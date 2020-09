BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem Holdings , Inc. (“Stem”) ( OTCQX: STMH CSE: STEM ), a leading vertically-integrated cannabis and hemp branded products company with state-of-the-art cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, and distribution operations throughout the United States, announced today the grand opening of its first dispensary in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Rebelle, in partnership with Community Growth Partners (CGP), a women-and minority-owned business, on Thursday, September 10, 2020.



The new 3,600 square foot dispensary located at 783 South Main Street, Great Barrington, MA in the Berkshires, was designed and constructed with a team lead by Charlotte Hanna, founder of CGP. It has been purposely designed and built for a personal shopping experience with a knowledgeable and engaged staff, supported by Stem Holdings’ dispensary team with years of experience in meeting the individual needs of both medical and adult cannabis consumers.

“Rebelle is a new concept focused on the Massachusetts market specifically,” stated Adam Berk, CEO of Stem Holdings. “This new dispensary is the first step in our penetration of this underserved market,” he continued. “Our mission is to #AimHigher and deliver the products, service, and experience demanded by our local customers, as we prepare to build our own cultivation center next year,” he concluded.

About Stem Holdings, Inc.

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: STMH CSE: STEM) is a leading cannabis and hemp branded products company in the U.S. with proprietary capabilities in sustainable cultivation, processing, extraction, and R&D, as well as retail and distribution operations aligned with state-by-state regulations. Stem’s award-winning brands are the foundation of the Company’s expansion into current and new segments and markets, with exceptional and disruptive brands and products that benefit well-being. Stem’s expertise and scale will drive growth domestically and internationally, building value for shareholders.

About Community Growth Partners

Community Growth Partners (CGP), a woman- and minority-owned cannabis business based in Massachusetts, is dedicated to empowering communities disproportionately impacted by cannabis criminalization. CPG empowerment efforts include:

The creation of internship and career opportunities with our non-profit partners.

A commitment to recruiting a workforce from disproportionately impacted communities like Pittsfield and North Adams.

An expungement fund that works to overturn low-level cannabis convictions in Massachusetts.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the management of Stem with respect to future business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and include information regarding: (i) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives, (ii) plans for expansion of Stem, (iii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, and (iv) anticipated growth.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the management of Stem’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Stem believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies, properties and assets necessary to execute on the Company’s business plans; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Stem and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Stem has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Stem does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

No securities regulatory authority has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transactions described in this news release or has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

