Dublin, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vegan Ice Cream Market by Source, Flavor, Sales Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vegan ice cream is made from various sources such as almonds milk, soy milk, coconut milk, cashew milk, and rice milk. It is available in various flavors such as caramel, chocolate, coconut, coffee, vanilla, and different fruit flavors.



The growth of the vegan ice cream market is attributed to increase in number of vegan & diet-conscious consumers across the globe. Furthermore, rise in issue of lactose intolerance fuels the demand for dairy-free or vegan food products. Vegan ice cream has been witnessing increased popularity in the mature and emerging markets, owing to rise in number of people allergic to dairy products. Furthermore, an increase in health awareness and surge in disposable income have supplemented the vegan ice cream market growth. Moreover, introduction of additional healthy ingredients such as vegan ingredients that helps in maintaining the health by different market players augments the growth of the market.



However, fluctuation in prices of raw materials and high cost of plant-based milk extraction act as the major restraints of the global market. On the contrary, upsurge in demand for dairy-free products by vegan population and introduction of new flavors & varieties of vegan ice cream are anticipated to provide potential opportunities for the vegan ice cream market expansion.



The global vegan ice cream market is segmented into source, flavor, sales type, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of source, the market is categorized into coconut milk, soy milk, almond milk, and cashew milk. By flavor, it is classified into caramel, chocolate, coconut, coffee, vanilla, and fruit. Depending on sales type, it is segregated into impulse, take home, and artisanal. In terms of distribution channel, it is fragmented into supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, and online. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The players in the market have adopted product launch, acquisition, and collaboration as their key development strategies to increase profitability and strengthen their foothold in the competitive vegan ice cream market. The key players profiled in the report include Unilever, General Mills, The Whitewave Foods Company (Denon), Hain Celestial Group, Bliss Unlimited, LLC, High Road Craft Brands, Alden's Organic, Whole Foods Market IP. L.P., Tofutti Brands, Inc., and Trader Joe's.



The other players operating in the global vegan ice cream market include Amy's Kitchen, Double Rainbow Ice Creams, Inc., Wells Enterprises, Inc., NadaMoo! Booja-Booja, Happy Cow Limited, Over The Moo, Swedish Glace, ARCTIC ZERO, Inc. Perry's Ice Cream, Coolhaus, SorBabes, and Beyond Better Foods, LLC.



Key Benefits

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019-2027.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and supplier's tenable stakeholder's make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according their revenue contribution the industry.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the vegan ice cream industry.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings

2.1.1. Top Investment Pockets

2.2. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping Vegan Ice Cream Market

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Raw Material Suppliers

3.3.2. Vegan Food Producers

3.3.3. Distribution Platforms

3.3.4. End-users

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in Obese Population

3.4.1.2. Rise in Health and Wellness Trend Among the Target Customers

3.4.1.3. Increase in Disposable Income

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. High Price of Dairy Alternative Milk

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Untapped Developing Markets

3.4.3.2. Innovation in Taste and Flavor of Vegan Ice Cream



Chapter 4: Vegan Ice Cream Market, by Source

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Coconut Milk

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.3. Soy Milk

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.4. Almond Milk

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.5. Cashew Milk

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 5: Vegan Ice Cream Market, by Flavor

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Chocolate

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.3. Caramel

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.4. Coconut

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.5. Vanilla

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.6. Coffee

5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.6.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.7. Fruit

5.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.7.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 6: Vegan Ice Cream Market, by Sales Type

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Impulse

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.3. Take Home

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.4. Artisanal

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 7: Vegan Ice Cream Market, by Distribution Channel

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.2. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

7.3. Convenience Stores

7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

7.4. Online Store

7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.4.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 8: Vegan Ice Cream Market, by Region

8.1. Overview

8.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. LAMEA



Chapter 9: Competition Landscape

9.1. Product Mapping

9.2. Competitive Dashboard

9.3. Competitive Heat Map



Chapter 10: Company Profiles

10.1. Arctic Zero, Inc.

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Key Executives

10.1.3. Company Snapshot

10.1.4. Product Portfolio

10.2. Beyond Butter Foods, LLC

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Key Executives

10.2.3. Company Snapshot

10.2.4. Product Portfolio

10.3. Coolhaus

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Company Snapshot

10.3.3. Product Portfolio

10.4. Happy Cow Limited

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Company Snapshot

10.4.3. Product Portfolio

10.5. The Booja-Booja Company

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Company Snapshot

10.5.3. Product Portfolio

10.6. Nadamoo!

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Company Snapshot

10.6.3. Product Portfolio

10.7. Perry's Ice Cream Co. Inc.

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Company Snapshot

10.7.3. Product Portfolio

10.8. Sorbabes

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Company Snapshot

10.8.3. Product Portfolio

10.9. Double Rainbow Ice Creams, Inc.

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Company Snapshot

10.9.3. Product Portfolio

10.10. Over the Moo Pty, Ltd.

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Company Snapshot

10.10.3. Product Portfolio



