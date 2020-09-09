SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group®, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG), a leading global provider of wireless chipset and voice processing solutions for converged communications, announced today the appointment of Ms. Tali Chen as its Chief Business Officer. In her expanded role, Ms. Chen will lead DSP Group’s global sales force, FAE teams and corporate marketing and will continue to report to Ofer Elyakim, DSP Group’s CEO.



Ms. Chen brings more than 15 years of executive management experience in the semiconductor industry. In her multifaceted role as Chief Marketing Officer, she transformed DSP Group’s corporate marketing and communications, reinforced key customer relationships, and proactively expanded DSP Group’s virtual reach and community support as work-from-home mandates expanded. At the same time, she re-established DSP Group’s U.S. presence, led the company’s Smart Home business development, drove its IoT strategy and won major strategic business.

“We are delighted that Tali has accepted the position of Chief Business Officer,” said Mr. Elyakim. “She is a natural leader, and we are confident that her passion, industry knowledge, and outstanding track record will enable her to have an enormous impact on our go-to-market strategy, while continuing to deepen our valuable long-term relationships with customers worldwide. Along with her other accomplishments, Ms. Chen made ULE the technology of choice for the burgeoning smart home and smart security markets, tapping into a 400 million unit market opportunity, while playing a critical role in our transformation into a leading voice, AI, and IoT technology company.”

“I am honored and excited by the opportunity to lead DSP Group’s extraordinarily knowledgeable, dedicated, and supportive sales team at a time when we, and the industry in general, are looking for new ways to reinforce current relationships and develop new ones,” said Ms. Chen. “This is an exciting time for our Company as we constantly expand our suite of solutions for the Internet of Audio Things (IoAT), engaging the market with a multitude of differentiated solutions. I look forward to meeting with our partners and customers as soon as possible, across multiple channels, to discuss their challenges and the broad portfolio of solutions we now offer for next-generation voice, audio, and AI at the edge.”

