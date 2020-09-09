Company announcement 18-2020

Søborg, September 9, 2020

Konsolidator signs first customer in the USA

Konsolidator has signed its first customer in the USA after a tender process. The consultant in charge for the tender found Konsolidator through Google search, and Konsolidator was selected to the final selection process. Konsolidator was presented online and was finally selected among other candidates.

The USA customer is a result of Konsolidator’s “go to market” strategy, which emphasizes the strength and reach of digital marketing efforts.

Signing the first customer in the USA takes the number of countries where Konsolidator has customers to 10 including Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Germany, Switzerland, UK, Singapore, Zambia and USA.

“Signing a customer in the USA once again illustrates the international potential of our software and demonstrates the potential in the enormous USA market”, says CEO Claus Finderup Grove.

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making.

For further information: CEO Claus Finderup Grove, mobile. +45 2095 2988, e-mail:

cfg@konsolidator.com

Konsolidator A/S

Tobaksvejen 2A

2860 Søborg

www.konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Ernst & Young P/S

Osvald Helmuths Vej 4 2000 Frederiksberg

www.ey.com





Attachment