1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.4% over the period 2020-2027. Adult Stem Cells, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.2% CAGR and reach US$12.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Product Types segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Stem Cells market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 162-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Stem Cells - Offering Potential for Breakthrough Therapeutic
Discoveries
Recent Market Activity
Select Approved Stem Cell Products
Stem Cells Bypass Use of Animal Models in Drug Discovery Programs
Trends Related to Stem Cell Clinical Trials
Select Stem Cell Pipeline Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Stem Cell Research Funding Policies across the World
Japan and US - Pioneering Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC)
Research
Adult Stem Cells Deemed More Ethical, More Research Needed to
Increase Clinical Applications
Dental Mesenchymal Stem Cells - Emergence of a Niche Market
For-Profit, Unregulated Clinics: The Flipside of Stem Cell
Research
Unproven Therapies Do Online Rounds as Effective Treatment
Options - A Cause of Concern
Stem Cells Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Researchers at UCLA Successfully Develop 3D Lung Organoids
using Stem Cells
Embryonic Stem Cell Gene Nanog Found to Reverse Aging
Canadian and Dutch Scientists Finds the ?Genetic Switch? to
Increase Stem Cell Volume from Cord Blood
The Boston Program Pioneers Cell-based Personalized Diabetes
Treatment
iPSCs Provide Valuable Source for Retinal Transplants and Other
Applications
Albumin-Free Culture of Pluripotent Stem Cells Enables
Application in Cardiac Disorders
Stem Cell Therapy - An Alternative to Orthopedic Surgery in
Younger Patients?
Application of Plant Stem Cells in Cosmetic Treatments - Myths
Busted
Adverse Reactions of Stem Cell-Face Lift Therapy
Stem Cell-Breast Enhancement
Other Innovations Using Stem Cells
New Stem Cell Software & Products
