Dublin, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deep Learning Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The deep learning market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 25% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the deep learning market looks promising with opportunities in the healthcare, security, retail, automotive, manufacturing, and financial technology (fintech) sectors. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for virtual assistance for easy accessibility of services and the growing adoption of cloud-based technology.



Some of the deep learning companies profiled in this report include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, IBM, Intel, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics



Some of the features of deep learning Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include

Market size estimates: Deep learning market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Deep learning market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry and application.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry and application. Segmentation analysis: Market size by application, end use industry, offering, and region.

Market size by application, end use industry, offering, and region. Regional analysis: Deep learning market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Deep learning market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for deep learning in the deep learning market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for deep learning in the deep learning market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, deep learning in the deep learning market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, deep learning in the deep learning market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the deep learning market, by application (image recognition, signal recognition, data mining), end use industry (media and advertising, security, automotive, healthcare, retail, fintech, manufacturing and others.), offering (hardware, software, and service), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the deep learning market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the deep learning market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this deep learning market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are of the changing demands of customers in the deep learning market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the deep learning market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this deep learning market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this deep learning area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this deep learning market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Industry Background and Classifications

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2 Global Deep Learning Market Trends and Forecast

3.3 Global Deep Learning Market by Application

3.3.1 Image recognition

3.3.2 Signal recognition

3.3.3 Data mining

3.3.4 Others

3.4 Global Deep Learning Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1 Media and Advertising

3.4.2 Security

3.4.3 Automotive

3.4.4 Healthcare

3.4.5 Retail

3.4.6 Fintech (Financial Technology)

3.4.7 Manufacturing

3.4.8 Others

3.5 Global Deep Learning Market by Offering

3.5.1 Hardware

3.5.1.1 Processor

3.5.1.2 Memory

3.5.1.3 Network

3.5.2 Software

3.5.3 Service



4 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5 Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Operational Integration

5.4 Geographical Reach

5.5 Porter's Five Force Analysis



6 Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global Deep Learning Market by Application

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global Deep Learning Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global Deep Learning Market by Offering

6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for the Global Deep Learning Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Deep Learning Industry

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion in the Global Deep Learning Market

6.3.3 Certification and Licensing

6.3.4 Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures



7 Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS)

7.2 Google

7.3 IBM

7.4 Intel

7.5 Micron Technology

7.6 Microsoft

7.7 Nvidia

7.8 Qualcomm

7.9 Samsung Electronics

7.10 Sensory Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/slgwyj



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900