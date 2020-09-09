New York, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Palm Oil Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0181064/?utm_source=GNW

6% over the analysis period 2018 to 2025. Palm oil, also called dende oil in Portuguese, is a vegetable oil extracted from the reddish pulp or mesocarp of fruits of oil palm trees. While palm oil is 52% saturated, palm kernel oil holds 86% saturated fat. The latter is mainly used in a broad range of consumer products, from soaps and cosmetics to detergents and candles. In addition to its use in an extensive spectrum of food products such as shortenings, cooking oil and margarines, palm oil is used as feedstock for bio-fuel. Compared to other oils, red palm oil contains high proportions of antioxidants and vitamin E and a high content of carotene, which is not found in other oils. The composition of fatty acids in palm oil offers a healthy balance that is generally not found in other oils. Unlike other oils, red palm oil remains stable at high temperatures making it ideal for deep frying. Red palm oils needs no hydrogenation process and do not possess any trans-fatty acids.



World market for palm oil has been growing at a steady pace over the years in tandem with the vegetable oil sector. While food applications contribute towards a major chunk of growth, steady adoption in industrial applications is also benefiting the market. Palm oil represents a key ingredient in almost 50% of all processed food products give its numerous health benefits such as improved vision; rich in antioxidants & vitamin K; Improved metabolism & weight loss; reduced risk of cancer & cardiovascular diseases; and ability to slowdown degenerative neurological diseases. Few of the food and non-food products containing palm oil include chocolate, cookies, detergents, instant noodles, ice creams, lipsticks, margarine, packaged bread, pizza dough, shampoo, and soaps, among others. Future growth in the market will be driven by growing prominence of certified sustainable palm oil (CSPO) against the backdrop of public concerns over environmental, social, and deforestation issues related to palm oil cultivation. Demand for sustainably produced palm oil is also driven by growing focus of developed nations on clean and green fuel and growing application as a feedstock in biofuel production. The biofuel productivity yield of palm oil is the highest among all oilseed crops and is surpassed only by sugarcane in terms of productivity yield. Other factors driving increasing consumption of palm oil include its attribute of being the cheapest form of vegetable oil; increasing production in Indonesia and Malaysia; growing demand from the food sector for use as margarine, bakery fat, frying fat, and cooking oil; and high yields produced from a hectare of palm oil plantation. Increasing consumer focus on health & wellness along with undesirable effect of partially hydrogenated oils on the cholesterol level is driving food and snack processors to switch towards Trans-fat-free, and GMO-free palm oil.



Asia-Pacific represents the largest market worldwide with an estimated share of 48% of total worldwide revenues for 2019. Major factors driving market growth in the region include ballooning population and the corresponding growth in demand for food commodities, improved retailing network, changing dietary habits, rapid urbanization, steadily growing economies, improving living standards, increasing crop yields and oil production, changing facets of consumer health concerns, and rising demand from oleo chemicals. Production in the region increased significantly in recent years driven by the increase in cumulative land area of palm oil plantations, rising oil palm yield, and investments in technology and R&D related activities. By application, food industry, holding an estimated 60% share, represents the largest consumer of palm oil, while Bio-Diesel represents the fastest growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2018-2025.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Palm Oil

Chemical Composition & Features

Development & Growth

A Note on Oil Palm Cultivation

Palm Oil: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developing Regions Constitute Primary Consumers of Palm

Oil, Opportunities Remain Moderate in Developed Regions

World Palm Oil Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions



GLOBAL PALM OIL MARKET - GEOGRAPHIC REGIONS RANKED BY % CAGR

(REVENUES) FOR 2018-2025: CHINA, ASIA-PACIFIC, LATIN AMERICA,

MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA, JAPAN, CANADA, USA, AND EUROPE

Global Per Capita Palm Oil Consumption (Kilograms) for Major

Countries: 2016 & 2020

Global Palm Oil Production and Trade Scenario

Leading Palm Oil Producing Countries Worldwide (2016-2020):

Breakdown of Volume Production (in Thousand Metric Tons) for

Colombia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, and Others

Global Palm Oil Exports (in Thousand Metric Tons) by Country: 2020

Global Palm Oil Imports (in Thousand Metric Tons) by Country: 2020

Global Vegetable Oils Production by Type (2016-2020): Breakdown

of Volume Production (Million Metric Tons) for Coconut,

Cottonseed, Groundnut, Palm Kernel, Palm, Rapeseed, Soybean,

and Sunflower Oils

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Asian Producers Dominate the Market

Leading Palm Oil Producers Resort to Innovative Strategies to

Sustain Competitive Edge

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Food: Largest Application Segment for Palm Oil

Key Applications of Food-Grade Palm Oil

Factors Driving Demand for Edible Palm Oil

Surging Popularity of Convenience Foods among the Ballooning

Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Rising Hostility for GMO Based Oils

Growing Awareness about Nutritional Benefits of Palm Oil

Growing Demand in Industrial Applications Elevates Market

Prospects

Bio-Diesel: The New Growth Avenue for Palm Oil

Global Biodiesel Production (Million Tons): 2013, 2015, 2017 &

2019

Palm Oil Consumption in Biodiesel Production (Million Tons):

2013, 2015, 2017 & 2019

Global Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Product

Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for

Biodiesel and Fuel Ethanol

Average Biofuel Yields of First Generation Feedstock

Global Renewable Energy Sector by Source (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Supply for Biofuels (Liquid and Solid),

