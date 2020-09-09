Dublin, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deep Learning Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The deep learning market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 25% from 2019 to 2024.
The future of the deep learning market looks promising with opportunities in the healthcare, security, retail, automotive, manufacturing, and financial technology (fintech) sectors. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for virtual assistance for easy accessibility of services and the growing adoption of cloud-based technology.
Some of the deep learning companies profiled in this report include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, IBM, Intel, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics
Some of the features of deep learning Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Industry Background and Classifications
2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2 Supply Chain
2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges
3 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2 Global Deep Learning Market Trends and Forecast
3.3 Global Deep Learning Market by Application
3.3.1 Image recognition
3.3.2 Signal recognition
3.3.3 Data mining
3.3.4 Others
3.4 Global Deep Learning Market by End Use Industry
3.4.1 Media and Advertising
3.4.2 Security
3.4.3 Automotive
3.4.4 Healthcare
3.4.5 Retail
3.4.6 Fintech (Financial Technology)
3.4.7 Manufacturing
3.4.8 Others
3.5 Global Deep Learning Market by Offering
3.5.1 Hardware
3.5.1.1 Processor
3.5.1.2 Memory
3.5.1.3 Network
3.5.2 Software
3.5.3 Service
4 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
5 Competitor Analysis
5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2 Market Share Analysis
5.3 Operational Integration
5.4 Geographical Reach
5.5 Porter's Five Force Analysis
6 Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global Deep Learning Market by Application
6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global Deep Learning Market by End Use Industry
6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global Deep Learning Market by Offering
6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for the Global Deep Learning Market by Region
6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Deep Learning Industry
6.3 Strategic Analysis
6.3.1 New Product Development
6.3.2 Capacity Expansion in the Global Deep Learning Market
6.3.3 Certification and Licensing
6.3.4 Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures
7 Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS)
7.2 Google
7.3 IBM
7.4 Intel
7.5 Micron Technology
7.6 Microsoft
7.7 Nvidia
7.8 Qualcomm
7.9 Samsung Electronics
7.10 Sensory Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/slgwyj
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
