This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Refractory Angina epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



Refractory Angina (RA) Understanding



Refractory Angina (RA) is a debilitating chronic condition marked by persistent angina due to reversible myocardial ischemia owing to partial or complete blockage of the blood flow through myocardium (heart muscle) by a buildup of plaques. It is a common reoccurring form of angina resulting from an imbalance between oxygen supply and demand, which encompasses neurological, psychogenic and mitochondrial dysfunctions that, in addition to tissue ischemia, are responsible for persistent cardiac pain syndrome. It is usually reflected in patients with coronary artery disease (CAD) which cannot be adequately controlled by a combination of medical therapy, angioplasty, or coronary artery bypass grafting.



Refractory Angina Epidemiology Perspective



The Refractory Angina epidemiology division provides the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for each seven major countries. The Refractory Angina epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Refractory Angina epidemiology is segmented by Refractory Angina Total Diagnosed Cases of CAD and RA, Refractory Angina Sub-Type Specific Cases, Refractory Angina Gender-Specific Cases and Diagnosed Population of NORDA covering the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK) and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.



Refractory Angina Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation



The Refractory Angina epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology {Total Diagnosed Cases of CAD and RA, Sub-Type Specific Cases, Gender-Specific Cases and Diagnosed Population of No-Option Refractory Disabling Angina (NORDA)} scenario of Refractory Angina in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



The Refractory Angina report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.



Scope of the Report

The Refractory Angina report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Refractory Angina Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Refractory Angina in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Refractory Angina in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Refractory Angina

The report provides the segmentation of the Refractory Angina epidemiology by Diagnosed Cases of CAD and RA in 7MM

The report provides the segmentation of the Refractory Angina epidemiology by Diagnosed Population of NORDA in 7MM

Report Highlights

11-Year Forecast of Refractory Angina epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Total Prevalent Cases of Refractory Angina

Prevalent Cases according to segmentation: Diagnosed Cases of NORDA, Gender-specific Cases and Sub-Type Specific Cases

Diagnosed cases of CAD and RA

KOL - Views



The publisher interviews, KOLs and SME's opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps to understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.



Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Refractory Angina?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Refractory Angina epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Refractory Angina across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Refractory Angina?

What are the current available treatments of Refractory Angina?

Reasons to Buy



The Refractory Angina Epidemiology report will allow the user to -

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Refractory Angina market

Quantify patient populations in the global Refractory Angina market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Refractory Angina therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Refractory Angina population by its Sub-Types

The Refractory Angina epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters and PhD level epidemiologists

The Refractory Angina Epidemiology Model developed is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Geographies Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2017-2030



RA is not a disease, but a symptom of underlying heart problems. It is also called as chronic refractory angina pectoris (CRAP) which traditionally occurs in patients with advanced, often diffuse coronary artery disease that failed to be completely revascularized by percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) and/or coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) with remaining angina pectoris symptoms despite maximized pharmacological intervention.



As suggested by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in United States about 18 million adults age 20 and older have coronary artery disease, which is accounted by about 7% of total population.



According to the American Heart Association, an estimated 16 million Americans aged 20 years and over have coronary artery disease. According to the 2016 American Heart Association report, there are approximately 15.5 million Americans with coronary artery disease, 50% of who have symptomatic angina pectoris.



Higher Prevalence of Refractory Angina is observed among males as compared to females in 7MM.



Refractory Angina (RA) prevalence is increasing globally and the case burden is expected to rise among adults in whom the disease is particularly fatal.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Executive Summary of Refractory Angina



3. SWOT Analysis for Refractory Angina



4. Disease Background and Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Types

4.3. Symptoms

4.4. Etiology

4.5. Risk Factors

4.6. Pathophysiology

4.7. Diagnosis



5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. 7MM Total Prevalent Patient Population of Refractory Angina [RA]

5.3. Epidemiology Assumptions and Rationale - 7MM



6. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Refractory Angina (RA)

6.1. The United States

6.1.1. Total Diagnosed Population of CAD and RA in the United States

6.1.2. Sub-type Specific Prevalence of RA in the United States

6.1.3. Gender specific Prevalence of RA in the United States

6.1.4. Diagnosed Population of NORDA in the US

6.2. Germany

6.2.1. Total Diagnosed Population of CAD and RA in Germany

6.2.2. Sub-type Specific Prevalence of RA in Germany

6.2.3. Gender specific Prevalence of RA in Germany

6.2.4. Diagnosed Population of NORDA in Germany

6.3. France

6.3.1. Total Diagnosed Population of CAD and RA in France

6.3.2. Sub-type Specific Prevalence of RA in France

6.3.3. Gender specific Prevalence of RA in France

6.3.4. Diagnosed Population of NORDA in France

6.4. Italy

6.4.1. Total Diagnosed Population of CAD and RA in Italy

6.4.2. Sub-type Specific Prevalence of RA in Italy

6.4.3. Gender specific Prevalence of RA in Italy

6.4.4. Diagnosed Population of NORDA in Italy

6.5. Spain

6.5.1. Total Diagnosed Population of CAD and RA in Spain

6.5.2. Sub-type Specific Prevalence of RA in Spain

6.5.3. Gender specific Prevalence of RA in Spain

6.5.4. Diagnosed Population of NORDA in Spain

6.6. The United Kingdom

6.6.1. Total Diagnosed Population of CAD and RA in the UK

6.6.2. Sub-type Specific Prevalence of RA in the UK

6.6.3. Gender specific Prevalence of RA in the United Kingdom

6.6.4. Diagnosed Population of NORDA in the United Kingdom

6.7. Japan

6.7.1. Total Diagnosed Population of CAD and RA in Japan

6.7.2. Sub-type Specific Prevalence of RA in Japan

6.7.3. Gender specific Prevalence of RA in Japan

6.7.4. Diagnosed Population of NORDA in Japan



7. Treatment

7.1. Pharmacological Therapies

7.2. Noninvasive Antianginal therapies

7.3. Invasive Antianginal therapies



8. Treatment Guidelines

8.1. European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Guidelines for Refractory Angina Patients

8.2. National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) guidelines

8.3. Canadian Cardiovascular Society (CCS) Guidelines



9. Unmet Needs



10. Case Studies

10.1. A Case of Refractory Angina

10.2. A Case Report of Refractory Angina



11. Organizations related with Refractory Angina



12. Appendix

12.1. Bibliography

12.2. Report Methodology



13. Publisher Capabilities



14. Disclaimer



15. About the Publisher



