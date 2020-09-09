New York, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Palm Oil Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0181064/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the analysis period 2018 to 2025. Palm oil, also called dende oil in Portuguese, is a vegetable oil extracted from the reddish pulp or mesocarp of fruits of oil palm trees. While palm oil is 52% saturated, palm kernel oil holds 86% saturated fat. The latter is mainly used in a broad range of consumer products, from soaps and cosmetics to detergents and candles. In addition to its use in an extensive spectrum of food products such as shortenings, cooking oil and margarines, palm oil is used as feedstock for bio-fuel. Compared to other oils, red palm oil contains high proportions of antioxidants and vitamin E and a high content of carotene, which is not found in other oils. The composition of fatty acids in palm oil offers a healthy balance that is generally not found in other oils. Unlike other oils, red palm oil remains stable at high temperatures making it ideal for deep frying. Red palm oils needs no hydrogenation process and do not possess any trans-fatty acids.
World market for palm oil has been growing at a steady pace over the years in tandem with the vegetable oil sector. While food applications contribute towards a major chunk of growth, steady adoption in industrial applications is also benefiting the market. Palm oil represents a key ingredient in almost 50% of all processed food products give its numerous health benefits such as improved vision; rich in antioxidants & vitamin K; Improved metabolism & weight loss; reduced risk of cancer & cardiovascular diseases; and ability to slowdown degenerative neurological diseases. Few of the food and non-food products containing palm oil include chocolate, cookies, detergents, instant noodles, ice creams, lipsticks, margarine, packaged bread, pizza dough, shampoo, and soaps, among others. Future growth in the market will be driven by growing prominence of certified sustainable palm oil (CSPO) against the backdrop of public concerns over environmental, social, and deforestation issues related to palm oil cultivation. Demand for sustainably produced palm oil is also driven by growing focus of developed nations on clean and green fuel and growing application as a feedstock in biofuel production. The biofuel productivity yield of palm oil is the highest among all oilseed crops and is surpassed only by sugarcane in terms of productivity yield. Other factors driving increasing consumption of palm oil include its attribute of being the cheapest form of vegetable oil; increasing production in Indonesia and Malaysia; growing demand from the food sector for use as margarine, bakery fat, frying fat, and cooking oil; and high yields produced from a hectare of palm oil plantation. Increasing consumer focus on health & wellness along with undesirable effect of partially hydrogenated oils on the cholesterol level is driving food and snack processors to switch towards Trans-fat-free, and GMO-free palm oil.
Asia-Pacific represents the largest market worldwide with an estimated share of 48% of total worldwide revenues for 2019. Major factors driving market growth in the region include ballooning population and the corresponding growth in demand for food commodities, improved retailing network, changing dietary habits, rapid urbanization, steadily growing economies, improving living standards, increasing crop yields and oil production, changing facets of consumer health concerns, and rising demand from oleo chemicals. Production in the region increased significantly in recent years driven by the increase in cumulative land area of palm oil plantations, rising oil palm yield, and investments in technology and R&D related activities. By application, food industry, holding an estimated 60% share, represents the largest consumer of palm oil, while Bio-Diesel represents the fastest growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2018-2025.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0181064/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Palm Oil
Chemical Composition & Features
Development & Growth
A Note on Oil Palm Cultivation
Palm Oil: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
While Developing Regions Constitute Primary Consumers of Palm
Oil, Opportunities Remain Moderate in Developed Regions
World Palm Oil Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
GLOBAL PALM OIL MARKET - GEOGRAPHIC REGIONS RANKED BY % CAGR
(REVENUES) FOR 2018-2025: CHINA, ASIA-PACIFIC, LATIN AMERICA,
MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA, JAPAN, CANADA, USA, AND EUROPE
Global Per Capita Palm Oil Consumption (Kilograms) for Major
Countries: 2016 & 2020
Global Palm Oil Production and Trade Scenario
Leading Palm Oil Producing Countries Worldwide (2016-2020):
Breakdown of Volume Production (in Thousand Metric Tons) for
Colombia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, and Others
Global Palm Oil Exports (in Thousand Metric Tons) by Country: 2020
Global Palm Oil Imports (in Thousand Metric Tons) by Country: 2020
Global Vegetable Oils Production by Type (2016-2020): Breakdown
of Volume Production (Million Metric Tons) for Coconut,
Cottonseed, Groundnut, Palm Kernel, Palm, Rapeseed, Soybean,
and Sunflower Oils
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Asian Producers Dominate the Market
Leading Palm Oil Producers Resort to Innovative Strategies to
Sustain Competitive Edge
RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Food: Largest Application Segment for Palm Oil
Key Applications of Food-Grade Palm Oil
Factors Driving Demand for Edible Palm Oil
Surging Popularity of Convenience Foods among the Ballooning
Global Population
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Rising Hostility for GMO Based Oils
Growing Awareness about Nutritional Benefits of Palm Oil
Growing Demand in Industrial Applications Elevates Market
Prospects
Bio-Diesel: The New Growth Avenue for Palm Oil
Global Biodiesel Production (Million Tons): 2013, 2015, 2017 &
2019
Palm Oil Consumption in Biodiesel Production (Million Tons):
2013, 2015, 2017 & 2019
Global Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Product
Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for
Biodiesel and Fuel Ethanol
Average Biofuel Yields of First Generation Feedstock
Global Renewable Energy Sector by Source (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Supply for Biofuels (Liquid and Solid),
Biogases, Geothermal, Hydro, Municipal Waste, Solar and Wind
Growing Prominence of Sustainable Palm Oil to Accelerate Market
Demand
Annual Production Capacity for Certified Sustainable Palm Oil
and Palm Kernel (in Million MT) for 2010-2017
Leading Producers to Expand Certified Palm Oil Output
Total Certified Palm Oil (CSPO) Production Area (in Million
Hectares): 2015-2020
Leading Sustainable Producers of Palm Oil
Leading Palm Oil Traders with Zero Deforestation Commitment:
Ranked in order of Number of Zero Deforestation Policies
Implemented
Leading Producers of Palm Oil Worldwide: Approximate Percentage
Share of Production of RSPO
UNEP Backs RSPO Stand on Conserving Forests
Initiatives Supporting the Development of a Sustainable Palm
Oil Industry
Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO)
Sustainable Palm Oil Investor Working Group (IWG)
Forest Footprint Disclosure Project
The Biodiversity and Agricultural Commodities Program (BACP)
Indonesia Sustainable Palm Oil (ISPO)
POTICO
High Crop Yield: A Major Factor Promoting Market Expansion
Global Oil Yield (Tons per Hectare) for Major Oilseed Crops
Advanced Equipment & Approaches Come to the Fore to Boost Palm
Oil Production & Processing
Remote Sensing Technologies to Potentially Revolutionize Oil
Palm Industry
Using Drones for in Oil Palm Farming
Electrical Cutters in Place of Bulky Mechanical Equipment
Novel DNA-based Method for Early Identification of High
Yielding Palm Trees
AquaEco-SRORS: An Innovative Filtration System for Raw-Sludge
Research Highlights Need for Improving Ergonomics for Palm
Harvesters
List of Common Ailments Associated with MSDs and Risk Factors
in Terms of Tasks and Movements
Key Issues & Challenges Confronting the Palm Oil Market
Environmental Concerns Remain Major Impediment
Various Strategies to Address Environmental Issues
Protectionist Methods Adopted by Developed Nations
A Note on Unwanted Consequences of Protectionist Policies
Palm Oil vs. the Cholesterol Controversy
