Indianapolis, Ind., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COVID-19 has led to many changes in daily life and routine, which can be especially challenging for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Beyond keeping children safe and in essential therapy, Hopebridge Autism Therapy Networks is working to combat one of the top coronavirus-related concerns from parents: successful mask-wearing for children.

From sensory sensitivities and fear of change to communication challenges and discomfort seeing others wear masks, several factors can make face-coverings difficult for children on the spectrum. At Hopebridge, for parents asking for assistance with adding mask-wearing into their child’s plan of care, therapists approach it like they do other functional living skills. With proper time and support from applied behavior analysis (ABA therapy) strategies, kids are able to work through face mask-related challenges as they would any other goal. Additional support from occupational therapy can help children with activities like the physical task of putting on and taking off masks and de-sensitizing children with heightened sensory sensitivities around mask-wearing.

“In the face of COVID-19, we want to ensure children have the correct tools and instruction to successfully adapt to new safety requirements,” said Hopebridge Chief Clinical Officer Kim Strunk. “Not only for their own health but also for the safety of their families, friends and the local community.”

Since many establishments and schools will continue to require masks for the near future, Hopebridge’s team of Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBA) designed tips for parents as they embark on this new task with their children.

10 Tips for Teaching a Child with Autism to Wear a Face Mask

Approach mask-wearing as a series of goals.

The goal of the first introduction should be to make the experience pleasant, if not entirely successful. Hopebridge representatives recommend the parent should work with the child’s autism therapy team when introducing mask-wearing. Explain why masks are important.

COVID-19 is not the easiest topic to discuss with children, but talking to them can ease their anxieties around the new tasks. How parents should approach this conversation is dependent upon the child’s developmental age and understanding. Normalize wearing a mask by modeling it.

The more children see someone wearing a mask, the more comfortable they will become with it. Parents and siblings should show off their masks in front of the child. Give the child choices.

Increasing independence is one of the main goals behind ABA therapy. In an effort to decrease the stress around wearing a mask, Hopebridge recommends the parent to give the child some control in the process. This could be as simple as letting the child choose the print or fabric for the mask.

Make masks available.

Keep face-coverings out in a visible place for the child to see.

Build tolerance for face-coverings at home.

This is a process that parents should personalize to their child’s comfort and needs. Parents can start by asking them to simply hold the mask. When ready, have them touch their face with the mask without putting it on to see how it feels against their skin. After practicing this step a few times, try hanging it around one ear. Eventually, parents can work with them to place it over both ears, including covering their mouth and nose. They can take it off right away if they wish, but slowly increase the amount of wear time with support from a visual timer. This process may take days or even weeks. Use reinforcers.

Various forms of reinforcement are beneficial during practice and real-life use. A therapy provider can help implement them in an effective manner that creates a change in behavior. Examples include allowing a child to use a video device while wearing the mask, which can provide a distraction to increase the duration of wear. Make cue cards.

Some children benefit from visual cues. Take a photo of the child wearing a mask that can serve as a cue card that will let them know when it is time to wear it. Plan a short and easy trip out of the house.

Going to a busy, over-stimulating restaurant or store is not the best way to test out a mask for children with autism. The first attempt should take place somewhere quiet and less stressful, such as a walk around a calm farmer’s market or a socially distanced visit with grandparents. Practice wearing masks frequently.

It is important to continue the practice daily. The more familiar a child becomes with wearing a mask, the easier it will be for them to wear it correctly while out and about.

Stephanie Shrock, a Board Certified Behavioral Analysts (BCBA) with Hopebridge, recently experienced the success of these tips first-hand.

“I recently worked with a child to build mask tolerance. We started helping the child be comfortable with wearing the mask for just 10 seconds at a time and then went up from there,” said Hopebridge BCBA Stephanie Shrock. “At a recent wellness check-up, the child was able to wear a mask for the entire appointment, which is especially exciting as he prepares to transition back to school and needs to wear a face-covering for an extended duration of time.”

For more information on how to deal with the challenges surrounding COVID-19 and other ASD-related topics, visit Hopebridge’s curated list of online resources for autism families.

For families in need of a diagnostic evaluation or therapy services, please visit hopebridge.com/contact to arrange an appointment. A complete list of Hopebridge centers around the United States can be found at hopebridge.com/centers.

About Hopebridge

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech and feeding therapies for children touched by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory challenges. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where they can receive the care, support and hope they deserve.

More than a decade later, Hopebridge continues to open state-of-the-art autism therapy centers in new communities to reach patients and families who need services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Hopebridge operates in six states; Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, with additional states planned in 2020.

