Recent ASTM Certification for Purebase eMK-25

For the last two years, Purebase has been developing SCMs with industry experts and universities to address the issue of excessive greenhouse gas emissions in the production of cement. In April 2020, Purebase’s eMK-25, received two certifications from an accredited lab based on the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM). Specifically, the certifications ASTM C618 and ASTM C1567. This milestone marks a major step towards commercialization for eMK-25 to be used in all cement mixes.

Significant Greenhouse Emissions Reductions

The cement industry currently represents 8% of the world's annual carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, and for every ton of cement pro­duced, approximately one ton of carbon is added to the earth’s atmosphere.

Purebase’s eMK-25 can help reduce this emission significantly because it is a natural pozzolan that requires significantly less energy needed to produce regular cement. When cement is replaced with eMK-25, there is an immediate reduc­tion of the amount of greenhouse gas (carbon footprint) produced.

A Changing Regulatory Environment in the U.S. West

In November 2019, Marin County, California became the first county in the United States to require that all construction projects in development within the city and county of Marin use a “low carbon concrete”. Other municipalities that are considering or enacting low carbon concrete requirements include the cities of Portland (Oregon), Alameda (California), Berkeley (California), and San Francisco (California).

Within the Marin County low carbon concrete code is the regulation of the Upfront Embodied Carbon, which measures the greenhouse gases emitted during the material extraction, transportation and manufacturing of the concrete. Because Purebase has access to certain resources in the State of California that are not available to competitors, it may have a lower Upfront Embodied Carbon as defined by Marin County’s code, which could be an important logistical advantage for Purebase, as new regulations get passed throughout the Western United States.

Purebase’s President and CEO, Scott Dockter stated, “Getting ASTM Certifications is a major step towards getting our new SCMs into the West Coast markets, but we’re developing new SCMS as well.” He further added, “In August, we completed trials on a second SCM that is targeting a different segment of the concrete industry. This second SCM is currently at an independent third party lab for certification based on ASTM standards, and we hope to have certification by mid-October.”

Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC) is a diversified resource company that acquires, develops and markets minerals for use in the agriculture, construction and other specialty industries.

