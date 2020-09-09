New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180721/?utm_source=GNW
For effective human machine collaboration, the importance of Human Machine Interface (HMI) cannot be overstated. A key growth driver in the market is the rapid pace of digital transformation which increasingly puts humans and machines together. Digitalization is defined as the use of digital technologies to transform business models in a manner that enables new value creation opportunities and opens up new revenue avenues for companies. Digitalization is longer an option for businesses but a necessity to compete in a changing world increasingly underscored by tough economic fundamentals. Virtually all businesses have embraced digitization and have begun the journey of digital transformation. Billions of dollars are being injected into the transformation process, opening up attractive opportunities for myriad allied markets that encompass semiconductors, hardware, software, cloud services, and platform providers, among others. Technologies at the forefront of this digital transformation include cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Mobility/Social Media, Cybersecurity, 3D Printing, and Wearable Technology. Top industries at the forefront of digitalization include health & pharma, automotive, process and discrete manufacturing, oil and gas, telecom and finance.
As budgets allotted for digital transformation become bigger, billions of dollars will need to be justified and their ROI measured. Companies will be under pressure to show benefits accruing from their growing technology budgets. The scenario is poised to benefit a wide range of markets for enabling hardware and software platforms including human machine interface (HMI). Digitalization means increased use of computers and digital machines. Their efficient use plays a major role in influencing ROI on CAPEX investments. In this regard, the importance of human machine interface (HMI) cannot be overstated. HMI is defined as a user interface through which humans can interact with machines. Up until now the Graphical User Interface (GUI) has been the dominant display format for signaling and controlling machines, automation systems, and process control systems. GUI will continue to dominate albeit in the midst of growing competition from improving Natural Language Processing (NLP) and voice based HMI. Beginning from simple punched cards, keypads, monitors, touchpads to the advanced panels of today, HMI has and continues to evolve towards the envisioned path of conversational HMI. The physical form factor of HMI also continues to evolve from machine installed HMI to wearable HMI, setting into motion the rise of HMI 4.0. A well designed HMI is absolutely critical in increasing the odds of making a successful digital transformation journey. Smart HMI systems help in reducing costs and increasing efficiency of automation projects implemented by companies. Smart HMIs will improve the efficiency with which workers interact with machines resulting in higher productivity in the use of the machine, which in turn translates into higher ROI for the company. HMI can make or break the success of all machines and devices ranging from consumer products, medical devices, industrial machines, military devices, cars to planes. The United States, Japan and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 65.7% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period supported by the Chinese government`s ambitious plans to empower the Chinese economy to become internationally competitive via digitalization.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
In This Age of Digitalization, HMI Acquires New Significance
A Universal Feature for all Electronic & Digital Devices, HMI
to Benefit from the Growing Momentum of Digital Transformation
of Businesses: Global Digital Transformation Opportunity (In
US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Limited (Switzerland)
Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
American Industrial Systems, Inc. (USA)
Beijer Electronics, Inc. (Sweden)
Eaton Corporation Inc. (USA)
Emerson Electric Co. (USA)
Honeywell Process Solutions (USA)
Kontron S&T AG (Germany)
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
Omron Corporation (Japan)
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA)
Schneider Electric SE (France)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Yokogawa Electric Corp. (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Autonomy-Connectivity-Electrification-Electronification Spur
the Importance of Easy-to-Use HMI in the Automotive Industry
Digital HMI to Witness Strong Penetration in the Automotive
Instrument Cluster Market Still Dominated by Analog HMI:
Global Automotive Instrument Cluster Market (In US$ Billion)
by Type for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023
As In-Vehicle Connectivity & the Resulting Information Overload
Floods the Car, Driver Focused HMI Emerges into the Spotlight
As In-Vehicle Connectivity Solutions Grow in Commercial Value,
HMI Becomes a Key Engineering Essential Vital for the
Successful Design of Safe Connected Cars: Global OEM
Connected Car Solutions for Passenger Cars (In 000 Units) by
Type for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2024
Digital Transformation in the Oil & Gas Industry Spurs Demand
for Advanced Panel HMI
Growing Importance of Digital Oilfield Accelerates HMI Demand
Active Integration of IIoT and M2M Communication in Oil & Gas
Infrastructure Widens Opportunities
As Digital Technologies Penetrate the Oil & Gas Industry to
Relieve Cost & Efficiency Pressures, HMI Draws Increased
Interest: Global Spending on Digital Oilfield Technologies:
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Strong Penetration of Industrial Automation Concept Spurs
Growth of HMI
Unprecedented Rise in Investments on Industrial Automation
Brings HMI into the Spotlight for Controlling & Monitoring
Machines & Processes: Global Industrial Automation Market (In
US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 & 2026
HMI Technologies Take Center Stage in Industrial Automation
Ecosystem
PC-based HMI Remains Popular in Industrial Environments
Evolution of IoT Drives Robust Innovation in HMI Technology
Growing IoT Ecosystem Across Industries Bring the Value of
Intuitive HMI Designs Into the Spotlight: Global Number of IoT
Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018,
2020, 2022 & 2025
Touchscreen Enhanced With Haptics & Ultra-Haptics: The Current
Focus Area for Innovation
Haptics Facilitate Seamless Interaction with Virtual Models
UltraHaptics Bring In New Era of Touchless Screens
HD Haptics Emerge to Enhance User Experience
Rising Demand for Mobility and Efficiency: Strong Growth Driver
for Mobile HMI Solutions
Multi-Modal HMI Gains in Popularity
Backlighting for HMI: ?Light Guide Film Technology? in Focus
From Graphical User Interface to Natural Language User
Interfaces, the Transition Has Begun
AR/VR Emerge as Attractive Technologies to Bridge the Current
Human/Machine Gap
Augmented Reality Makes Inroads into the Automotive HMI Market
with the Next Generation Automotive Grade Heads-Up Displays
AI Enabled HMI: From Science Fiction to Commercial Deployment
Intersection of Natural Language Processing (NLP) & Artificial
Intelligence Marks the First Step Forward in Redefining HMI in
the Age of Intelligence: Global AI in NLP (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2024
Affective Computing: The Future of all Emotional Human-Machine
Interactions
Developments in Affective Computing Bodes Well for the
Development of Next Generation Futuristic Emotionally Aware
HMI Solutions: Global Market for Affective Computing (In US$
Million) for the Years 2020, 2022 & 2024
Holographic HMI to Witness Strong Adoption in the Enterprise/
Industrial Sector
As the World Moves to the 3rd Wave of Mobility Called
Productive Mobility as Evidenced by the Explosion of BYOW,
Holographic HMI & Wearable HMI Will Witness Robust Growth &
Adoption: Global Market for Enterprise Wearables (In US$
Million) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2020 and 2025
Chat Bots & Digital Assistants: A New Paradigm in HMI Waiting
to Disrupt the Market
Expanding Implementation of Conversational Bots Underlines the
Unleashing of Conversational UX as the HMI of the Future:
Global Chatbot Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2020,
2023, 2026 and 2028
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
