This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Refractory Angina epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.
Refractory Angina (RA) Understanding
Refractory Angina (RA) is a debilitating chronic condition marked by persistent angina due to reversible myocardial ischemia owing to partial or complete blockage of the blood flow through myocardium (heart muscle) by a buildup of plaques. It is a common reoccurring form of angina resulting from an imbalance between oxygen supply and demand, which encompasses neurological, psychogenic and mitochondrial dysfunctions that, in addition to tissue ischemia, are responsible for persistent cardiac pain syndrome. It is usually reflected in patients with coronary artery disease (CAD) which cannot be adequately controlled by a combination of medical therapy, angioplasty, or coronary artery bypass grafting.
Refractory Angina Epidemiology Perspective
The Refractory Angina epidemiology division provides the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for each seven major countries. The Refractory Angina epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Refractory Angina epidemiology is segmented by Refractory Angina Total Diagnosed Cases of CAD and RA, Refractory Angina Sub-Type Specific Cases, Refractory Angina Gender-Specific Cases and Diagnosed Population of NORDA covering the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK) and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.
Refractory Angina Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation
The Refractory Angina epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology {Total Diagnosed Cases of CAD and RA, Sub-Type Specific Cases, Gender-Specific Cases and Diagnosed Population of No-Option Refractory Disabling Angina (NORDA)} scenario of Refractory Angina in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.
The Refractory Angina report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.
The publisher interviews, KOLs and SME's opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps to understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.
Geographies Covered
Study Period: 2017-2030
RA is not a disease, but a symptom of underlying heart problems. It is also called as chronic refractory angina pectoris (CRAP) which traditionally occurs in patients with advanced, often diffuse coronary artery disease that failed to be completely revascularized by percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) and/or coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) with remaining angina pectoris symptoms despite maximized pharmacological intervention.
As suggested by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in United States about 18 million adults age 20 and older have coronary artery disease, which is accounted by about 7% of total population.
According to the American Heart Association, an estimated 16 million Americans aged 20 years and over have coronary artery disease. According to the 2016 American Heart Association report, there are approximately 15.5 million Americans with coronary artery disease, 50% of who have symptomatic angina pectoris.
Higher Prevalence of Refractory Angina is observed among males as compared to females in 7MM.
Refractory Angina (RA) prevalence is increasing globally and the case burden is expected to rise among adults in whom the disease is particularly fatal.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of Refractory Angina
3. SWOT Analysis for Refractory Angina
4. Disease Background and Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Types
4.3. Symptoms
4.4. Etiology
4.5. Risk Factors
4.6. Pathophysiology
4.7. Diagnosis
5. Epidemiology and Patient Population
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. 7MM Total Prevalent Patient Population of Refractory Angina [RA]
5.3. Epidemiology Assumptions and Rationale - 7MM
6. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Refractory Angina (RA)
6.1. The United States
6.1.1. Total Diagnosed Population of CAD and RA in the United States
6.1.2. Sub-type Specific Prevalence of RA in the United States
6.1.3. Gender specific Prevalence of RA in the United States
6.1.4. Diagnosed Population of NORDA in the US
6.2. Germany
6.2.1. Total Diagnosed Population of CAD and RA in Germany
6.2.2. Sub-type Specific Prevalence of RA in Germany
6.2.3. Gender specific Prevalence of RA in Germany
6.2.4. Diagnosed Population of NORDA in Germany
6.3. France
6.3.1. Total Diagnosed Population of CAD and RA in France
6.3.2. Sub-type Specific Prevalence of RA in France
6.3.3. Gender specific Prevalence of RA in France
6.3.4. Diagnosed Population of NORDA in France
6.4. Italy
6.4.1. Total Diagnosed Population of CAD and RA in Italy
6.4.2. Sub-type Specific Prevalence of RA in Italy
6.4.3. Gender specific Prevalence of RA in Italy
6.4.4. Diagnosed Population of NORDA in Italy
6.5. Spain
6.5.1. Total Diagnosed Population of CAD and RA in Spain
6.5.2. Sub-type Specific Prevalence of RA in Spain
6.5.3. Gender specific Prevalence of RA in Spain
6.5.4. Diagnosed Population of NORDA in Spain
6.6. The United Kingdom
6.6.1. Total Diagnosed Population of CAD and RA in the UK
6.6.2. Sub-type Specific Prevalence of RA in the UK
6.6.3. Gender specific Prevalence of RA in the United Kingdom
6.6.4. Diagnosed Population of NORDA in the United Kingdom
6.7. Japan
6.7.1. Total Diagnosed Population of CAD and RA in Japan
6.7.2. Sub-type Specific Prevalence of RA in Japan
6.7.3. Gender specific Prevalence of RA in Japan
6.7.4. Diagnosed Population of NORDA in Japan
7. Treatment
7.1. Pharmacological Therapies
7.2. Noninvasive Antianginal therapies
7.3. Invasive Antianginal therapies
8. Treatment Guidelines
8.1. European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Guidelines for Refractory Angina Patients
8.2. National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) guidelines
8.3. Canadian Cardiovascular Society (CCS) Guidelines
9. Unmet Needs
10. Case Studies
10.1. A Case of Refractory Angina
10.2. A Case Report of Refractory Angina
11. Organizations related with Refractory Angina
12. Appendix
12.1. Bibliography
12.2. Report Methodology
13. Publisher Capabilities
14. Disclaimer
15. About the Publisher
