I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Air Filters and Filtration Equipment
Composition of the Air We Inhale by Component (in %)
Classification of Air Filters Based on Filtration Capacity
Classification of Air Filters Based on Filter Media
Classification of Air Filters Based on Form Factor & Functionality
Operating Characteristics of Air Filters
Air Filters and Filtration Equipment: Current Market Scenario
and Outlook
Product Segment Analysis
Mechanical Air Filters: Largest Product Category
HEPA Air Filters Accelerate Overall Growth in Mechanical Air
Filters Vertical
Gas-phase Air Filters Assume Importance
Electronic Air Filters Make a Cut
While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
World Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market by Region:
(2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed
and Developing Regions
Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia-
Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, Africa, USA, Europe,
Canada, and Japan
Stable Economic Scenario Poised to Improve Prospects for Air
Filtration Equipment
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates (in %) by
Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
A Note on Leading Players in the Air Filtration Equipment Market
Mergers & Acquisitions and Geographic Expansions: The Current Norm
Major Competitive Factors in the Marketplace
Dispersion of Knowledge: An Important Competitive Variable
Recent Market Activity
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3M Company (USA)
A.L.Filter (Israel)
AAF Flanders (USA)
Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland)
Airex Filter Corporation (USA)
AIRTECH Japan Ltd. (Japan)
Atlas Copco AB (Sweden)
Blueair AB (Sweden)
Camfil Group (Sweden)
Cummins, Inc. (USA)
Parker-Hannifin Corporation (USA)
Donaldson Co., Inc. (USA)
Dust Free(R) Inc. (USA)
Filtration Group Inc. (USA)
Purafil Inc. (USA)
Filtration Systems Products Inc. (USA)
Freudenberg Group (Germany)
Freudenberg Filtration Technologies (Germany)
GVS Group (Italy)
Lydall Inc. (USA)
Koch Filter Corporation (USA)
Mann+Hummel Group (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Alarming Rise in Air Pollution Levels Worldwide and the Urgent
Need to Improve Air Quality: Foundation for Market Growth
Major Indoor Pollutants and their Impact on Health: Brief
Details of Pollutant, Source, and Impact on Health
Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by Health
Condition (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Deaths for ALRI,
COPD, Ischemic Heart Disease, Lung Cancer, and Stroke
Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion Metric Tons):
2010-2019
Countries with the Highest Carbon Emissions Worldwide (2020E):
Percentage Breakdown for China, US, India, Russia, Japan, and
Others
Air Pollution Levels (PM10 ug/m3) for Major Countries Worldwide
Rising Incidence of Asthma and Air Borne Allergies Provide the
Perfect Platform for Market Expansion
Key WHO Facts on Asthma
Global Asthma Facts by American Academy of Allergy Asthma &
Immunology (AAAAI)
Growing Emphasis on Maintaining Ambient Indoor Air Quality
Augurs Well
Industrial Sector: Largest Revenue Contributor
Rising Emphasis on Air Quality in Commercial Environments
Underpins Revenue Growth
Residential Buildings: The New Growth Vertical
Whole House Air Cleaning Systems Gather Steam
HVAC Air Filters Gain Traction amid Rising Infrastructure
Spending and Growing Deployments of Air Conditioning Units
Infrastructure Projects on Growth Trajectory Worldwide
World Construction Industry Size (in US$ Trillion) for the
Years 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025
Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and
Sector (2016-2025)
Major Construction Markets Worldwide (2005, 2010, 2015, 2020,
2025, and 2030): Market Size ($ Billion) for China, India,
Indonesia, Japan, USA, and Western Europe
Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a Percentage of
GDP) by Sector for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040
Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a Percentage of
GDP) by Region for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040
A Note on Current State of Air Conditioners Industry
Global Sales of Air Conditioning Systems in Million Units for
Years 2016, 2018 & 2020
Growing Prominence of Cleaner Air in Achieving Higher Vehicle
Performance Drives Demand for Automotive Air Filters
Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities in the
OEM Market
Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by
Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
Aging Vehicles & Increasing Passenger Car Density Signals
Opportunities in the Aftermarket
Average Age (In Years) of Passenger Cars and Light Trucks in
the US in the Year 2010, 2014 & 2018
Average Age (In Years) of Cars in the EU (2018): Breakdown by
Country
Cabin Air Filters Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for
Automotive Air Filters
Persistent Need to Prevent Uncontrolled Airborne Contamination
in Food & Beverage Processing Plants Boosts Prospects
Robust Power Generation Activity Benefits Demand for Gas
Turbine Inlet Air Filters
Coalescer/Pre-filters and EPA filters: Major Components in
Designing Intake Filters for Gas Turbines
Global Gas Turbine Inlet Filter Market by Region (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Americas, Asia, Europe
