs and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Display Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs

and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil &

Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: UK Historic Review for Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare,

Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Human

Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product - Display

Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product - Display Terminals,

Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Display Terminals, Interface Software,

Industrial PCs and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Human

Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive,

Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil &

Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,

Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Human

Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product - Display

Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product - Display Terminals,

Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Display Terminals, Interface Software,

Industrial PCs and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Human

Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive,

Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil &

Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180721/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001