Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport LLC, Asia-Pacific commercial standby gensets market is anticipated to register significant growth during 2019-2030. Factors such as surging demand from the commercial sector as well as the manufacturing industry, focus for major infrastructural renovation, and gradual transition from being a supplementary source of power to an operational necessity are augmenting the growth of the market, claims the report.

Insights regarding the market share along with estimated CAGRs of the segments are offered in the document. The report analyses the regional terrain while evaluating the contribution of each geography to the industry remuneration. Moreover, the document delivers a comprehensive assessment of the leading companies operating in the business sphere and systematically presents each organization’s overview along with their product portfolio. Lastly, in the light of COVID-19 pandemic, the report scrutinizes the upheavals and prospects in the market.

Moreover, increasing expenditure pertaining to data center outages and downtimes along with rising number of infrastructural as well as commercial projects are stimulating the demand for commercial standby gensets across Asia Pacific.

However, the instabilities caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced the revenue of several industry partakers, which in turn is impeding the expansion of the market.

Analyzing fuel type scenario

Based on fuel type, the diesel segment is predicted to attain substantial expansion through 2030, owing to affordability, ease of accessibility, and high energy efficiency offered by the product. However, strict regulations imposed by the government coupled with growing environmental concerns are hampering the demand for diesel based commercial standby gensets.

Scrutinizing power rating scope

With regards to power rating, the 75-375 kVA segment of APAC commercial standby generator sets market is expected to witness significant growth through 2030. Factors including strengthening consumer propensity, wide-ranging industrial applications of the product in construction and mining, and growing awareness towards the reliability and affordability of backup power are boosting the segmental share. Also, increasing mining activities in remote areas are impelling the demand for standby gensets with 75-375 kVA.

Regional analysis

From a regional frame of reference, India is predicted to emerge as a lucrative growth avenue for Asia-Pacific commercial standby gensets market over 2019-2030. Escalating demand for the gensets from the industrial and commercial sectors, rapid urbanization, developments in the manufacturing as well as service sectors, and limited access to electricity are augmenting the growth of the market.

Competitive landscape

The companies that hold a strong presence in Asia-Pacific commercial standby generator sets market include Wärtsilä Oyj Abp, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Mahindra Powerol Ltd., JCB India Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd., John Deere, Yamaha Corporation, Generac Holdings Inc., Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Kirloskar Electric Company Limited (KEC), Cummins Inc., United Rentals Inc., MTU India Private Limited, Atlas Copco Group, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Caterpillar Inc., and Himoinsa Power Systems Inc. among others.

Asia-Pacific commercial standby gensets market is bifurcated on the basis of fuel type, power rating, application, region, and competitive landscape.

Asia-Pacific commercial standby generator sets market fuel type analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Diesel

Natural gas

Others

Asia-Pacific commercial standby generator sets market power rating analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

>750 kVA

375-750 kVA

75-375 kVA

<75 kVA

Asia-Pacific commercial standby generator sets market application analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Agriculture

Retail Sales

Hospitality

Government Centers

Educational Institutions

Healthcare

Data Center

Telecom

Others

Asia-Pacific commercial standby generator sets market regional analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

South Korea

India

Japan

China

Asia-Pacific commercial standby generator sets market competitive landscape analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Mahindra Powerol Ltd.

JCB India Ltd.

Ashok Leyland Ltd.

John Deere

Yamaha Corporation

Generac Holdings Inc.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Kirloskar Electric Company Limited (KEC),

Cummins Inc.

United Rentals Inc.

MTU India Private Limited

Atlas Copco Group

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Caterpillar Inc.

Himoinsa Power Systems Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Methodology

1.2. Market definitions

1.3. Market estimates and forecast parameters

1.4. Data Sources

1.5. Abbreviations

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Asia-Pacific market snapshot

Chapter 3. Asia-Pacific Commercial Standby Generator Sets Industry Insights

3.1. Industry coverage

3.2. Industry size & forecast, 2015-2026

3.3. Value chain analysis

3.3.1. Company product snapshot

3.4. Regulatory norms & directives

3.5. Innovation & sustainability

Chapter 4. Asia-Pacific Commercial Standby Generator Sets Market Share, By Power rating

4.1. Asia-Pacific Commercial Standby Generator Sets market share by power rating, 2019 & 2026

4.2. <75 kVA

4.2.1. America market by <75 kVA, 2015 - 2026

4.2.2. America market by <75 kVA, by country 2015 - 2026

4.3. 75-375 kVA

4.3.1. America market by 75-375 kVA, 2015 - 2026,

4.3.2. America market by 75-375 kVA, by country 2015 - 2026

4.4. 375-750 kVA

4.4.1. America market by 375-750 kVA, 2015 - 2026,

4.4.2. America market by 375-750 kVA, by country 2015 - 2026

4.5. >750 kVA

4.5.1. America market by >750 kVA, 2015 - 2026,

4.5.2. America market by >750 kVA, by country 2015 - 2026

Chapter 5. Asia-Pacific Commercial Standby Generator Sets Market Size, By Fuel

5.1. America fuel rental market share by fuel, 2019 & 2026

5.2. Diesel

5.2.1. America market by below diesel, 2015 - 2026

5.2.2. America market by below diesel, by country 2015 - 2026

5.3. Natural Gas

5.3.1. America market by natural gas, 2015 - 2026

5.3.2. America market by natural gas, by country 2015 - 2026

5.4. Others

5.4.1. America market by others, 2015 - 2026

5.4.2. America market by others, by country 2015 - 2026

Chapter 6. Asia-Pacific Commercial Standby Generator Sets Market Forecast, By Application



6.1. Asia-Pacific Commercial Standby Generator Sets market share by Application, 2019 & 2026

6.2. Telecom

6.3. Data center

6.4. Healthcare

6.5. Educational institutions

6.6. Government centers

6.7. Hospitality

6.8. Retail sales

6.9. Agriculture

Chapter 7. Asia-Pacific Commercial Standby Generator Sets Market Trends, By Country





Related Report:

Commercial Standby Generator Sets Market Size, Regional Outlook, Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2030

Commercial Standby Generator Sets Market will witness an annual installation of over 400 thousand units by 2030, as per new research report. Increasing frequency & severity of weather-associated calamities leading to frequent power outages accompanied by growing significance of emergency preparation solutions by commercial sector is positively influencing the deployment for these units. Increasing investments toward the development and expansion of data centers along with intensifying costs of their downtimes has positively influenced the product demand. Rising consumer awareness toward environment sustainability coupled with introduction of more rigorous & stringent emission tiers will further strengthen the industry outlook.

