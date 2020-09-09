Dublin, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Energy Monitor" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Egypt Energy Monitor covers the fast-changing energy and power sectors in the Arab world's most populous country.
It features:
The content covers upstream and downstream oil and gas, conventional and renewable power, transmission infrastructure, fuel, and related areas. It spans issues such as contract awards, new entrants, legislation, projects, company news, public-sector changes and more.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
