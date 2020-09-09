Dublin, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The augmented reality and virtual reality market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 33% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the augmented reality and virtual reality market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer, commercial, enterprise, healthcare, aerospace & defense, and automotive industries. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for AR devices in patient care management and medical training and education, growth in retail and e-commerce, and increasing interest of tech giants in the AR market.



Some of the augmented reality and virtual reality companies profiled in this report include Google , Microsoft, Oculus VR (Facebook), Sony, Samsung Electronics, HTC, PTC, Wikitude GmbH, Magic Leap, Osterhout Design Group, and others.



Some of the features of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segmentations such as by technology, device type, end use industry, and region.

Regional analysis: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the augmented reality and virtual reality market by augmented reality technology (marker-based augmented reality and marker less augmented reality) virtual reality market, technology (non immersive and semi- and fully immersive), augmented reality and virtual reality market, augmented reality market by device type (head-mounted display (HMD), head-up display (HUD), handheld device), end use industry (consumer, commercial, enterprise, healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automotive), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World )?

Q.2 which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 what are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market?

Q.6 what are emerging trends in this Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 what are some changing demands of customers in the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market?

Q.8 what are the new developments in the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 who are the major players in this Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 what are some of the competitive products and processes in this Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Technology

3.3.1 Augmented Reality Market by Technology

3.3.1.1 Marker-Based Augmented Reality

3.3.1.1.1 Passive Marker

3.3.1.1.2 Active Marker

3.3.1.2 Markerless Augmented Reality

3.3.1.2.1 Model-Based Tracking

3.3.1.2.2 Image-Based Processing

3.3.2 Virtual Reality Market by Technology

3.3.2.1 Nonimmersive

3.3.2.2 Semi-and Fully Immersive

3.4: Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Device Type

3.4.1 Augmented Reality Market by Device Type

3.4.1.1 Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

3.4.1.2 Head-Up Display (HUD)

3.4.1.3 Handheld Device

3.4.2 Virtual Reality Market by Device Type

3.4.2.1 Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

3.4.2.2 Gesture-Tracking Device

3.4.2.3 Projector and Display Wall

3.5: Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by End Use Industry

3.5.1 Augmented Reality Market, by End Use Industry

3.5.1.1 Consumer

3.5.1.1.1 Gaming

3.5.1.1.2 Sports and Entertainment

3.5.1.2 Commercial

3.5.1.3 Tourism and Sightseeing

3.5.1.4 E-Learning

3.5.1.5 Enterprise

3.5.1.6 Healthcare

3.5.1.7 Surgery

3.5.1.8 Aerospace and Defense

3.5.1.9 Energy

3.5.1.10 Automotive

3.5.1.11 Others

3.5.2 Virtual Reality Market by End Use Industry

3.5.2.1 Consumer

3.5.2.2 Commercial

3.5.2.3 Enterprise

3.5.2.4 Healthcare



4 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5 Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Operational Integration

5.4 Geographical Reach

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Technology

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Device Type

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by End Use Industry

6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing



7 Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 Google

7.2 Microsoft

7.3 Oculus VR (Facebook)

7.4 Sony

7.5 Samsung Electronics

7.6 HTC

7.7 PTC

7.8 Wikitude GmbH

7.9 Magic Leap

7.10 Osterhout Design Group



