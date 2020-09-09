New York, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global USB 3.0 Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01171467/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Below 4 GB, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 4 GB to 16 GB segment is readjusted to a revised 16.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $575.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.4% CAGR
The USB 3.0 market in the U.S. is estimated at US$575.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 14.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.1% CAGR.
16 GB to 64 GB Segment to Record 17.3% CAGR
In the global 16 GB to 64 GB segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$609.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$973.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 19.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 222-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
USB - An Evolution to 3.0
USB 3.0 Vs USB 2.0: A Comparative Analysis
USB 3.0 Vs USB 2.0: Comparison of Data Transfer Rates by File Size
Global Competitor Market Shares
USB 3.0 Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 &
2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
Corsair Components, Inc. (USA)
ELECOM Co., Ltd. (Japan)
EMTEC (France)
Gigastone Corporation (Taiwan)
HP, Inc. (USA)
Kingston Technology Company (USA)
Monster Digital, Inc. (USA)
Patriot Memory LLC (USA)
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Sony Corporation (Japan)
SanDisk Corporation (USA)
Toshiba Corporation (Japan)
Transcend Information, Inc. (Taiwan)
Verbatim Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Widespread Availability of Enabled Devices Drives the Market
Efficient Battery Maintenance - Business Case for USB 3.0
Backward Compatibility - A Marked Trait from Previous Versions
USB 3.0 Gears Up for Upward Growth
Opportunity Indicator:
Key Statistical Data:
Growing Demand for USB 3.0 Interface to Benefit USB 3.0 Chips
Market
PC Segment - The Early Adopter of USB 3.0 Interface
Rising Data Portability Needs Drive USB 3.0
USB 3.0 Flash Drives Make the Cut in Storage Market
Opportunity Indicators:
USB 3.0 High-Bandwidth Storage Devices - A Major Draw
Consumer Entertainment & Communication Devices Lap Up USB 3.0
Smartphones Phones - USB Type C Threat on the Anvil
USB 3.0 Takes Center Stage in Camera-Based Applications
Camera Interfaces: A Comparative Analysis
USB 3.0 Widens Footprint in Wide Range of Peripheral Devices
USB 3.0 in Switched Device Access
USB 3.0 Universal Docking Chipsets Attract Consumer Attention
in 4K Applications
USB 3.0 Chipmakers Turn to USB Hub Business
USB 3.0 Host ICs Market to Become More Competitive
Declining Costs to Drive Volume Sales
Developing Markets to Turbo Charge Future Growth
USB 3.0 Devices to Face Early ’In-House’ Competition from USB 3.1
SSDs and Premium USB Drives - Vying for the Same Consumer
’Thunderbolt & Thunderbolt 2’ - How Big is the Threat?
Will Cloud Services Pose Threat to USB Interface Technologies?
Cloud’s Early Stage Status in Data Storage Market to Help USB
3.0 in Retaining Market Traction
Market Share Finding
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 75
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
