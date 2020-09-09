Dublin, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Customer Analytics Applications Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The customer analytics applications market is poised to grow by $ 8084.20 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.

The reports on customer analytics applications market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for improved customer satisfaction and adoption of customer analytics by SMEs.

The customer analytics applications market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the AI-powered customer analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the customer analytics applications market growth during the next few years. Also, use of IoT data in customer analytics, and growing number of collaborations and acquisitions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The customer analytics applications market covers the following areas:

  • Customer analytics applications market sizing
  • Customer analytics applications market forecast
  • Customer analytics applications market industry analysis.

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading customer analytics applications market vendors that include Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. Also, the customer analytics applications market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Telecom and IT - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Other end-users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Adobe Inc.
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Salesforce.com Inc.
  • SAP SE
  • SAS Institute Inc.
  • Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

