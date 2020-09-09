New York, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02070091/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Environmental Monitoring Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$11.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Outdoor Environmental Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Environmental Monitoring Software Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR



In the global Environmental Monitoring Software segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 537-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

AirTest Technologies Inc.

Applied Technologies Inc.

ChemTreat

City Technology Ltd.

Coastal Environmental Systems Inc.

Danaher Corporation

E.S.I. Environmental Sensors Inc.

Hach Company

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Ocean Optics Inc.

Raytheon Company

Sensors Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Trojan Technologies

Vaisala Oyj







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02070091/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Market Outlook

Growth Stimulants in a Nutshell

Major Concerns

Growing Significance in Developing Nations

Key Growth Drivers

Legislations Drive Demand

Concerns over GHG Emissions Fuel Need for Proactive Interventions

Greenhouse Gases Largely Caused by Human Activity

Rising Incidence of Environmental Disasters Increase Uptake

Competitive Scenario

Global Competitor Market Shares

Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies Competitor

Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Agilent Technologies (USA)

AirTest Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

Applied Technologies, Inc. (USA)

City Technology, Ltd. (UK)

Coastal Environmental Systems, Inc. (USA)

Danaher Corporation (USA)

ChemTreat (USA)

Hach Company (USA)

Trojan Technologies (Canada)

E.S.I. Environmental Sensors, Inc. (Canada)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)

Northrop Grumman Corp. (USA)

Ocean Optics, Inc. (USA)

Raytheon Company (USA)

Sensors, Inc. (USA)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland)

Vaisala Oyj (Finland)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Environment Sensing and Monitoring to Emerge as Mainstream Market

Increasing Use of Environmental Sensing for Monitoring Climate

Change

IEM Critical for Addressing Climate Change

Environmental Monitoring and Biodiversity

Innovative and Greener Products: Need of the Hour

Miniaturization Penetrates into Environmental Sensors Market

Remote Environmental Monitoring - Catching the Trend

Remote Sensing of Environment - Low Cost Model of Monitoring

Integrated Environmental-Economic Information Vital for Policy

Makers

Analytics in Environment Sensing

Biosensors find Increasing Use

Improved Government Spending Drives Environmental Monitoring

Market

Chemical Sensors - High Growth Prospects on Offer

Poor Water Quality Increases Demand for Dissolved Gases Sensors

Rise in Use of Gas Sensors for Environmental Monitoring

Innovative Sensor Technology Drives Advancements in Gas

Detection Devices

MEMS Sensors Role in Automotive Applications

Pervasive Sensing Trend

Nano-Sensor Technology Demonstrate Bright Future Prospects

Extensive Use of Global Positioning Systems

Increasing Role of Remote Sensing Devices for On-Road Screening

Technological Advancements Driving Demand for Water Quality

Monitoring Equipment

Opportunities in Store in the Marine Sector

Challenging Business Environment

Complexity and Uncertainty - Major Challenges for Environmental

Monitoring

Longevity and Continuity - Important Parameters for Effective

Monitoring Program

Budget Constraints - Haunting the Monitoring Programs



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Environmental Monitoring Sensors (Product Segment)

World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Environmental Monitoring Sensors (Product Segment)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 6: Environmental Monitoring Sensors (Product Segment)

Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Outdoor Environmental Monitors (Product Segment)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Outdoor Environmental Monitors (Product Segment)

Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 9: Outdoor Environmental Monitors (Product Segment)

Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Environmental Monitoring Software (Product Segment)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Environmental Monitoring Software (Product Segment)

Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 12: Environmental Monitoring Software (Product Segment)

Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Indoor Environmental Monitors (Product Segment) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Indoor Environmental Monitors (Product Segment)

Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 15: Indoor Environmental Monitors (Product Segment)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Wearable Environmental Monitors (Product Segment)

World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Wearable Environmental Monitors (Product Segment)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 18: Wearable Environmental Monitors (Product Segment)

Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Particulate Detection (Component) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Particulate Detection (Component) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Particulate Detection (Component) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Chemical Detection (Component) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Chemical Detection (Component) Global Historic Demand

