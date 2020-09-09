SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, today announced that William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and the Aptose management team will participate at the upcoming conferences in September 2020:

H. C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Monday, September 14, 2020 Time: 2:30 PM EDT Format: Virtual - Presentation Webcast: Link

Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference



Date: Thursday, September 17, 2020 Time: 10:00 AM EDT Format: Virtual – Fireside Chat Webcast: Link

The audio webcasts can also be accessed through the Aptose website at www.aptose.com and will be archived shortly after the live events.

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage investigational products for hematologic malignancies: CG-806, an oral, first-in-class mutation-agnostic FLT3/BTK kinase inhibitor, is in a Phase 1 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies, and has received an IND allowance to conduct a separate Phase 1 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); APTO-253, the only clinical stage agent that directly targets the MYC oncogene and suppresses its expression, is in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). For further information, please visit www.aptose.com

For further information, please contact:

Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Greg Chow

Executive Vice President, CFO

650-718-5028

gchow@aptose.com

SMP Communications

Susan Pietropaolo

201-923-2049

susan@smpcommunications.com

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Dan Ferry, Managing Director

617-535-7746

Daniel@LifeSciAdvisors.com