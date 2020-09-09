Dublin, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The augmented reality and virtual reality market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 33% from 2019 to 2024.
The future of the augmented reality and virtual reality market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer, commercial, enterprise, healthcare, aerospace & defense, and automotive industries. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for AR devices in patient care management and medical training and education, growth in retail and e-commerce, and increasing interest of tech giants in the AR market.
Some of the augmented reality and virtual reality companies profiled in this report include Google , Microsoft, Oculus VR (Facebook), Sony, Samsung Electronics, HTC, PTC, Wikitude GmbH, Magic Leap, Osterhout Design Group, and others.
Some of the features of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Technology
3.3.1 Augmented Reality Market by Technology
3.3.1.1 Marker-Based Augmented Reality
3.3.1.1.1 Passive Marker
3.3.1.1.2 Active Marker
3.3.1.2 Markerless Augmented Reality
3.3.1.2.1 Model-Based Tracking
3.3.1.2.2 Image-Based Processing
3.3.2 Virtual Reality Market by Technology
3.3.2.1 Nonimmersive
3.3.2.2 Semi-and Fully Immersive
3.4: Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Device Type
3.4.1 Augmented Reality Market by Device Type
3.4.1.1 Head-Mounted Display (HMD)
3.4.1.2 Head-Up Display (HUD)
3.4.1.3 Handheld Device
3.4.2 Virtual Reality Market by Device Type
3.4.2.1 Head-Mounted Display (HMD)
3.4.2.2 Gesture-Tracking Device
3.4.2.3 Projector and Display Wall
3.5: Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by End Use Industry
3.5.1 Augmented Reality Market, by End Use Industry
3.5.1.1 Consumer
3.5.1.1.1 Gaming
3.5.1.1.2 Sports and Entertainment
3.5.1.2 Commercial
3.5.1.3 Tourism and Sightseeing
3.5.1.4 E-Learning
3.5.1.5 Enterprise
3.5.1.6 Healthcare
3.5.1.7 Surgery
3.5.1.8 Aerospace and Defense
3.5.1.9 Energy
3.5.1.10 Automotive
3.5.1.11 Others
3.5.2 Virtual Reality Market by End Use Industry
3.5.2.1 Consumer
3.5.2.2 Commercial
3.5.2.3 Enterprise
3.5.2.4 Healthcare
4 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
5 Competitor Analysis
5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2 Market Share Analysis
5.3 Operational Integration
5.4 Geographical Reach
5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6 Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Technology
6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Device Type
6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by End Use Industry
6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Region
6.2 Emerging Trends in Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market
6.3 Strategic Analysis
6.3.1 New Product Development
6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market
6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
6.3.4 Certification and Licensing
7 Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1 Google
7.2 Microsoft
7.3 Oculus VR (Facebook)
7.4 Sony
7.5 Samsung Electronics
7.6 HTC
7.7 PTC
7.8 Wikitude GmbH
7.9 Magic Leap
7.10 Osterhout Design Group