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Chemical Detection (Component) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Biological Detection (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Biological Detection (Component) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Biological Detection (Component) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 28: Temperature Sensing (Component) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Temperature Sensing (Component) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Temperature Sensing (Component) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Moisture Detection (Component) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Moisture Detection (Component) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 33: Moisture Detection (Component) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 34: Noise Measurement (Component) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Noise Measurement (Component) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 36: Noise Measurement (Component) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Continuous Monitoring (Sampling Method) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Continuous Monitoring (Sampling Method) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Continuous Monitoring (Sampling Method) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 40: Active Monitoring (Sampling Method) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 41: Active Monitoring (Sampling Method) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 42: Active Monitoring (Sampling Method) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Passive Monitoring (Sampling Method) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Passive Monitoring (Sampling Method) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 45: Passive Monitoring (Sampling Method) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 46: Intermittent Monitoring (Sampling Method) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Intermittent Monitoring (Sampling Method) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 48: Intermittent Monitoring (Sampling Method) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Air Monitoring (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Air Monitoring (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 51: Air Monitoring (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Water Monitoring (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Water Monitoring (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 54: Water Monitoring (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Soil Monitoring (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 56: Soil Monitoring (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 57: Soil Monitoring (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Noise Monitoring (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Noise Monitoring (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 60: Noise Monitoring (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies Market

Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 61: United States Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 63: United States Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 64: United States Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market in the United States by Component: A Historic Review in

US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 66: United States Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 67: United States Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Sampling Method: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market in the United States by Sampling Method: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 69: United States Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Sampling Method: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 70: United States Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in

US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 72: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 73: Canadian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Canadian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$

Million: 2012-2019



Table 75: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Canadian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Canadian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Historic Market Review by Component in US$

Million: 2012-2019



Table 78: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Canadian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Sampling Method: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Canadian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Historic Market Review by Sampling Method in US$

Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Sampling Method for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Canadian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 84: Canadian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 85: Japanese Market for Environmental Sensing and

Monitoring Technologies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: Japanese Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Japanese Market for Environmental Sensing and

Monitoring Technologies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Japanese Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 91: Japanese Market for Environmental Sensing and

Monitoring Technologies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Sampling Method for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Sampling Method for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Japanese Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Share Analysis by Sampling Method: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Japanese Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 96: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



CHINA

Table 97: Chinese Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2012-2019



Table 99: Chinese Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: Chinese Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Component:

2012-2019



Table 102: Chinese Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 103: Chinese Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Sampling

Method for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Sampling

Method: 2012-2019



Table 105: Chinese Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market by Sampling Method: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 106: Chinese Demand for Environmental Sensing and

Monitoring Technologies in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 107: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Chinese Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 109: European Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 110: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million

by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: European Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 112: European Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 113: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: European Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 115: European Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Component: 2020-2027



Table 116: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market in Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 117: European Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 118: European Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Sampling Method: 2020-2027



Table 119: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market in Europe in US$ Million by Sampling Method: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 120: European Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Sampling Method: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 121: European Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

Application: 2020-2027



Table 122: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 123: European Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 124: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: French Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2012-2019



Table 126: French Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market in France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: French Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by

Component: 2012-2019



Table 129: French Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 130: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market in France by Sampling Method: Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: French Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by

Sampling Method: 2012-2019



Table 132: French Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Share Analysis by Sampling Method: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by

Application: 2020-2027



Table 134: French Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Historic Market Review in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: French Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by

Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 136: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: German Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2012-2019



Table 138: German Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in

US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: German Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Component: 2012-2019



Table 141: German Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 142: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in

US$ Million by Sampling Method for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: German Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Sampling Method: 2012-2019



Table 144: German Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Sampling Method: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: German Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 147: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 148: Italian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2012-2019



Table 150: Italian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 151: Italian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Component:

2012-2019



Table 153: Italian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 154: Italian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Sampling

Method for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Sampling

Method: 2012-2019



Table 156: Italian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market by Sampling Method: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 157: Italian Demand for Environmental Sensing and

Monitoring Technologies in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 158: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Italian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 160: United Kingdom Market for Environmental Sensing and

Monitoring Technologies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 162: United Kingdom Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 163: United Kingdom Market for Environmental Sensing and

Monitoring Technologies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019



Table 165: United Kingdom Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 166: United Kingdom Market for Environmental Sensing and

Monitoring Technologies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Sampling Method for the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Sampling Method for the Period 2012-2019



Table 168: United Kingdom Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Share Analysis by Sampling Method: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 169: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: United Kingdom Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 171: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 172: Spanish Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Spanish Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$

Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product

Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: Spanish Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Spanish Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Historic Market Review by Component in US$

Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: Spanish Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Sampling Method: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Spanish Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Historic Market Review by Sampling Method in US$

Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Sampling Method for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 181: Spanish Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 183: Spanish Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 184: Russian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market in Russia by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 186: Russian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Russian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market in Russia by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 189: Russian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 190: Russian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Sampling Method: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market in Russia by Sampling Method: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 192: Russian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Sampling Method: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Russian Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 195: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 196: Rest of Europe Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 197: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Europe Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Rest of Europe Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Component: 2020-2027



Table 200: Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Component:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Europe Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 202: Rest of Europe Environmental Sensing and Monitoring



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02070091/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001