SANTA PAULA, Calif., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food, today announced the publication of its sustainability highlights report for 2019. Summarized within, the Company outlines its approach to sustainability and its commitment to long-term ecological balance, environmental soundness and social equity throughout Calavo. The report also details its accomplishments and new initiatives across the areas of facilities and operations, people and communities, and products and governance.



In the report, Calavo’s Chief Executive Officer James E. Gibson reflects on the variety of ways the Company delivers on its environmental, social and governance commitments. “Our sustainability priorities are closely tied in with changing stakeholder expectations of what a strong, well-managed company should be. Our investors want to see evidence that we are addressing climate change risks. Our customers want to see more recycled packaging on their shelves. And consumers want healthy, nutritious choices that they can feel good about, whether that’s Fair Trade avocados, organic zucchini noodles, or non-GMO tomatoes. There is no corner of our business where sustainability is not a key topic of conversation, and there is no question that this trend will continue and amplify in the coming years.”

2019 sustainability highlights include:

Energy and Emissions: conducted a company-wide lighting study across all company-owned facilities to ensure 100% LED or high-efficiency lighting conversion inside the next three years.

conducted a company-wide lighting study across all company-owned facilities to ensure 100% LED or high-efficiency lighting conversion inside the next three years. Waste and Water: installed a sophisticated wastewater filtration system at its Uruapan, Michoacán processing facility that significantly reduces the amount of waste material and related hauling costs. In addition, the filtered vegetative waste previously sent to landfill is now treated with soda ash and is discharged as compost.

installed a sophisticated wastewater filtration system at its Uruapan, Michoacán processing facility that significantly reduces the amount of waste material and related hauling costs. In addition, the filtered vegetative waste previously sent to landfill is now treated with soda ash and is discharged as compost. Packaging and Logistics: identified opportunities to reduce plastic in its guacamole tubs sold at retail and sourced new post-consumer polyethylene terephthalate (PETE). Plastic lids now contain at least 25% post-consumer recycled material.

Calavo’s full sustainability highlights report can be found on the Company website at http://ir.calavo.com/Sustainability/default.aspx.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food serving retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. The Company’s Fresh segment procures and markets fresh avocados and select other fresh produce, including tomatoes and papayas. The Renaissance Food Group (RFG) segment creates, markets and distributes a portfolio of healthy, fresh foods, including fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables and prepared foods. The Foods segment manufactures and distributes guacamole and salsa. Founded in 1924, Calavo’s fresh food products are sold under the respected Calavo brand name as well as Garden Highway, Chef Essentials and several private label and store brands.