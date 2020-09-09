New York, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wound Debridement Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02043303/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $486.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Wound Debridement Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$486.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$520.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 125-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Wound Debridement - Market Overview
Recent Market Activity
Current and Future Analysis
Competition
Leading Players in the Global Wound DebridementProducts Market
by Segment
Chronic Wounds and Healthcare Burden
Chronic Wounds Statistics
Prevalence of Wounds - Select Statistics
Growing Incidence of Hard-to-Heal Wounds, and Increased Wound
Care Costs Drive Debridement Products Market
Diabetic Foot Ulcers - An Critical Area for WoundDebridement
Products
Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers and the Growing Focus on
Treatment Solutions
Maintenance Debridement Sustains Adoption ofDebridement
Products/Techniques
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wound Debridement Products Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (UK)
Coloplast A/S (Denmark)
DeRoyal Industries, Inc.
Derma Sciences, Inc. (USA)
Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH (Germany)
Misonix, Inc. (USA)
MediWound Ltd. (Israel)
Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)
Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)
Soering GmbH (Germany)
Welcare Industries SpA (Italy)
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Santyl - The Leading Enzymatic Debridement Agent
Monofilament Polyester Fibre Pads Buoy Growth in Mechanical
Debridement Market
Hydrosurgery Emerges as a Safe and Cost Effective Method
Micro Water Jet Technology (MWT) - Highly Efficient Means of
Debridement
Robotic MWT
Ultrasound Emerges as a Viable Option to PromoteImproved Wound
Healing
SonicOne® for Ultrasonic Debridement
Honey as a Debridement Agent Gains Prominence
Larvae Therapy Re-Emerges as an EffectiveDebridement Technology
Plasma-Mediated Bipolar Radio Frequency Ablation Demonstrates
Selective Ablation
CPI Wound Therapy System Enables BedsidePressurized Irrigation
Jetox Lavage Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 29
