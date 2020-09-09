DODGEVILLE, Wis., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) today announced that the Company will be participating in the 18th Annual CL King Best Ideas Conference, held virtually, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 1:15 PM Eastern Time. Jerome Griffith, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Jim Gooch, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat.



The audio portion of the fireside chat will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at http://investors.landsend.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

