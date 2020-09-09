Dublin, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Energy Monitor" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Egypt Energy Monitor covers the fast-changing energy and power sectors in the Arab world's most populous country.



The Egypt Energy Monitor is an essential resource for companies and other organizations seeking to understand and do business in the market.



It features:

Daily media monitoring of local and international news as well as original content and analysis across key subsectors and Q&As interviews with key industry players

Unique project tracker with 130+ profiles of current and future power plants, spanning solar, wind, gas, coal, hydro and nuclear

Comprehensive profiles of local and international, private-sector and government players including contacts and key activities in Myanmar

A comprehensive and searchable database of tenders

A library of data, laws and other useful resources and third-party reports

The content covers upstream and downstream oil and gas, conventional and renewable power, transmission infrastructure, fuel, and related areas. It spans issues such as contract awards, new entrants, legislation, projects, company news, public-sector changes and more.

Companies Mentioned