Biogases, Geothermal, Hydro, Municipal Waste, Solar and Wind

Growing Prominence of Sustainable Palm Oil to Accelerate Market

Demand

Annual Production Capacity for Certified Sustainable Palm Oil

and Palm Kernel (in Million MT) for 2010-2017

Leading Producers to Expand Certified Palm Oil Output

Total Certified Palm Oil (CSPO) Production Area (in Million

Hectares): 2015-2020

Leading Sustainable Producers of Palm Oil

Leading Palm Oil Traders with Zero Deforestation Commitment:

Ranked in order of Number of Zero Deforestation Policies

Implemented

Leading Producers of Palm Oil Worldwide: Approximate Percentage

Share of Production of RSPO

UNEP Backs RSPO Stand on Conserving Forests

Initiatives Supporting the Development of a Sustainable Palm

Oil Industry

Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO)

Sustainable Palm Oil Investor Working Group (IWG)

Forest Footprint Disclosure Project

The Biodiversity and Agricultural Commodities Program (BACP)

Indonesia Sustainable Palm Oil (ISPO)

POTICO

High Crop Yield: A Major Factor Promoting Market Expansion

Global Oil Yield (Tons per Hectare) for Major Oilseed Crops

Advanced Equipment & Approaches Come to the Fore to Boost Palm

Oil Production & Processing

Remote Sensing Technologies to Potentially Revolutionize Oil

Palm Industry

Using Drones for in Oil Palm Farming

Electrical Cutters in Place of Bulky Mechanical Equipment

Novel DNA-based Method for Early Identification of High

Yielding Palm Trees

AquaEco-SRORS: An Innovative Filtration System for Raw-Sludge

Research Highlights Need for Improving Ergonomics for Palm

Harvesters

List of Common Ailments Associated with MSDs and Risk Factors

in Terms of Tasks and Movements

Key Issues & Challenges Confronting the Palm Oil Market

Environmental Concerns Remain Major Impediment

Various Strategies to Address Environmental Issues

Protectionist Methods Adopted by Developed Nations

A Note on Unwanted Consequences of Protectionist Policies

Palm Oil vs. the Cholesterol Controversy

Stiff Competition from Soybean & Other Vegetable Oils

Insect Cooking Oil as an Alternative to Palm Oil

Scarcity of Cultivable Land: A Major Challenge

Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person & as

a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Palm Oil by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Crude Palm Oil by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Crude Palm Oil by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Crude Palm Oil by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Palm Kernel Oil by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Palm Kernel Oil by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Palm Kernel Oil by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Food by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Food by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Food by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Bio-Diesel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Bio-Diesel by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Bio-Diesel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Surfactants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Surfactants by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Surfactants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Cosmetics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Cosmetics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Natural, GMO-Free & Trans-fat Free Attributes Drive Wider

Adoption of Palm Oil in the US

Edible Palm Oil to Benefit from Increasing Shift of Soybean Oil

to Biodiesel Applications

US 2013 Farm Bill: Market Implications

Market Analytics

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by Product -

Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product - Crude

Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crude Palm Oil, Palm

Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by

Application - Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Palm Oil by Application -

Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Bio-Diesel,

Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by

Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product -

Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crude Palm Oil, Palm

Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by

Application - Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Palm Oil by Application -

Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,

Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Growing Interest in Sustainable Palm Oil Benefits Market Prospects

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by

Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product - Crude

Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crude Palm Oil, Palm

Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by

Application - Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Palm Oil by Application -

Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Bio-Diesel,

Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Increasing Demand and Focus on Greener Palm Oil Benefit

Consumption in China

Market Analytics

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by

Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: China Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product - Crude

Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crude Palm Oil, Palm

Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by

Application - Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: China Historic Review for Palm Oil by Application -

Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Bio-Diesel,

Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Sustainability Concerns Drive Demand for Certified Palm Oil

EPOA (European-Palm-Oil-Alliance): A Right Step towards

Sustainable Palm Oil

EU?s Palm Oil and Deforestation of the Rain Forests Resolution

of 2017

EU Resolve Makes Palm Oil Producers Turn to Emerging Markets

Imported Deforestation Concerns Reduce Use of Palm Oil in Bio-

Diesel

Market Analytics

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Palm Oil by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by

Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product -

Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crude Palm Oil, Palm

Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by

Application - Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Palm Oil by Application -

Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,

Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by

Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: France Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product -

Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crude Palm Oil, Palm

Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by

Application - Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: France Historic Review for Palm Oil by Application -

Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,

Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Palm Oil Usage in Bio-Energy Generation Sustain Market Growth

Impacts of Substituting Palm Oil with Other Plant-based Oils

Market Analytics

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by

Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product -

Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crude Palm Oil, Palm

Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by

Application - Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Palm Oil by Application -

Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,

Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by

Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product - Crude

Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crude Palm Oil, Palm

Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by

Application - Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Palm Oil by Application -

Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Bio-Diesel,

Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by Product -

Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product - Crude

Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crude Palm Oil, Palm

Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by

Application - Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Palm Oil by Application -

Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Bio-Diesel,

Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by

Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product - Crude

Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crude Palm Oil, Palm

Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by

Application - Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Palm Oil by Application -

Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Bio-Diesel,

Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by

Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product -

Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crude Palm Oil, Palm

Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by

Application - Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Palm Oil by Application -

Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,

Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil

by Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Palm Oil by

Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crude Palm

Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Palm

Oil by Application - Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Palm Oil by

Application - Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,

Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Asia-Pacific: Burgeoning Demand Drive Strong Growth in the

World?s Largest Market

Rising Investments in Palm Oil-based Biodiesel Production

Further Accelerates Market Expansion

RSPO Certification Status of Select Leading Palm Oil Producers

in Asia

Market Analytics

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Palm Oil by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil

by Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product -

Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crude Palm

Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil

by Application - Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Palm Oil by

Application - Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,

Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by

Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product -

Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crude Palm

Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 115: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by

Application - Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 116: Australia Historic Review for Palm Oil by

Application - Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 117: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,

Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA



