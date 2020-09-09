New York, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End Use And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05965071/?utm_source=GNW



The U.S. healthcare personal protective equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 13.2 billion by 2027., expanding at a CAGR of 29.1% from 2020 to 2027. The aging population is expected to augment the demand for healthcare services, which, in turn, is expected to boost the medical-grade PPE demand over the coming years.



PPE is used by medical practitioners to protect their skin and exposed mucous membranes from exposure to contaminated blood or other potentially infectious bodily fluids/materials. An increasing number of hospital-induced infections, coupled with rising educational campaigns organized by the OSHA on occupational exposures, is expected to drive demand.



Healthcare spending in the U.S. has been increasing considerably since the past few years. Demand for healthcare services and products has led to increased use of healthcare personal protective equipment. In addition, the growing geriatric population in the country is anticipated to boost healthcare spending over the forecast period.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 60% of the U.S. adult population has chronic conditions and over 40% of the adult population has two or more chronic conditions. This has led to hospitals hiring more staff, opening new sites, and extending working hours, which has resulted in creating opportunities for PPE manufacturers.



U.S. Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Report Highlights

• Based on product, protective clothing is anticipated to witness significant growth over the coming years owing to rising prevalence of the novel coronavirus, coupled with skyrocketing prices of isolation gowns because of the ban on imports and unavailability of raw materials

• The respiratory protection segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 62.0% from 2020 to 2027 on account of rising demand for N95 and surgical masks, along with the introduction of Defence Production Act by the U.S. government

• The hand protection segment held the largest share of 63.1% in 2019 due to the rise in the number of hospital admissions, coupled with the rising prevalence of skin allergies by latex gloves

• By end-use, the hospital segment held the largest share of 54.0% in 2019 owing to increase in healthcare spending and cosmetic surgeries in the country

• Key players in the market are focusing on upscaling their manufacturing capacities, acquisitions/partnerships, and product innovation in order to gain a competitive advantage and develop a strong foothold in the industry space.

