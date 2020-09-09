New York, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Card-Based Access Control Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01171470/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7% over the period 2020-2027. Smart, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Traditional segment is readjusted to a revised -10.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $651 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
The Card-Based Access Control Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$651 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$610.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01171470/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Card-Based Access Control: Ubiquitous, Easy to Use, Reliable,
and Irreplaceable
Ubiquitous Access Control Cards to Stay Relevant Despite Rise
of Biometrics
Massive Installed Base
Non-Requirement of Higher Security
Cards Work Every Time
Simple Measures to Improve Card Security
Recent Market Activity
Superior Attributes of Various Card-Based Access Control
Solutions Drive Widespread Adoption across Verticals
Corporate Sector
Healthcare
Critical Infrastructure and Utilities
Higher Education
Multifamily Residential
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Performance of the
Overall Electronic Access Control Industry
ACaaS Solutions Witness Faster Adoption
Integrated Systems Grow in Prominence
New Technologies Steadily Emerge in the EACS Market
Disruption of EACS Market with Advanced Credential Technologies
EACS Cybersecurity Aspects Need Urgent Attention
Shift from Proximity Cards to Smart Cards and Multi-Technology
Readers
Global Market Outlook
Underpenetrated Developing Countries Offer Huge Untapped Market
Growth Potential
Global Competitor Market Shares
Card-Based Access Control Systems Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ADT LLC (USA)
Allegion plc (Ireland)
ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden)
HID Global Corporation (USA)
Axis Communications AB (Sweden)
Bosch Security Systems (Germany)
DoorKing, Inc. (USA)
dormakaba Holding AG (Switzerland)
Fermax Electronica S.A.U. (Spain)
Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands)
Gunnebo AB (Sweden)
Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
IDenticard Systems (USA)
Identiv Inc. (USA)
ISONAS (USA)
Kisi, Inc. (USA)
Nortek Security and Control LLC (USA)
Oberthur Technologies SA (France)
IDEMIA (France)
Sony Corporation (Japan)
STANLEY Security (UK)
The Chamberlain Group, Inc. (USA)
UTC Climate, Controls & Security (USA)
Vanderbilt Industries (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for Smarts Cards in Providing Enhanced
Protection Drives Healthy Market Growth
Smart Cards Outshines Traditional Legacy & Proximity Cards
Important Considerations while Selecting Smart Intelligent
Cards for Access Control
Cost
Security
Compatibility
Key Management
Other Technical Considerations
Remote Login Made Secure by Smart Card Based EACS
Smart Cards Replace Keys and Magnetic Stripe Cards in Universities
Smartcards Steadily Replace Magnetic Cardsin Healthcare Sector Too
Multi-Application Smart Cards in Demand
Multiple Applications of Smart Cards Summarized
Smart Card EACS as Smart ID Badges
Smart Card EACS for Accessing Free Hospitality & Food Services
Smart Card EACS as Attendance Management Tool
Smart Card EACS for ’Transit & Parking Service’ Payments
Smart Cards Aim to Enable Equipment Access in Industrial
Applications
Perennial Need to Restrict Access at Specified Times for
Specific Number of Unlocks Drive Demand for Key Cards
RFID Key Cards
RFID Reader Frequency Ranges
Active RFID and Passive RFID tags
Working of RFID Cards
HID Key Cards
Key Fobs
Functioning of a Key Fob
Growing Need to Establish a National Identity Framework in
Countries across the World Drives Market Demand
Secure Document Implementations across the World by 2021
Economic Empowerment through National Identity
National Identity Schemes
Shift from Traditional Frisking and Manual Verification
Procedures in Physical Access Control Boost Market Prospects
Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption
Card-Based Access Control Innovations and Advancements:
Spearheading Market Growth
Cloud-based PACS (Physical-Access-Control-Systems)
Mobile Credential System, Two-Factor Authentication System and
Other Advanced Systems
Smartphones as Credentials for Cardless Financial Transactions
Advancements in Smart Card Readers
Credentials and Smart Cards
Multi-Modal Biometrics Vs Frictionless Access Control
Offline/Wireless Locks
Sony’s FeliCa Technology
Bigger Fingerprint Sensors for Smart Cards
Integrated Security Solutions
Novel Approaches to Secure Card-Based Access Control System
Need to Restrict Unauthorized Access to Sensitive Areas Drive
Demand in Healthcare Establishments
Contactless Access
Smart Cards and Readers
Logical Access Control: Market Laden with Immense Potential for
Card Based EACS
The Enterprise Sector: A Major End Use Market for Card Based EACS
Card-based EACS: A Widely Acknowledged Access Method in
Hospitality Facilities
Different Types of Access Cards for Hospitality Sector: A Snapshot
Higher Education Sector: A Key Revenue Contributor for Card-
based EACS
Card Access Systems at College & University Campuses Do Much
More than Allowing Entry
Card-based Pay TV Conditional Access System: A Niche Market
Government Sector Driving Significant Gains in the Card Based
EACS Market
Regulatory Mandates Drive Adoption in the Government Sector
Contact Cards Give Way to Contactless Card Based Access Control
Technologies
Traditional Proximity Cards to Stay On Despite Growing
Competition from Smart Cards
Key Issues and Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects for Card-
Based Access Control
Growing Threat from Sophisticated Biometric Security Solutions
High Implementation Costs Deter Smart Card Adoption
Smart Cards Facing Stiff Competition from Optical Cards
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Card-Based Access Control Systems Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Card-Based Access Control Systems Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Card-Based Access Control Systems Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Smart (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Smart (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Smart (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Traditional (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Traditional (Product Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Traditional (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Card-Based Access Control Systems Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Card-Based Access Control Systems
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Card-Based Access Control Systems Market in the
United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 12: United States Card-Based Access Control Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Card-Based Access Control Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 14: Canadian Card-Based Access Control Systems Historic
Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 15: Card-Based Access Control Systems Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Card-Based Access Control
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 17: Card-Based Access Control Systems Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 18: Japanese Card-Based Access Control Systems Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Card-Based Access Control Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Card-Based Access Control Systems Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese Card-Based Access Control Systems Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Card-Based Access Control Systems Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Card-Based Access Control Systems Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Card-Based Access Control Systems Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: European Card-Based Access Control Systems Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Card-Based Access Control Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 26: Card-Based Access Control Systems Market in Europe in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Card-Based Access Control Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: Card-Based Access Control Systems Market in France by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: French Card-Based Access Control Systems Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 30: French Card-Based Access Control Systems Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Card-Based Access Control Systems Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: German Card-Based Access Control Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 33: German Card-Based Access Control Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Card-Based Access Control Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Card-Based Access Control Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: Italian Card-Based Access Control Systems Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Card-Based Access Control
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Card-Based Access Control Systems Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: United Kingdom Card-Based Access Control Systems
Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 40: Rest of Europe Card-Based Access Control Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment: 2020-2027
Table 41: Card-Based Access Control Systems Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Rest of Europe Card-Based Access Control Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: Card-Based Access Control Systems Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Card-Based Access Control Systems
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 45: Asia-Pacific Card-Based Access Control Systems Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 46: Rest of World Card-Based Access Control Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Rest of World Card-Based Access Control Systems
Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand:
2012-2019
Table 48: Card-Based Access Control Systems Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 98
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01171470/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: