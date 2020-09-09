Green Lantern Solar array constructed on a reclaimed gravel pit in VT will save Colchester schools and Castleton Town big on their electric bills

Green Lantern Solar array constructed on a reclaimed gravel pit in VT will save Colchester schools and Castleton Town big on their electric bills

WATERBURY, Vt., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterbury-based renewable energy company, Green Lantern Solar, completed construction of a 500 kW AC solar array in Vernon, Vermont. This array joins just over 100 projects in Vermont developed by Green Lantern, accounting for nearly 40 megawatts (MW) of new in-state solar power to Vermont’s grid. Sixty-six towns all over Vermont now host Green Lantern arrays.



These projects, all of which have been constructed under Vermont’s impactful net-metering program, directly benefit the school districts, towns, hospitals, and other major employers throughout Vermont who utilize the net metering credits from these projects to save significant amounts on their electric bills.

Aside from clean energy, these projects also generate lease payments for the property owners and tax payments to the State and town, and contribute to the growing renewable energy sector, which according to state statistics has generated thousands of qualified, high-paying jobs across the state.

The array is located on a reclaimed gravel pit. Reclaimed gravel pits are deemed “preferred sites” for solar development by the Vermont Public Utilities Commission. After visiting the site and reviewing plans last year, the Vernon Selectboard and Planning Commission agreed to support the “preferred site” designation, along with the Windham Regional Commission.

The net metering credits are being allocated to the Colchester School District and the Town of Castleton.

“We’re a homegrown Vermont company and we are happy to be keeping Vermonters employed while advancing Vermont’s renewable energy and climate policies,” said Ralph Meima, Green Lantern’s Director of Development.

“The Colchester School District is always looking for ways to reduce the operating costs of the district as well as our impact on the environment,” explained Amy Minor, Colchester School District Superintendent. “Our partnership with Green Lantern Solar offers us the opportunity of utilizing new renewable energy technology while reducing our electric costs. This solar project is an exciting and financially sound way to produce clean energy while sending an important message to our students on harnessing the use of the sun to generate carbon-free electricity.” In addition to the Vernon solar array, a Green Lantern array in Newbury also provides net metering credits to the Colchester schools.

Green Lantern Solar is a Waterbury, Vermont-based renewable energy development and construction company with a special emphasis on turn-key commercial solar solutions for municipal, education, healthcare and government entities. The company works with landowners to revitalize and re-develop low-value sites such as brownfields, landfills, quarries/pits/extraction sites, unproductive farmland, and other challenging real estate. Green Lantern provides a full suite of services: development, financing, construction and operations, maintenance and asset management.

For more information please contact Ralph Meima at 802 380-1029 or ralphm@greenlanternsolar.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87190140-40d5-407d-8ee0-faa008aa676f