Stiff Competition from Soybean & Other Vegetable Oils
Insect Cooking Oil as an Alternative to Palm Oil
Scarcity of Cultivable Land: A Major Challenge
Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person & as
a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Palm Oil by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Crude Palm Oil by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Crude Palm Oil by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Crude Palm Oil by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Palm Kernel Oil by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Palm Kernel Oil by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Palm Kernel Oil by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Food by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Food by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Food by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Bio-Diesel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Bio-Diesel by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Bio-Diesel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Surfactants by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Surfactants by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Surfactants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Cosmetics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Cosmetics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Natural, GMO-Free & Trans-fat Free Attributes Drive Wider
Adoption of Palm Oil in the US
Edible Palm Oil to Benefit from Increasing Shift of Soybean Oil
to Biodiesel Applications
US 2013 Farm Bill: Market Implications
Market Analytics
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by Product -
Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product - Crude
Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crude Palm Oil, Palm
Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by
Application - Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Palm Oil by Application -
Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Bio-Diesel,
Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by
Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product -
Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crude Palm Oil, Palm
Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by
Application - Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Palm Oil by Application -
Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Growing Interest in Sustainable Palm Oil Benefits Market Prospects
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by
Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product - Crude
Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crude Palm Oil, Palm
Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by
Application - Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Palm Oil by Application -
Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Bio-Diesel,
Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Increasing Demand and Focus on Greener Palm Oil Benefit
Consumption in China
Market Analytics
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by
Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: China Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product - Crude
Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crude Palm Oil, Palm
Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by
Application - Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: China Historic Review for Palm Oil by Application -
Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Bio-Diesel,
Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Sustainability Concerns Drive Demand for Certified Palm Oil
EPOA (European-Palm-Oil-Alliance): A Right Step towards
Sustainable Palm Oil
EU?s Palm Oil and Deforestation of the Rain Forests Resolution
of 2017
EU Resolve Makes Palm Oil Producers Turn to Emerging Markets
Imported Deforestation Concerns Reduce Use of Palm Oil in Bio-
Diesel
Market Analytics
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Palm Oil by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by
Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product -
Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crude Palm Oil, Palm
Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by
Application - Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Palm Oil by Application -
Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by
Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: France Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product -
Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crude Palm Oil, Palm
Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by
Application - Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: France Historic Review for Palm Oil by Application -
Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Palm Oil Usage in Bio-Energy Generation Sustain Market Growth
Impacts of Substituting Palm Oil with Other Plant-based Oils
Market Analytics
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by
Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product -
Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crude Palm Oil, Palm
Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by
Application - Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Palm Oil by Application -
Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by
Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product - Crude
Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crude Palm Oil, Palm
Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by
Application - Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Palm Oil by Application -
Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Bio-Diesel,
Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by Product -
Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product - Crude
Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crude Palm Oil, Palm
Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by
Application - Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Palm Oil by Application -
Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Bio-Diesel,
Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by
Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product - Crude
Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crude Palm Oil, Palm
Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by
Application - Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Palm Oil by Application -
Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Bio-Diesel,
Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by
Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product -
Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crude Palm Oil, Palm
Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by
Application - Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Palm Oil by Application -
Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil
by Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Palm Oil by
Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crude Palm
Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Palm
Oil by Application - Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Palm Oil by
Application - Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Asia-Pacific: Burgeoning Demand Drive Strong Growth in the
World?s Largest Market
Rising Investments in Palm Oil-based Biodiesel Production
Further Accelerates Market Expansion
RSPO Certification Status of Select Leading Palm Oil Producers
in Asia
Market Analytics
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Palm Oil by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil
by Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product -
Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crude Palm
Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil
by Application - Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Palm Oil by
Application - Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by
Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product -
Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crude Palm
Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 115: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by
Application - Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 116: Australia Historic Review for Palm Oil by
Application - Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 117: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0181064/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: