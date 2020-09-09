Dublin, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Coffee Pods Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global coffee pods market is poised to grow by $8,083.13 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.



This report on the coffee pods market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the convenience in using coffee pods and growing demand and availability due to organized retailing. In addition, convenience in using coffee pods is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The coffee pods market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increasing number of new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the coffee pods market growth during the next few years.



The report covers the following areas:

Coffee pods market sizing

Coffee pods market forecast

Coffee pods market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coffee pods market vendors that include Business Segments, Key Offering, Key Customers, Segment Focus, illycaff Spa, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Luigi Lavazza Spa, maxingvest AG, Melitta Group Co., Nestle SA, Starbucks Corp., The J.M. Smucker Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co.. Also, the coffee pods market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influences. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Foil and paper-wrapped coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.

illycaff Spa

JAB Holding Co. Sarl

Luigi Lavazza Spa

maxingvest AG

Melitta Group Co.

Nestle SA

Starbucks Corp.

The J.M. Smucker Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