and Africa
Relevancy of Air Quality in Nuclear Power Plants Bodes Well
Expanding Applications in Cleanrooms that Require Acute Control
of Air Quality Benefit Market Prospects
Steady Growth in Electrical & Electronics Manufacturing Lends
Traction to Market Demand
Novel Opportunities in Healthcare Sector
Paper Filters Market Grows Amid Rising Competition from Non-
Woven Fabric Media
Fabric Filters Market Driven by Stringent Particulate Matter:
( PM) Emission Norms
Fabric Filter Media to Gain Upper Hand over Paper Filters
Electrostatic Air Filters: Multiple Benefits Drive Healthy
Growth in Demand
Washable and Re-usable Air Filters Rise in Prominence
Cartridge Air Filters: New Filter Media Comes to the Fore to
Spur Demand
Technology Advancements & Innovations Spur Demand for Air
Filtration Equipment
Filter Media Advancements Improve Overall Capabilities of Air
Filtration Equipment
Synteq(R) Filter Media and PowerCore(R) Dust Collection Technology
NanoWave(TM): A Synthetic Media Alternative to Glass
Membrane-based Air Filtration Media: A Promising Development
Nanofiber Technology Revolutionizes Filters and Components
Development
Nylon Nanofiber-based Fabric for Filters
A Review of Select Recent Innovations in the Air Filtration
Equipment Domain
EXALIFE and VarioPleat for Commercial Vehicles with Space
Constraints
The HVAC Load Reduction (HLR) Solution
UD+ Coalescing Compressed Air Filters
HemiPleat(R) FR Carbon Dust Collector with Conductive and Flame
Retardant Features
Capaceon(TM) and Nanoweb(R) for Finer Separation with Reduced
Energy Consumption
OptiAir(TM) and Fleetguard Direct Flow Technologies
Dual Filtration System for Filtering Formaldehyde
Ford’s Novel Auto Air Filter to Eliminate 99% Pollen, Odor, and
Gaseous Pollutions
Regulatory Environment Paves Way for Wider Uptake of Air
Filtration Equipment
Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)
ASHRAE IAQ Standards
Laws for IAQ Improvement in Schools
Criteria for Improved IAQ
Types of Contaminants Present in Indoor Air and their
Acceptable Levels
ENERGY STAR Indoor Air Package
A Note on Standards for Measuring Filtration Efficiency
Favorable Demographic and Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen
Market Prospects
Growing Population & Urban Sprawl
World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020
& 2050
Aging Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver
Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million
by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
Rising Living Standards & Disposable Incomes
Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Segment
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future
Success of the Market
Stiff Competition from Existing Air Cleaning Technologies
Various Air Cleaning Technologies & their Limitations
Need for Improved Capabilities to Capture Nano-size Particles
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical Filters
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Mechanical Filters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical Filters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Gas Phase Filters
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Gas Phase Filters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Gas Phase Filters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronic
Filters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Electronic Filters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Filters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
The United States: Largest Market for Air Filtration Products
An Overview of the HVAC Air Filters Market
Recovering Automobile Production Supports Market Growth for
Cabin Air Filters
Health Concerns Fuel Cabin Air Filter Sales
Automobiles Production (Million Units) in the United States:
2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, and 2019E
US Automotive Air Filter Market by Category (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Aftermarket and OEM
US Automotive Air Filter Market by Market Segment (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial Vehicles,
Passenger Cars and Two Wheelers
US Automotive Air Filter Market by Application (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cabin Air Filters and
Intake Air Filters
Growing Awareness of Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Triggers
Stringent Regulations
US Industrial Air Filtration Market (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales by Product Type
Top Polluted Cities in the United States by PM2.5 Level (in ug
/m3) (2018)
Regulations Drive Demand Growth for High Value Products
High Rate of Infectious Diseases Propel Demand for HEPA Vacuum
Filters
Market Analytics
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters,
Gas Phase Filters and Electronic Filters - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration
Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase
Filters and Electronic Filters Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase Filters and
Electronic Filters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration
Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters,
Gas Phase Filters and Electronic Filters - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration
Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase
Filters and Electronic Filters Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase Filters and
