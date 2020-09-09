Indianapolis, Ind., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COVID-19 has led to many changes in daily life and routine, which can be especially challenging for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Beyond keeping children safe and in essential therapy, Hopebridge Autism Therapy Networks is working to combat one of the top coronavirus-related concerns from parents: successful mask-wearing for children.
From sensory sensitivities and fear of change to communication challenges and discomfort seeing others wear masks, several factors can make face-coverings difficult for children on the spectrum. At Hopebridge, for parents asking for assistance with adding mask-wearing into their child’s plan of care, therapists approach it like they do other functional living skills. With proper time and support from applied behavior analysis (ABA therapy) strategies, kids are able to work through face mask-related challenges as they would any other goal. Additional support from occupational therapy can help children with activities like the physical task of putting on and taking off masks and de-sensitizing children with heightened sensory sensitivities around mask-wearing.
“In the face of COVID-19, we want to ensure children have the correct tools and instruction to successfully adapt to new safety requirements,” said Hopebridge Chief Clinical Officer Kim Strunk. “Not only for their own health but also for the safety of their families, friends and the local community.”
Since many establishments and schools will continue to require masks for the near future, Hopebridge’s team of Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBA) designed tips for parents as they embark on this new task with their children.
10 Tips for Teaching a Child with Autism to Wear a Face Mask
Stephanie Shrock, a Board Certified Behavioral Analysts (BCBA) with Hopebridge, recently experienced the success of these tips first-hand.
“I recently worked with a child to build mask tolerance. We started helping the child be comfortable with wearing the mask for just 10 seconds at a time and then went up from there,” said Hopebridge BCBA Stephanie Shrock. “At a recent wellness check-up, the child was able to wear a mask for the entire appointment, which is especially exciting as he prepares to transition back to school and needs to wear a face-covering for an extended duration of time.”
For more information on how to deal with the challenges surrounding COVID-19 and other ASD-related topics, visit Hopebridge’s curated list of online resources for autism families.
For families in need of a diagnostic evaluation or therapy services, please visit hopebridge.com/contact to arrange an appointment. A complete list of Hopebridge centers around the United States can be found at hopebridge.com/centers.
About Hopebridge
Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech and feeding therapies for children touched by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory challenges. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where they can receive the care, support and hope they deserve.
More than a decade later, Hopebridge continues to open state-of-the-art autism therapy centers in new communities to reach patients and families who need services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Hopebridge operates in six states; Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, with additional states planned in 2020.
