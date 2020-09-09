Pune, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital pathology market is likely to expand due to the rising use of advanced diagnostic tools for prompt diagnosis of chronic diseases. According to a report, titled “Digital Pathology: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2025,” the market is likely to grow due to the increasing number of people diagnosed with related diseases. Furthermore, the global digital pathology market is likely to grow in the forthcoming years due to recent technological advancements in pathology devices. Recent advancements have induced increasing operational efficacy, which is a major factor propelling growth in the global digital pathology market.

Digital pathology is applicable across diverse domains within the healthcare industry. This, as per Fortune Business Insights, is a chief driver of the global market. Digital pathology involves producing a clear predictive image using various imaging devices. Moreover, these images can be shared or transferred through digital slides.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/digital-pathology-market-100229





A hospital, research laboratory and any related centre can transfer the image anywhere in the world within no time. This significantly reduces the time to treat and diagnose and eliminates the need to call upon specialist for consultation. The aforementioned factors have created an increasing adoption of digital pathology over other methods.

Highlights of the Report:

Analysis of the impact of Covid-19 that the market would face in the near future.

In-depth analysis of the growth drivers and obstacles.

Profile of all the companies operating in the market.

Elaborate data about the dominating region.

Competitive landscape consisting of mergers & acquisitions, investments, partnerships, new product launches, opening of new facilities, and new contracts.





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/digital-pathology-market-100229







Use of Digital Pathology in Surgical Procedures Has Proven Hugely Beneficial

In surgical pathology, the diagnosed tissue can be detected, diagnosed, treated, and then incised into paper thin slices. These slices are then mounted upon glass slides, which are then examined by pathologists under microscopic conditions. This method was a first of its kind and possesses very high efficiency, besides offering clear and sharp images. Furthermore, digital slides can be reproduced as many times as needed. Therefore, use of pathology in surgical procedures ensures higher surgical efficiency and reduces time required for diagnosis and operation. This has led to a rapid adoption of digital pathology around the world.

FDA Clearance for Philips’ Intellisite Pathology to Bode Well for Digital Pathology Market

In April 2017, FDA gave its approval to Philips’ Intellisite Pathology (PIPS) for manufacturing and sale in the U.S. This was the first ever digital pathology system in the market with FDA clearance. According to Fortune Business Insights, approval to Philips’ Intellisite will encourage other pathology device manufacturers to come up with their own patents and use PIPS as a reference.

Secondly, pathologists and related clinical centres that had held off buying any type of pathology systems, until they would receive clearance from a regulatory authority, would now willingly invest and buy Philips’ Intellisite due to the FDA approval. Such factors will lead to the entry of newer market players and also encourage existing companies to improvise as well as improve their product to shake off competition from Philips.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/digital-pathology-market-100229





List of the major companies that are likely to contribute to the growth of the global digital pathology market:

Digipath Inc.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Danaher Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Indica Labs, Inc.

Nikon Corporation

Glencoe Software, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Pixcelldata Ltd.

Leica Biosystems

3DHISTECH

HCL Technologies

Ventana Medical Systems

Pathology Devices, Inc.

OptraSCAN

Biogeniux





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/digital-pathology-market-100229





Digital Pathology Market Segmentations:

By Technology

• Whole Slide Imaging

• Image Analytics Information

• Digital Cytopathology

• Digital Holography

• Microscopy

• Others

By Application

• Hematology Analysis

• Blood Cell Counting

• Urine Sediment Analysis

• Disease Diagnosis

• Others

By End User

• Pathology Laboratories

• Hospitals

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Diagnostic Centers

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Medical Swabs Market Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Cotton Tipped Swab, Foam Tipped Swab, Non-woven, and Others), By Application (Specimen Collection, Disinfection, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Laboratories & Diagnostic Centers, and Research Institutes), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Kidney Stone Management Market Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Lithotripsy, Ureteroscopy, and Percutaneous Nephrolithonomy (PCNL) By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Dentures Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Complete and Partial), By Usage (Removable and Fixed), By End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Chronic Wound Care Market Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Diabetic Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous Ulcers, and Arterial Ulcers), By Product (Advanced Wound Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapy, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Wound Care Centers, and Homecare Settings & Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Fitness Tracker Market Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Device Type (Smart Watches, Fitness Bands, Smart Glasses, Smart Clothing, and Others), By Application (Heart Rate Tracking, Sleep Measurement, Glucose Measurement, Sports, Running, Cycling Tracking), By Distribution Channel (Online, Retail, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.