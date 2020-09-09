New York, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nitrile Gloves Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Type, By End Use And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05965077/?utm_source=GNW



Nitrile Gloves Market Growth & Trends



The global nitrile gloves market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.98 billion by 2027. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast period. Increasing demand for nitrile gloves in the medical industry owing to the high-performance characteristics of nitrile in comparison with other types of glove materials is expected to propel market growth.



Rising awareness regarding the safety and health measures associated with emergency response incidents coupled with the treatment of patients is anticipated to augment the demand for nitrile gloves in the healthcare sector. Furthermore, risks related to the on-the-job transmission of blood-borne pathogens have led to the increased adoption of gloves in medical facilities.



Thick puncture-resistant nitrile gloves are used in the automotive industry for providing protection against engine lubricants and oil. High resistance of nitrile rubber to oils, acids, and chemicals as compared to other types of rubbers is anticipated to augment its demand in several other industries including construction, chemical and petrochemical, and oil and gas.



The demand for healthcare services and products has led to increased use of personal protective equipment such as coveralls, gowns, lab coats and aprons, respirators, bouffant caps, shoe covers, masks, and gloves. In addition, increasing geriatric population is further anticipated to boost healthcare spending and healthcare-related products over the forecast period.



Nitrile Gloves Market Report Highlights

• Powder-free nitrile gloves accounted for 71.3% of the global revenue in 2019 owing to the high-strength characteristic of the gloves as compared to powdered gloves and increasing demand in the healthcare industry

• Disposable nitrile gloves are expected to expand at CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period on account of the increasing demand for single-use gloves across the end-use industries post the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic

• Medical and healthcare end-use segment accounted for 69.4% of the global revenue in 2019 as nitrile gloves are widely used across the industry as it aids in preventing cross-contamination and transmission of pathogens during medical examination and surgeries

• The demand for nitrile gloves in North America is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.7% over the projected period on account of the rising healthcare expenditure, increasing elderly population, and growing awareness pertaining to healthcare-acquired infections

• In April 2018, Top Glove Corporation Bhd announced the acquisition of Aspion Sdn Bhd, a key manufacturer of surgical gloves as this acquisition added 75 production lines, thus, increasing the production capacity by 4.77 billion gloves per annum

