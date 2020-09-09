SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks , whose mission is to power connection and empower change, today announced it is sponsoring the new documentary BLACK BOYS , an NBC Peacock Original film available for streaming on September 10, that celebrates the full humanity of Black men and boys in America.



The recent events involving George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Jacob Blake and others have sharpened the spotlight on racial injustice. Juniper strives to catalyze meaningful conversations about, and ultimately change, the systemic racism that plagues society by supporting powerful initiatives like BLACK BOYS. The film, executive produced by activist and two-time NFL Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins, and written and directed by Sonia Lowman, explores the emotional landscape of those experiencing racism in America through intimate conversations and stories around education, criminal justice and sports.

“At Juniper Networks, we always have and always will stand for unity and compassion. It is for this reason that we must stand together and work harder than ever to ensure that we are all given the same opportunities and that we all have a voice and are all heard. Our future, as well as our children’s and generations upon generations after, depend on it,” said Rami Rahim, CEO, Juniper Networks. “The film BLACK BOYS conscientiously articulates and demonstrates just how difficult it is to grow up as a Black boy in this country and the lack of resources that exist to change the system. We have so much more work to do as a society and, ultimately, all of us must commit to being part of the solution. I truly hope this film strikes a chord and invokes lasting, meaningful change with as many people as possible.”

"For BLACK BOYS to generate as many views as possible, to convert those views to as many conversations as possible and to transform those conversations to real action and opportunities, industry partners like Juniper Networks are not just 'nice-to-haves’; they're essential to systemic change,” said Sonia Lowman, director and producer, BLACK BOYS. “We couldn't be more grateful for Juniper's support and look forward to engaging with them."

In addition to promoting BLACK BOYS, Juniper has also been reevaluating hiring, promotion and retention practices by examining the systemic and behavioral changes it needs to make to increase diversity in candidates and leadership roles and overall belonging and inclusion of its employees. For more information, visit the Juniper website.

BLACK BOYS will premiere free of charge starting Sept. 10 as a Peacock Original on NBC’s streaming platform. BLACK BOYS is produced by Never Whisper Justice in association with Listen Up Media and The Nation of Artists. For more information, visit www.blackboysfilm.com.

