SAN DIEGO, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways, today announced that the company will present at two investor conferences in September.



Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company update at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held September 14-16, and the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit, which is being held September 21-23. Both conferences will take place in a virtual format.

Conference: H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday September 15, 2020

Presentation Time: 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Conference: Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

Date: Tuesday September 22, 2020

Presentation Time: 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time

A replay of the live webcast of each presentation will be available on the Investor’s section of the Company’s website at www.atyrpharma.com , and will be available for 90 days following each event.

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com .