The global geosynthetics market size is expected to reach USD 21.61 billion by 2027, according to a new report, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. Rapidly rising penetration of geosynthetics in the development of civil transportation infrastructure for heavy traffic is likely to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.



The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak across the globe has forced several governments to impose lockdown regulations in their respective economies. The aforementioned situation has boosted the construction of civil transportation infrastructure due to low traffic, thereby positively influencing the market growth.



Geosynthetic products are witnessing rising usage in mining operations as the mining companies are focusing on its economic and technical advantages. Moreover, heap leaching has emerged as a key technic for the extraction of valuable material from the ore, thereby driving the demand for the products owing to their high usage in heap leach projects.



Key industry participants are engaged in mergers & acquisitions to gain a strong foothold in the market. For instance, in 2017, Solmax, a leading player in the geosynthetics industry, acquired GSE Environment to form a combined business unit with a broader manufacturing unit, along with a worldwide commercial network.



• The geotextiles product segment dominated the overall market with a revenue share of 48.86% in 2019 on account of a broad range of functions performed by the product, such as filtration, reinforcement, drainage, and protection

• The geocells product segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period in terms of revenue owing to rising use in military operations, such as bridge construction over a soft surface and transportation of heavy equipment

• The geonets product segment is expected to witness notable growth over the forecast period on account its high usage as separation media in foundation wall systems in drainages and road and pavement systems

• Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in 2019 on account of exponential growth in infrastructure development, especially in emerging economies

• Key industry participants have been recognized based on their geographical reach, distribution networks, product line, strategic developments, innovation, operational capabilities, and the market presence of their brands.

