The Hazardous Location LED Lighting Market was valued at USD 387.1 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 636.6 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.86%, during the period of 2020 - 2025.
Factors such as the regulatory standards promoting the use of LED lightings and worker safety in hazardous locations, regulations that demand the usage halt of mercury vapor ballasts and metal halide activated lighting, demand for cost-effective lighting solutions, high service life, replacement of traditional lighting systems with LEDs are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
With the introduction of new solutions to illuminate the work area, players in the market are finding exciting opportunities for growth. For instance, Emerson introduced Appleton Rigmaster LED Linear Luminaire,' a new solution to quickly and safely illuminate land-based drilling rigs, for the oil and gas industry, in May 2019. This solution is expected to streamline the cumbersome and time-consuming task of installing and maintaining bright, energy-efficient lighting in hazardous areas on drilling rigs.
Further, industries dealing with the processing of delicate particulate matter, fireworks, etc. and require maximum safety are deploying LED Lights for hazardous locations. This is expected to provide the market with growth opportunities in the future.
With the introduction of reforms and initiatives such as the Energy Star Program, the United States has been at the forefront of LED adoption. The program mandates the lighting applications to adhere to industry standards such as IEC, NEC, and test procedures.
Amidst the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the market is witnessing halting of production and disruption in the supply chain, leading to weakened growth of industrial output and the decline of light-manufacturing output across significant manufacturing hubs. Chemical industries are affected globally, leading to increased prices of LED lighting. For instance, Lumileds in April 2020, announced the increased prices for LED lights by 4% starting mid-April 2020 and attributed the same as a measure to offset costs it incurred during the coronavirus pandemic.
Rising Demand for Cost-effective and Energy-efficient LED Lighting Solutions will Drive the Market Growth
North America to Account for Largest Share
The hazardous location LED lighting market is fragmented owing to the presence of several players in the market that are investing in R&D and innovating new products in the lighting industry. Key players in the market are DCD Technologies ME FZCO, Nemalux Inc., Luceco Middle East FZCO, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Industry Policies
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET DYNAMICS
6.1 Market Drivers
6.1.1 Regulations Promoting Proper Lighting for Worker Safety in Hazardous Locations
6.1.2 Rising Demand for Cost-effective and Energy-efficient LED Lighting Solutions
6.2 Market Challenges
6.2.1 High Cost of Replacement of Conventional Lamp to LED Lighting Solutions
6.3 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Industry
7 MARKET SEGMENTATION
7.1 Class
7.1.1 Class I
7.1.2 Class II
7.1.3 Class III
7.2 Device Type
7.2.1 Zone 0
7.2.2 Zone 20
7.2.3 Zone 1
7.2.4 Zone 21
7.2.5 Zone 2
7.2.6 Zone 22
7.3 End-User Industry
7.3.1 Oil & Gas
7.3.2 Petrochemical
7.3.3 Industrial
7.3.4 Power Generation
7.3.5 Pharmaceutical
7.3.6 Processing
7.3.7 Other End-user Industries
7.4 Geography
7.4.1 North America
7.4.2 Europe
7.4.3 Asia-Pacific
7.4.4 Latin America
7.4.5 Middle-East and Africa
8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8.1 Company Profiles
8.1.1 DCD Technologies ME FZCO
8.1.2 Nemalux Inc.
8.1.3 Luceco Middle East FZCO
8.1.4 WAROM Technology MENA FZCO
8.1.5 Shenzhen CESP Co., Ltd
8.1.6 PROLUX International FZ LLC
8.1.7 Munira Lighting (AL Hatimi Trading FZE)
8.1.8 Emerson FZE (Emerson electric co.)
8.1.9 ABB Installation Products Inc.
8.1.10 R.Stahl Limited
8.1.11 Digital Lumens Inc. (OSRAM)
8.1.12 Eaton Corporation
8.1.13 Dialight PLC
8.1.14 Technology Co., Ltd.
8.1.15 Larson Electronics
8.1.16 GE Current
8.1.17 Hubbell Limited
8.1.18 Hilclare Lighting
8.1.19 Raytec Ltd.
8.1.20 SA Equip
8.1.21 Glamox UK
8.1.22 IKIO LED Lighting
8.1.23 Azz Inc
8.1.24 Worksite Lighting LLC
9 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
10 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
