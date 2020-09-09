TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealnet Capital Corp. (“Dealnet” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: DLS) and Simply Group Acquisition Corp. (the “Offeror”), part of the Simply Group of Companies, announce that the Offeror has commenced its offer to acquire all of Dealnet’s outstanding common shares (the “Common Shares”) for $0.16 in cash per Common Share, pursuant to a board-supported take-over bid (the “Offer”) by mailing the Offer and take-over bid circular to Dealnet shareholders (the “Shareholders”). Dealnet’s directors’ circular was mailed to Shareholders concurrently with the take-over bid circular.
The board of directors of Dealnet (the “Board”) unanimously recommends that Shareholders deposit their Common Shares under the Offer. All of Dealnet’s directors and executive officers have entered into lock-up agreements with the Offeror, pursuant to which they have agreed to, among other things, tender all of their Common Shares to the Offer.
Reasons to Accept the Offer
In making its recommendation, the Board reviewed and considered the Offer with the benefit of advice from its legal and financial advisors, including an opinion (the “Fairness Opinion”) from its financial advisor, Origin Merchant Partners (“Origin”), which is described in more detail below. As a result of the foregoing, the Board has determined that the Offer is fair, from a financial point of view, to Shareholders and in the best interests of Dealnet and the Shareholders. As described in more detail in Dealnet’s directors’ circular, the reasons for the unanimous recommendation of the Board include:
The Offer will be open for acceptance until 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on October 14, 2020 (the “Expiry Time”), unless the Offer is withdrawn, varied or extended in accordance with the terms of the Support Agreement. Shareholders wishing to accept the Offer must take action to deposit their Common Shares prior to the Expiry Time. The Offer will be open for acceptance for a period of not less than 35 days.
Successful completion of the Offer is conditional upon, amongst other things, more than 66⅔% of the Shares outstanding being validly deposited under the Offer prior to the Expiry Time (the “Minimum Tender Condition”). The full details of the Offer are contained in the Offeror’s take-over bid circular and related Offer materials. Copies of the take-over bid circular and related Offer materials, as well as Dealnet’s directors’ circular, are available on Dealnet’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
Advisors
Dealnet has engaged Goodmans LLP as its legal advisor, Origin Merchant Partners as its financial advisor and Longview Communications & Public Affairs as its strategic communications advisor in connection with the Offer.
The Offeror has engaged Stikeman Elliott LLP as its legal advisor and Raymond James Ltd. as its financial advisor in connection with the Offer. Kingsdale Advisors is acting as information agent and depository.
Information on Depositing Your Common Shares
The Offeror has retained Kingsdale Advisors to act as depositary and information agent (the “Depositary and Information Agent”) for the Offer. Shareholders can obtain copies of the take-over bid circular and related Offer materials at no charge from the Depositary and Information Agent.
For additional information, Shareholders can contact the Depositary and Information Agent toll free in North America at 1-866-851-3214 or call collect outside North America at 416-867-2272 or by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com.
About Dealnet Capital Corp.
Dealnet is the parent company of subsidiaries operating in two market segments, consumer finance and call centre. The Company operates in the consumer finance segment in Canada through EcoHome Financial Inc. (“EcoHome”) and its call centre segment under the One Contact banner (“One Contact”).
EcoHome is a specialty finance company serving the $20 billion Canadian home improvement finance market. EcoHome develops and supports consumer sales financing programs for approved dealers and distributors under agreements with original equipment manufacturers that supply a wide range of home improvement products to the retail market. Through a dealer network, EcoHome underwrites, originates, funds and services the prime quality loans and leases that homeowners need to finance the acquisition and installation of capital assets that improve the quality, comfort and safety of their homes.
One Contact offers customer support services to both EcoHome and third-party institutions across Canada and the U.S.
For additional information please visit www.sedar.com.
About Simply Group
With more than $750 million in assets acquired, Simply Group is providing consumers and businesses with financing solutions that afford them greater flexibility to improve their energy-efficiency and invest in the modernization of their residential, commercial and industrial properties and projects. Simply Group believes that its people are its greatest asset and is proud to be Great Place to Work-Certified since 2016. In 2020, Simply Group was named Best Business of the Year by the CanadianSME National Business Awards.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks, including the effects of Covid-19, and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Contact Information
|Dealnet Capital Corp.
|Brent Houlden
|Chief Executive Officer
|(905) 695-8557 ext.1145
|bhoulden@dealnetcapital.com
|Simply Group Acquisition Corp.
|Kingsdale Advisors
|Toll free: 1-866-851-3214
|Local: 416-867-2272
|contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com.
Dealnet Capital Corp.
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
