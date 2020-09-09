NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (“BTI” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence to identify improved therapies in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced that Dr. Vimal Mehta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BTI, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference.



Presentation Details:

Event: H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Time: 9:30 AM ET

A live webcast of the presentation and the accompanying presentation materials will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com . Following the conference, the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development that utilizes artificial intelligence to identify improved therapies in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BTI's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically evaluated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BTI's two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, an investigational sublingual thin film formulation in development for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neuropsychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an investigational orally administered systemic innate immunity activator in development for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer in combination with other immuno-oncology agents. For more information, please visit www.bioxceltherapeutics.com .

