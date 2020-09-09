Breadth of presentations include i) Full results from ASCENT; ii) Final results from TROPHY U-01 cohort 1; iii) First results with Trodelvy™ in brain tumors



Conference call and webcast with key opinion leaders on September 19, 2020

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) (“Immunomedics” or the “Company”), a leading biopharmaceutical company in the area of antibody-drug conjugates, today announced the presentation of five abstracts at ESMO Virtual Congress 2020, highlighted by oral presentations of the ASCENT study in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer and the TROPHY U-01 study in metastatic urothelial cancer, as well as an investigator-sponsored study of Trodelvy in brain tumors. The Company will host a conference call and webcast with key opinion leaders on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. Members of Immunomedics leadership team will also be present to provide a corporate update.

Key opinion leaders participating in the call will include Hope S. Rugo, M.D., FACP, Professor of Medicine; and Director, Breast Oncology and Clinical Trials Education, University of California San Francisco Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, Petros Grivas, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor, Division of Oncology, Department of Medicine; Clinical Director, Genitourinary Cancers Program, University of Washington; Associate Member, Clinical Research Division, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and Andrew J. Brenner, M.D. Ph.D., Clinical Investigator, Institute for Drug Development; Co-Leader, Experimental and Developmental Therapeutics Program; S & B Kolitz/CTRC-Zachry Endowed Chair in Neuro-Oncology Research, Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio.

To access the conference call supported with slides, please dial (877) 303-2523 or (253) 237-1755 using the Conference ID 1871157. The conference call with supporting slides will be webcast via the Investors page on the Company’s website at https://immunomedics.com/investors/. Approximately two hours following the live event, a webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 30 days.

Details of Trodelvy presentations at ESMO Virtual Congress 2020 are as follows:

Thursday, September 17, 2020

9:00 Central European Summer Time (CEST) (3:00 a.m. Eastern Time)

1. Phase 1b/2 study of antibody-drug conjugate, sacituzumab govitecan, in combination with the PARP inhibitor, talazoparib, in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (Bardia, et al.) Session Title: Poster Display - Breast Cancer, Metastatic Poster #: 358TiP





2. TROPHY-U-01 cohort 3: sacituzumab govitecan (SG) and pembrolizumab (pembro) in patients (pts) with progression or recurrence of metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC) after platinum (PLT)-based therapy (Grivas, et al.) Session Title: Poster Display - Genitourinary Tumours, Non-Prostate Poster #: 796TiP

Friday, September 18, 2020

12:01-12:06 CEST (6:01-6:06 a.m. Eastern Time)

3. Delivery and activity of SN-38 by sacituzumab govitecan in CNS Tumors (Brenner, et al.) Session Title: Mini Oral - CNS Presentation #: 373MO

Saturday, September 19, 2020

4. ASCENT: A randomized phase 3 study of sacituzumab govitecan (SG) vs treatment of physician’s choice (TPC) in patients (pts) with previously treated metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) (Bardia, et al.) Session Title: Proffered Paper 1 - Breast cancer, metastatic Session Time: 16:20-18:00 CEST Presentation #: LBA17 Presentation Time: 17:04-17:16 CEST (11:04-11:16 a.m. Eastern Time) Channel 1





5. TROPHY-U-01 cohort 1 final results: A Phase 2 study of sacituzumab govitecan (SG) in metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC) that has progressed after platinum (PLT) and checkpoint inhibitors (CPI) (Loriot, et al.) Session Title: Proffered Paper 1 - GU, non prostate Session Time: 16:20-18:00 CEST Presentation #: LBA24 Presentation Time: 17:04-17:16 CEST (11:04-11:16 a.m. Eastern Time) Channel 3

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics is a leader in next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology, committed to help transform the lives of people with hard-to-treat cancers. Our proprietary ADC platform centers on using a novel linker that does not require an enzyme to release the payload to deliver an active drug inside the tumor cell and the tumor microenvironment, thereby producing a bystander effect. Trodelvy, our lead ADC, is the first ADC the FDA has approved for the treatment of people with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer and is also the first FDA-approved anti-Trop-2 ADC. For additional information on the Company, please visit its website at https://immunomedics.com/. The information on its website does not, however, form a part of this press release.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

