5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $486.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Wound Debridement Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$486.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$520.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 125-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc.

Coloplast

Derma Sciences Inc.

DeRoyal Industries Inc.

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

MediWound Ltd.

Medline Industries Inc.

Misonix Inc.

Smith & Nephew Plc.

Welcare Industries SpA

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Wound Debridement - Market Overview

Recent Market Activity

Current and Future Analysis

Competition

Leading Players in the Global Wound DebridementProducts Market

by Segment

Chronic Wounds and Healthcare Burden

Chronic Wounds Statistics

Prevalence of Wounds - Select Statistics

Growing Incidence of Hard-to-Heal Wounds, and Increased Wound

Care Costs Drive Debridement Products Market

Diabetic Foot Ulcers - An Critical Area for WoundDebridement

Products

Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers and the Growing Focus on

Treatment Solutions

Maintenance Debridement Sustains Adoption ofDebridement

Products/Techniques

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wound Debridement Products Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (UK)

Coloplast A/S (Denmark)

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Derma Sciences, Inc. (USA)

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH (Germany)

Misonix, Inc. (USA)

MediWound Ltd. (Israel)

Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)

Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)

Soering GmbH (Germany)

Welcare Industries SpA (Italy)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Santyl - The Leading Enzymatic Debridement Agent

Monofilament Polyester Fibre Pads Buoy Growth in Mechanical

Debridement Market

Hydrosurgery Emerges as a Safe and Cost Effective Method

Micro Water Jet Technology (MWT) - Highly Efficient Means of

Debridement

Robotic MWT

Ultrasound Emerges as a Viable Option to PromoteImproved Wound

Healing

SonicOne® for Ultrasonic Debridement

Honey as a Debridement Agent Gains Prominence

Larvae Therapy Re-Emerges as an EffectiveDebridement Technology

Plasma-Mediated Bipolar Radio Frequency Ablation Demonstrates

Selective Ablation

CPI Wound Therapy System Enables BedsidePressurized Irrigation

Jetox Lavage Systems



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 29

