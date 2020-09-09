Dublin, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) - 13th Edition 2020 (including Raw Materials Volume)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Introducing the updated in-depth market report on Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in Europe, Middle East and Africa.



Geographical coverage of the report is as follows:



Western Europe (12 countries/regions)

Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Nordic Region, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom



Eastern Europe (9 countries/regions)

Czech Republic, CIS, Hungary, Other (Baltic States, Romania, Bulgaria), Poland, Russian Federation, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Turkey



Middle East and Africa (9 countries/regions)

Iran, Levant, North Africa, Other GCC, Other MEA, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, West Africa



Raw material coverage:

Acrylic Polyol

MDI (MMDI & PMDI)

TDI

Specialty Isocyanates

Standard Polyether Polyol

Polyether Graft Copolymer Polyol

Polyester Polyol

PTHF Polyol

This publication is presented in eight volumes, with data tables detailing the production of polyurethane products and related raw material consumption, plus summaries of key market trends and drivers.



For each country, production data is provided for the following end-use market sectors:



Flexible Foam

Polyether Slabstock, HR/CMHR Slabstock, Polyester Slabstock, Viscoelastic Foam, Moulded Foam for Automotive Seating, Moulded Foam for Commercial Vehicles, Other Transport Foam, Carpet Backing & NVH, Furniture Components, Semi-rigid Foam and Integral Skin Foam



Rigid Foam

Rigid-Faced Sandwich Panels (Continuous & Discontinuous), Flexible-Faced Panels, Slabstock, Sprayed Foam (SPF), Refrigeration (Commercial & Domestic Appliances), One-Component Foam (OCF), Moulded Rigid Foam, Pipe-in-Pipe Insulation, Other



Coatings

Architectural Coatings (interior/exterior), Auto OEM, Auto Refinish, Commercial Vehicles, Industrial Coatings, Maintenance Coatings, Marine Coatings, Plastic (non-automotive) Coatings, Roof, Tank & Deck Coatings, Textile & Leather Coatings, Wood/Furniture Coatings, Other



Adhesives

Automotive, Construction, Flexible Packaging, Footwear, General Assembly, Other



Sealants

Auto Direct Glazing, Construction, Insulated Glazing, Other Transport



Elastomers

Cast Elastomers, Fibres/Spandex, Microcellular Footwear, RIM/RRIM, Technical Microcellular, TPU, Synthetic Leather Resin, Other



Binders

Forest Products, Foundry Core, Rubber Crumb, Other

Companies Mentioned

BASF Polyurethanes

Borsodchem Zrt

Covestro

Dow Chemical

Huntsman Polyurethanes

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7qn7sp

