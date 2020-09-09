Rekor Go is a mobile application that will bring the power of accurate Automatic License Plate Recognition to commercial users in a broad array of markets later this fall. The app processes both still photos and streaming video and permits both stationary users and users in motion to capture and identify plates.

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc., (REKR) (“Rekor”) (the “Company”) a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions, today announced Rekor Go , a mobile application that will bring the power of accurate Automatic License Plate Recognition (APLR) to commercial users in a broad array of markets later this fall.



The app will improve the accuracy and efficiency of many business operations by enabling a cell phone camera to be used as a handheld ALPR tool, capturing images and recognizing license plates and vehicles. The app processes both still photos and streaming video and permits both stationary users and users in motion to capture and identify plates. The app will be added to Rekor’s ecommerce platform which currently has a suite of four products with customers in 56 countries.

Rekor Go analyzes still images and video in real-time, comparing identified plates to those on user-uploaded lists and issuing an alert when a plate of interest is detected. The application comes with an optional companion site that allows users to bulk upload “whitelists” and “blacklists” for permitted or not-permitted license plates into the system, as well as download reports.

“Rekor Go is the most advanced application of its kind, bringing our industry leading vehicle recognition capabilities into the hands of many businesses and organizations that can use it strategically to further their opportunities,” said Robert Berman, president and CEO, Rekor. “Rekor Go can help schools make student pick-up lines frictionless and more secure, facilitate parking supervision for homeowners’ associations and help streamline event parking management. Making this technology accessible and affordable for such a side array of businesses and organizations sets Rekor apart.”

Other anticipated use cases include, but are not limited to: alerting campus safety officers to prohibited vehicles entering campus, identifying recently fired employees or non-custodial parents; notifying event staff of a VIP arrival; validating vehicles that are parked in restricted access lots and many, many more.

Available to both iOS and Android users, Rekor Go is expected to be available for purchase and download in late October. The affordable monthly subscription price of the application includes access to the companion site, and cloud data and image storage for 30 days.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.



Rekor (Nasdaq: REKR) is a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions. Rekor provides commercial and government customers with actionable, real-time vehicle recognition data to enable informed decisions to be made faster and provide better outcomes. Rekor is transforming industries like Public Safety, Customer Experience and Smart Cities in more than 70 countries across the globe with smarter, quicker, cost-competitive vehicle recognition solutions for security, revenue discovery and recovery, public safety, electronic toll collection, brand loyalty, parking operations, logistics, and traffic management. We use the power of artificial intelligence to analyze video streams and transform them into AI-driven decisions by our clients. Our machine learning software can turn most IP cameras into highly accurate and affordable vehicle recognition devices used to help protect lives, increase brand loyalty and enhance operations and logistics, without the need to install expensive new infrastructure. We make what was once considered impossible, possible. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekor.ai.

