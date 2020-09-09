Dublin, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kinase Inhibitors - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Kinase Inhibitors market accounted for $40.41 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $64.90 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling market growth include rise in awareness about kinase inhibitors, surge in product approvals, increase in incident of cancer diseases, and increase in investment from pharmaceutical companies. However, cost of treatment and lack of funds in conducting research are likely to restraint the market. In addition, increase in adoption of kinase inhibitors for newer applications, and emerging economies such as China, India and others, will create new opportunities for global kinase inhibitors market.



Kinase inhibitors are considered as specific enzymes that help in preventing the process of cell division and the growth of cancerous cells. These inhibitors are easy to use and are handy while treating cancer patients by blocking the signals that alert the cancer cells to grow.



With the help of research and development activities in the cancer treatments, several innovations, and advanced therapeutics have been introduced. However, the results of these drugs and treatments are considered partial, palliative, and unpredictable at times. Kinase inhibitors are being highly publicized as a potential treatment for alopecia areata (AA).



By application, the oncology segment is expected to grow at significant rate during the forecast period. Large number of approved drugs along with rich product pipeline for cancer treatment is anticipated to fuel the growth of the segment in the near future. Based on data from clinicaltrials.gov last updated on January 2020, over 75 kinase inhibitor drugs are in various phases of clinical trials for the application of oncology.



On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to rise in awareness about new drugs for treatment, availability of all major companies in the region, the introduction of new drugs, and high prevalence of cases in U.S.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Kinase Inhibitors Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Receptor Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

5.2.1 Platelet-derived Growth Factor Receptors (PDGFR)

5.2.2 Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Receptor (VEGFR)

5.2.3 Anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)

5.2.4 Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 (HER2)

5.2.5 Estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate (EGFR)

5.3 Non-receptor Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

5.3.1 Mesenchymal Epithelial Transition Growth Factor (c-MET)

5.3.2 Spleen Tyrosine Kinase (SYK) Inhibitors

5.3.3 Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors

5.3.4 BCR-ABL

5.3.5 Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor

5.4 Angiogenesis Inhibitors

5.5 Protein Kinase C Inhibitors

5.6 RHO Kinase Inhibitors

5.7 Multikinase inhibitors

5.8 Serine/Threonine Kinase Inhibitors

5.9 Tyrosin kinase inhibitors (TKI)

5.10 Threonine kinase inhibitor

5.11 mTOR Kinase Inhibitors

5.12 BRAF Inhibitors

5.13 Cyclin Dependant Kinase Inhibitor

5.14 Aurora Kinase Inhibitors

5.15 MAP/MEK Kinase Inhibitors

5.16 Humanized Monoclonal Antibody

5.17 Chimeric Monoclonal Antibody

5.18 JNK Inhibitors

5.19 PI3K Inhibitors

5.20 Other Types

5.20.1 Monoclonal Antibody Kinase Inhibitor



6 Global Kinase Inhibitors Market, By Distribution Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Independent Pharmacies

6.3 Hospital Pharmacies

6.4 Online Pharmacies



7 Global Kinase Inhibitors Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Inflammatory Diseases

7.3 Oncology

7.3.1 Lung Cancer

7.3.2 Renal Cell Cancer

7.3.3 Breast Cancer



8 Global Kinase Inhibitors Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Scientific Research Labs

8.3 Hospitals

8.4 Academic Institutes

8.5 Healthcare Facilities

8.6 Pharmaceutical Companies

8.7 Private and Government Research Institutes



9 Global Kinase Inhibitors Market, By Geography



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

Incyte Corporation

Glaxo SmithKline

AstraZeneca, Eisai Co., Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

