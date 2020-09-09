Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL International A/S

Release no. 51 – 2020

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

9 September 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 2/2020, ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 64 million under the programme.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 2 - 8 September 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price

A shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

A shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 18.512 26.405.350 2 September 2020 3 September 2020 4 September 2020 7 September 2020 8 September 2020 Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 18.512 26.405.350





Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 240.505 359.393.365 2 September 2020 350 2.362,50 826.875 3 September 2020 300 2.322,97 696.891 4 September 2020 500 2.306,17 1.153.085 7 September 2020 500 2.331,14 1.165.570 8 September 2020 600 2.254,54 1.352.724 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 242.755 364.588.510

In addition, the Company has in accordance with announcement no. 48/2020 completed the purchase of 57,557 A Shares for a total of EUR 16 million from the ROCKWOOL Foundation.

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 76,069 A shares and 301,833 B shares corresponding to 1.72 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 2 - 8 September 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder

Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 55 86 77

Attachments