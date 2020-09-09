FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it has appointed Geoff Scott to its board of directors, effective September 2, 2020. The Company also announced John Schneider, who has served on the Aehr Test Systems board since 2014, has resigned for personal reasons effective September 2, 2020. The number of Aehr Test board members remains at six.



"Geoff brings a background of both corporate finance and Board level engagement. As an investor in emerging high growth companies, his experience will be a valuable addition as we continue to focus on the many expanding opportunities for the Company. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank John for more than 5 years of service, support and belief in Aehr Test Systems including participation in our common stock offerings," said Gayn Erickson, president and CEO.

Mr. Scott came up through the corporate finance divisions of both Chase Manhattan Bank, now JP Morgan Chase, and Merrill Lynch. For the last 25 years, he has been President of Scott Asset Management, whose clients invest primarily in small cap but industry leading companies. He was a participant in two of Aehr Test's private placements and continues to be a substantial shareholder. He graduated from Dartmouth College with Degrees in Political Science and Economics.

About Aehr Test Systems

