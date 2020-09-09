Dublin, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Space Propulsion System Market: Focus on Application, Propulsion Type, End User, and Component - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025 (Includes COVID-19 Impact)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Space Propulsion System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.76% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. North America is expected to dominate the global space propulsion system market with an estimated share of 44.20% in 2019. North America, including major countries such as the U.S., is the most prominent region for the space propulsion system market. The presence of major players and intense competition among them makes North America the most technologically advanced region. The companies in the region secure contracts from end-users, such as defense, commercial, and government agencies, to deploy their satellites and launch vehicles into space by using different types of propulsion systems.
The global space propulsion system market is gaining widespread importance owing to increasing efforts from commercial space companies as well as space agencies for developing more efficient, less-toxic and enhanced space propulsion systems to contribute to the significant growth of the space propulsion system market. Moreover, the development of cost-efficient propulsion technologies, advancements in the 3D printing technology for developing the components of space propulsion systems are some factors that may propel the market growth in the coming years.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Dynamics
2 Competitive Insights
3 Industry Analysis
4 Global Space Propulsion System Market, 2019-2025
5 Global Space Propulsion System Market (by Application), 2019-2025
6 Global Space Propulsion System Market (by Propulsion Type), 2019-2025
7 Global Space Propulsion System Market (by End User), 2019-2025
8 Global Space Propulsion System Market (by Component), 2019-2025
9 Global Space Propulsion System Market (by Region), 2019-2025
10 Company Profiles
11 Futuristic Outlook for Propulsion System Market
12 Research Scope and Publisher Methodology
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e40rdh
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: