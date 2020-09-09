NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starton Therapeutics Inc. (“Starton” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company powering continuous delivery of approved drugs in novel indications, announced today the appointment of Dr. Kenneth Anderson and Dr. Asher Chanan-Khan to its Board of Directors subject to shareholder approval.



“Drs. Anderson and Chanan-Khan are world leading scientists in hematology. They represent a strong addition to our Board of Directors and will help us achieve our goal of improving patient lives,” said Pedro Lichtinger, Chairman and CEO. “Their success in bringing revolutionary products to patients with multiple myeloma (MM) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) enhances the scientific and strategic depth of our Board. We look forward to their guidance and leadership.”

Tasked with leading the CLL strategy of the Company, Dr. Chanan-Khan said, “Lenalidomide has proven to be safe and effective in several CLL settings but to date is not indicated in this important disease – which I consider a real tragedy for CLL patients. Starton’s novel continuous delivery concept provides us with the opportunity to bring the first immunomodulatory drug to CLL patients.”

Tasked with leading the MM strategy of the Company, Dr. Anderson said, “Although Revlimid is the standard of care product in multiple myeloma, many patients do not obtain the full benefit of lenalidomide orally due to dose reductions, interruptions, and discontinuation.”

Starton’s hematology portfolio will be led by Dr. Mohamad Hussein, a current member of Starton’s Board and former Corporate Vice President: Global Lead, Multiple Myeloma at Celgene Corporation.

Dr. Anderson is Kraft Family Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School as well as Director of the Lebow Institute for Myeloma Therapeutics and Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. He has over four decades of experience researching multiple myeloma in both laboratory and clinical settings. Dr. Anderson is the recipient of several awards including the International Myeloma Foundation Robert A. Kyle Lifetime Achievement Award; the American Association for Cancer Research Joseph H. Burchenal Award, the American Society of Hematology William Dameshek Prize, and the American Society of Clinical Oncology David A. Karnofsky Award. He is a member of the Institute of Medicine of the National Academy of Sciences, and has served as President of the International Myeloma Society and the American Society of Hematology.

Dr. Chanan-Khan is a Professor of Medicine and Co-Chairman of the Hematologic Malignancies Program at the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center Jacksonville. He is a Board certified hematologist who has been engaged in the development of novel therapeutics and laboratory research in CLL for over two decades. Dr. Chanan-Khan has actively contributed to bringing various leading therapeutics to patients, including the study of lenalidomide as a treatment option in CLL.

About Starton Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming standard of care therapeutics. Starton uses proven continuous delivery technology with proprietary drivers to obtain new indications or develop on-label superiority for patients with hematological malignancies. To learn more, visit www.startontx.com

