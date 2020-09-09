New York, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098260/?utm_source=GNW
As part of the robust increase in aviation infrastructure investments are aircraft fleet and airport hub expansions, leading to crowded skies and air traffic congestion. Drawbacks of air traffic congestion include flight delays; stranded passengers, lower customer satisfaction and aviation experience; increase in average wastage of fuel per flight operation; and reduced airspace safety and higher risk of air traffic accidents such as mid-air collision as a result of increasing number of aircraft flying in the same airspace. Inefficient air traffic control and management systems and technologies can compound and magnify these drawbacks thus fueling the need for new generation ATC systems capable of processing more traffic per hour, easing ground delays and increasing safety. Policy led commitment to upgrade aging aviation infrastructure in developed countries like the U. S also spells attractive opportunities for growth. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the U. S. is busy in the midst of a planned over US$35 billion upgrade of the country`s air-traffic control system. This initiative which boosts the FAA`s contract spending ability bodes well for ATC equipment market in the country.
Air cargo will continue to remain vital to the global economic system. While current challenges weaken the short-to-medium term prospects for new freighter procurement, the long-term expectations of a strong recovery will boost production and demand for standard-body freighters in turn opening up attractive opportunities for airline operations and subsequently for air traffic control equipment suppliers. Passenger airplanes and dedicated freighters both carry air cargo. While passenger airlines offer some capacity for transporting air cargo in the lower-hold of the aircraft hull, pure-play air-freighters ship air cargo provide superior reliability, punctuality, predictability and network routes. Lower-hold cargo capacity on passenger flights has been expanding as airlines deploy new jetliners with excellent cargo capability, such as the 777-300ER. Air cargo traffic on the Asia-North America and Europe corridor is likely to grow at the fastest rate, with China generating the maximum average annual growth. Asia-Pacific including China ranks as a major market led by factors such as healthy economic growth, stable GDP gains, increase in air travel in parallel with the rising affluence of the growing base of middle class population, focus on free and fair trade agreements and the ensuing increase in air freight among emerging economies, government policy led increase in airport infrastructure development and implementation of stringent aviation safety regulations. Few of the factors influencing passenger traffic growth in the region include lower fuel prices, reductions in air fares, and increase in business and recreational travel as a result of improving economic conditions.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment
ATC Equipment: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Emerge as Fastest Growing Markets
World ATC Equipment Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
World ATC Equipment Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR
(Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Health of the Global Economy
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/
Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Competitive Scenario
Aerospace Majors Dominate the Market
ATC Equipment from Select Manufacturers
Recent Market Activity
Global Competitor Market Shares
Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corporation Inc. (USA)
The Aeronav Group (Canada)
BAE Systems plc (UK)
Becker Avionics Inc. (USA)
Cobham Plc (UK)
Frequentis AG (Austria)
Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (USA)
Indra Sistemas S. A. (Spain)
Intelcan Technosystems, Inc. (Canada)
Kongsberg Geospatial (Canada)
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)
Northrop Grumman Corp. (USA)
Raytheon Company (USA)
Searidge Technologies, Inc. (Canada)
Sierra Nevada Corporation (USA)
Telephonics Corp. (USA)
Thales Group (France)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Commercial Aviation Industry Presents Steady Opportunities
Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of
Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038
Rise in Passenger Traffic Bodes Well for the Market
Annual Air Passenger Traffic (in Millions) Worldwide by
Country: 2010-2018
Global Passenger Air Traffic Revenues (in US$ Billion): 2010-2019
Global Annual Air Traffic in Trillion RPK (Revenue Passenger
Kilometer) for the Period 1975 to 2038
Projected Growth in Global Airline Traffic (RPK) by Geographic
Region: 2018-2038
Europe Captures Largest Share of International Tourist
Arrivals: Breakdown of International Tourist Arrivals (in %)
by Region for 2018
Air Travel Dominates International Tourism Industry: Breakdown
of Tourism Market (in %) by Mode of Transportation for 2000
and 2018
Population Explosion, Emerging Middle Class & Urban Sprawl: The
Megatrends Driving Air Travel
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Anticipated Rise in Freight Volume Augurs Well for the Market
Spurt in Number of New Airlines & Low Cost Carriers Creates
Business Case for ATC Equipment
Low-Cost Long-Haul Airline Operators Worldwide
Modernization, Upgradation and Restructuring Needs Sustain
Market Demand
The Rise of Smart Airports Emphasizes Modernization Programs
Worldwide Smart Airport Investments (in US$ Million) for the
Years 2018 through 2025
Emergence of New Generation Aircraft: Another Major Factor
Fueling Upgradation Needs
Critical Importance of Aircraft Safety & Solving Airport
Congestion: Primary Growth Drivers
Consolidation, Relocation & Remote Towers: Reshaping the ATC
Landscape
Dependence on Automation Systems Continues to Escalate in ATC
Ecosystem
Automation Systems Gain Traction Offering Efficiency Benefits
Technology Developments Bring Forth Advanced Systems, Driving
Overall Growth
NextGen ATC and Advanced ATM Systems Come to the Fore
VoIP: A Fast Growing Technology for ATC
Innovative ADS-B ATC Technology Gains Popularity
Select Technological Advancements and Innovations in the ATC
Equipment Space
Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future
Success of the Market
High Operational and Maintenance Costs
Lack of Skilled Labor
Technical Challenges
AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL (ATC) EQUIPMENT: PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Air Traffic Control Equipment: A Primer
ATC Communications Equipment
ATC Navigation Equipment
ATC Surveillance Equipment
Integrated Global Surveillance and Guidance System (IGSAGS):
The New Age ATC Equipment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