Electronic Filters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration
Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters,
Gas Phase Filters and Electronic Filters - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration
Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase
Filters and Electronic Filters Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase Filters and
Electronic Filters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration
Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
Stringent Government Standards on Air Pollution Control:
A Strong Growth Driver
Most Polluted Cities in China by PM 2.5 Level (in ug/m3) (2018)
China: The Leading Producer and Consumer of Internal Combustion
Engine Air Filters Worldwide
Chinese Automotive Air Filter Market by Application (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cabin and Intake Air
Filters
The ’Cleaner Indoors’ Approach Promotes Market Demand
Market Analytics
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters,
Gas Phase Filters and Electronic Filters - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: China Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration
Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase
Filters and Electronic Filters Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase Filters and
Electronic Filters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: China Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration
Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Growing Demand for Cabin Air Filters Drives Market Expansion
Spiraling Air Pollution & Emission Levels Drive Steady Market
Demand in the Near Term
Car Filter Production: Intensely Competitive
Demand from High-Tech Manufacturing Benefit Prospects for
Industrial Air Filtration Equipment
Germany: The Largest Air Pollution Control Market in Europe
Europe’s EN779:2011 to Drive Product Enhancement
Stringent Atmospheric Purity Level Regulations Drive Demand in
the Food Processing Application
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration
Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters,
Gas Phase Filters and Electronic Filters - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration
Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase
Filters and Electronic Filters Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase Filters and
Electronic Filters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration
Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters,
Gas Phase Filters and Electronic Filters - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: France Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration
Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase
Filters and Electronic Filters Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase Filters and
Electronic Filters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: France Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration
Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters,
Gas Phase Filters and Electronic Filters - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters,
Gas Phase Filters and Electronic Filters Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase Filters and
Electronic Filters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters,
Gas Phase Filters and Electronic Filters - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration
Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase
Filters and Electronic Filters Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase Filters and
Electronic Filters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration
Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
The BRC/BCAS Food Grade Compressed Air Code of Practice
Advanced Air Filters: An Economical Solution for Elimination of
Contaminants in the Food Processing Industry
Market Analytics
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters,
Gas Phase Filters and Electronic Filters - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration
Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase
Filters and Electronic Filters Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and Filtration
Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase Filters and Electronic
Filters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration
Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and Filtration
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters,
Gas Phase Filters and Electronic Filters - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration
Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase
Filters and Electronic Filters Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase Filters and
Electronic Filters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration
Equipment by Application - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters,
Gas Phase Filters and Electronic Filters - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Air Filters and Filtration
Equipment by Product Segment - Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase
Filters and Electronic Filters Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Air Filters and
Filtration Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Mechanical Filters, Gas Phase Filters and
Electronic Filters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Air Filters and
