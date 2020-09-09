MONACO, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers, Inc. (NYSE: STNG) (“Scorpio Tankers”, or the “Company”) announced today an update on daily TCE rates.



Below is a summary of the estimated average daily Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") revenue (see definition below) and duration of contracted pool activities (voyages and time charters) for the Company's vessels as of today for the three months ending September 30, 2020.

For the three months ending September 30, 2020 Pool Total average daily TCE revenue (1) % of days (1) LR2 $ 19,250 90 % LR1 18,500 90 % MR 14,250 80 % Handymax 10,000 85 %

(1) TCE revenue, a Non-IFRS measure, is vessel revenues less voyage expenses (including bunkers and port charges). TCE revenue is included herein because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance irrespective of changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot charters, time charters, and pool charters), and it provides useful information to investors and management. The estimates and coverage are subject to change until voyages are finalized.

Emanuele Lauro, chief executive officer and chairman of the board, commented, “We are pleased to provide the market with an update on our Q3 bookings and capital management in the Company presentation that we have released today and is available on our website (www.scorpiotankers.com/investors/reports-presentations/).

“Despite both customary seasonal weakness and drawdowns of the extraordinary inventory builds during Q1 and Q2, the Company’s TCE rates in Q3-20 outperformed those in Q3-19. This trend of higher quarterly Company TCE rates year-over-year has continued since Q4-18 and suggests that the underlying supply and demand drivers in our market have continued to tighten. Demand recovery and curtailed refinery throughput have resulted in a significant reduction of refined product floating storage inventories from 104.1 million barrels in May to 33.9 million barrels today. The economic rebound from COVID-19, limited fleet supply growth, and ton-mile expansion from refinery closures and additions leave us optimistic as we look to the remainder of the year and 2021.

“We continue to manage our liquidity in a way we believe will create value for our shareholders. The recent discount in our share price does not reflect the underlying performance of our business nor our outlook for the near and medium term. This has led to selective share repurchases at highly accretive levels. That said, our focus will remain on reducing our leverage as well as managing the cost and duration of our liabilities. We have retired a significant portion of our May 2022 convertible bond at attractive levels.”

About Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Scorpio Tankers is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s fleet consists of 134 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in product tankers (42 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 62 MR tankers and 18 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 4.8 years. The Company also has a leasehold interest in an MR product tanker that is currently under construction. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company’s website www.scorpiotankers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

