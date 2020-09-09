WASHINGTON, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Rick Arrowsmith as a Senior Managing Director in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment, adding to the depth of the firm’s healthcare restructuring offering.



Mr. Arrowsmith specializes in turnaround and restructuring advisory, with a focus on sub-acute care, senior living, laboratory companies, medical equipment and life sciences. Based in Washington, D.C., he brings nearly 25 years of creditor workout experience and will work with the global FTI Consulting platform to advise clients in the healthcare sector as they navigate restructuring situations.

“Rick is a leading restructuring specialist in the healthcare industry,” said Timothy Dragelin, a Senior Managing Director and Co-Leader of Healthcare Restructuring Services within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting. “We continue to invest in our healthcare restructuring capabilities, and Rick’s experience and knowledge of the sector significantly enhances the deep bench of talent we have available to clients in distress.”

Mr. Arrowsmith most recently served as the restructuring advisor to LVI Intermediate Holdings Inc., the largest U.S.-based LASIK surgery provider. Previous experience includes serving as chief restructuring officer and liquidating trustee through the Chapter 11 process of a Virginia-based health diagnostics laboratory, being appointed as receiver for a Florida-based behavioral health provider, and leading the restructuring efforts for portfolios of nursing homes and assisted-living facilities across the United States. He also worked extensively with stressed GE Capital borrowers in the equipment and life sciences sectors.

“The Healthcare Restructuring Services team, the broader Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment and the multidisciplinary offerings at FTI Consulting will enable Rick to provide end-to-end solutions for his clients, as well as all constituents in healthcare as they respond to pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic and economic fallout, along with the market forces that adversely impacted the sector before the current crisis,” said Chad Shandler, Co-Leader of Healthcare Restructuring Services at FTI Consulting.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Arrowsmith said, “The restructuring talent at FTI Consulting combined with the business transformation practice and its operational and compliance expertise, economic and policy knowledge and strategic communications capabilities provides healthcare clients with holistic solutions that are unmatched. I am excited to collaborate with these leading experts to help clients meet and anticipate the challenges they face now and in the future.”

Mr. Arrowsmith previously worked in the healthcare industry group of a global professional services firm. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President at Hudson Americas, an affiliate of Lone Star Funds, where he managed an asset recovery team and oversaw the portfolio of loan assets operating in bankruptcy. He also spent 12 years with GE Capital Healthcare Financial Services, which included client work in dental, managed care, senior living, skilled nursing and other sub-acute platforms, as well as many commercial real estate and equipment-leasing portfolios.

